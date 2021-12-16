The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: And the winner is ...

The Challenge S 37 E 19 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

After 19 episodes, we finally made it to the end of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. Did you ever think we'd get here? Because for a while, I sure didn't! But now two winners have been crowned Challenge champions out of the 34 hopefuls who began this long, long season in Croatia. Are you happy with who emerged victorious? Let's recap!

At the start of the team leg of the final, CT's feeling really great about how his Purple cell has shaped up. And he's also excited about running the next part of the final as a team because he says he wants to add more people to the champs club and would love to help some friends finally join him in that exclusive group. But would he be singing a different tune if his team looked more like the Orange cell? And while Kaycee is worried about how her Orange cell will do against Purple, she's excited to work with her girlfriend Nany because their dream of finishing this final together could actually come true now.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

As the final continues, both cells continue to the next checkpoint where they discover they have to unravel long ropes and chains to release a cage that has a safe inside. The code to open the safe is underwater, so every agent has to dive down and memorize a part of the code. They must then decode all those symbols at the top of the mountain, open the safe, and move on with the key inside it. Got it? The Purple team does, of course! They fly through unraveling the rope while the confused Orange cell quickly falls behind.

While the Purple cell makes good progress on diving down and