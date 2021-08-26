The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: A concussion sends someone home naked

The Challenge S 37 E 3 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Last week on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, Kelz and Tracy were sent home by Ed and Emy — but really was really the veteran alliance that did them in. And this week, Tori considers destroying the alliance with one single choice. Will the veteran alliance survive? And with someone getting cut unexpectedly each week so far, who was the surprise exit this time? Because yes, someone did go home yet again, and not because they were eliminated. This might be the unluckiest season yet.

As soon as everyone gets back to HQ, Emy's immediately asked why she chose Devin as her partner, and her answer is the same as Michele's was: Devin was pointing at himself and smiling. That's why he continues to be the No. 1 draft pick. And Ed and Tori go on a little dinner date to get to know each other better. I'm really loving how well they get along — they're both always positive and looking to have the best time, even while competing. Their attitudes really compliment each other but how well are they actually going to work together in the game? We're about to find out!

Meanwhile, Fessy tells Big T he was behind Kelz's vote, and she's hurt that she wasn't told about the plan. Big T realizes she wasn't trusted with the information because she's on the bottom of the vet alliance (even though she's been on this show twice as long as Fessy). In an interview, Cory says the vets don't know where Big T's loyalty lies because she gets along better with the rookies socially, so she's definitely in trouble.

The next morning, half the house lays out by the pool while the other half goes through Nelly T's boot camp. Ashley looks on with jealousy at Nelson and Berna training together while she lays by the pool. Meanwhile, Corey opens up to Gabo in the weight room about how worried he is about getting sent into elimination again because he's again in a rookie-rookie team, and his partner Michele talks with her new crush Emanuel about the same thing. They're getting closer and they've both got butterflies. It's an odd but super cute Beauty and the Beast match — hopefully, they both stay long enough to see where it goes.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The Challenge: Sea Cave Recon

Walking down to this week's daily challenge is rough on its own, so you already know this one's going to be gnarly. Teams must retrieve two bombs and get them to safety as fast as they can. The race begins with a 30-foot jump off a cliff into really rough water and players have to dive to unlock the first bomb. They must then swim into a cave full of choppy waves throwing them against dangerous walls to retrieve the second bomb and then swim to jet skis, which will drag players to the second checkpoint. Everyone must then swim the rest of the way to shore and place the bombs on podiums. The team with the fastest time wins.

The first teams up are Ashley/Hughie and Aneesa/Logan, and Hughie starts freaking out about the high jump off the cliff and even pukes while Ashley jokes about pushing him and laughs. But all four jump in and begin the challenge. Hughie actually ends up in the front of the pack to Logan's shock. But Ashley slows him down, and Logan and Aneesa finish first.

The next teams are Tori/Ed and Michele/Corey. After the jump, Michele's face is covered in blood and Corey decides he won't tell her about it until they're done swimming so she doesn't freak out. But how the hell did she just start gushing blood from her nose out of nowhere? During the cave swim, Ed is in front with Michele hot on his trail, but Ed and Tori finish just a few seconds before Michele and Corey. Tori is the first one to let Michele know she was gushing blood the entire time, and she gets checked out by medical (looks like she just smacked her nose on the water during her jump) while Tori realizes how much of a beast Michele is to have done that whole challenge without even knowing she was injured. If this makes Tori target Michele out of fear, I will be so pissed.

CT/Berna and Big T/Tommy are next, and they're all struggling with the choppy water tossing them around. Berna ends up slowing CT down. But at least everyone on shore gets a flash of CT's butt cheeks hanging out of his shorts. And when Tommy reaches the beach, his, uh, front bits are also hanging out. This swim took off both of the guys' trunks! Big T/Tommy finish before CT/Berna, but Tommy is extremely gassed out. He's lying on the rocks puking while medics check him out. He eventually comes to, doesn't remember anything from the end of his run, and asks for pants. He's still really off-balance walking back down, but it's on to the next.

Jeremiah/Tacha and Cory/Bettina are up, and Tacha struggles on the swim immediately. She's grabbing on to Jeremiah and pulling him underwater before he yells at her to let go, so she grabs onto the cave wall instead and doesn't move. Cory and Bettina finish the entire challenge while she's still stuck on the wall, screaming. Eventually, Jeremiah joins her, and they DQ. Since they're the only other rookie-rookie team left aside from Michele/Corey, the target on their backs just got huge.

The next teams are Fessy/Esther and Nelson/Priscilla, and Fessy/Esther finish first. Then it's Devin/Emy and Nany/Gabo, with Nany/Gabo finishing first by just a few seconds. In the next round, Amber/Josh finish before Kaycee/Emanuel. And the last round is just Kyle and Amanda, and Kyle takes a few seconds before jumping because he's scared, but they eventually finish with Kyle laughing about how this is another shining moment in his Challenge career.

TJ announces the top two teams were separated by less than a second, but the first place finish goes to… Ed and Tori! Wow, Ed's gone from coming in late to winning an elimination straight into winning his first challenge. That's an impressive trajectory! Sadly Michele and Corey got second place, meaning they were this close to winning and being safe from elimination. By less than a second. That is brutal.

Back at the house, Big T is nervous about Tori getting revenge on her for putting Tori vs. Aneesa in an elimination last season. And she's right to worry since Tori floats Big T's name immediately as an option, but Devin doesn't want to break the vet alliance yet since right now, the house is still even at 14 vets against 14 rookies. It's too soon. And Devin doesn't want to risk pissing off Corey and Michele by putting them in and having them come back. Devin wants to target Emanuel (because he's a major threat) and Berna (because she's weird and a distraction for Nelson) instead.

The next day, Tommy goes to the hospital and comes back, announcing that he got a concussion during his jump and therefore has to leave the game. Wow. Another player gone, and this one was a huge rookie threat. Michele is devastated because that was the one ally she knew she had left. Big T's also upset to lose her partner and worried about her future in the game since Tori is in power.

Deliberation

Tori kicks things off by having everyone give themselves a round of applause for doing the hardest challenge yet of the season, but Ashley cuts that short since it's time to get real. Tacha and Jeremiah make a case for themselves to stay in the game, so Devin forces the pair to put someone else's name on the chopping block instead. Tacha immediately says Michele and Corey because they're also rookies, but Michele and Corey already went into an elimination, and Tacha and Jeremiah didn't even do the challenge! That's ridiculous.

Then Devin throws out a wildcard, pointing out how Big T doesn't have a partner anymore and there's a chance it might be a female elimination, but Big T isn't saying anything to defend herself. Josh tries to get her to speak but she whispers that she'll "just blow up." Tori throws some shade at Big T, which finally motivates her to say that she can separate the game and friendship, and her talking with rookies doesn't mean she's plotting with them.

After the 20 minutes end, Tacha and Jeremiah end up as the house vote (as it should be). Big T asks Tori to talk outside, and Tori admits that Big T is an option for her to put against Tacha. But Kyle — who is also there for some reason? — warns Tori if she says Big T, the vets will take it as her ending their big truce. And that would be disastrous for everyone. Tori then goes to Tacha and Jeremiah to ask who they want to go against, and Tacha says she wants Michele. Berna is worried it might be her instead, and Cory makes a joke that Nelson might put himself in to save Berna like he did last season for Cory. Ashley is not happy about that.

Elimination

After making a big speech about how history comes back around in this game, Tori says Berna's name instead, with Ed making it official. Then Ed and Tori send in Corey for the male. If I was Corey, I'd be fuming since there are other male rookies who haven't gone in yet. But at least he doesn't have to compete tonight, because TJ announces that since Tommy has been medically DQ'd, it's just a female elimination tonight. Corey and Jeremiah are safe!

Elimination challenge: Slipping Up. Players use giant poles to build a ladder tall enough to ring the bell at the top. Players must use every pole as rungs, meaning it's also a kind of a puzzle since the ladder is wider at the top than the bottom and the rungs only work in a specific order. The player who rings the bell first wins. Berna might be better suited for this elimination due to her training for the circus, but we haven't seen what Tacha can do yet.

It's pretty close in the beginning, and Berna has a lot of the male vets yelling tips at her while a lot of the women (led by Ashley) are helping Tacha. The rungs keep falling for both Berna and Tacha, upping the difficulty level. One pole even falls right on Berna's nose, and blood starts running down her face, but she keeps going. This is a bloody episode! Berna gets close to the top but some rungs fall again. Tacha moves slow and steady but also keeps slipping. Berna starts to get frustrated as she falls again and again, but she finally gets to her last rung, calms down, and takes her time to climb while Tacha falls again. Berna rings the bells and wins, crying in relief. Tacha then yells that Berna should go back and "f--- s--- up with Tori" and that Tori is "a fake ass bitch."

For her partner, Berna, of course, chooses to stay with CT (smart move!) which means Big T is now with Jeremiah. And that also means Corey and Michele are the last rookie-rookie team left in the game. That's not good for them. But that's a problem for next week.

Challenger of the week: It's a tie between Michele and Berna for getting bashed on the face and continuing to compete with blood dripping down their faces. These rookies are impressive!

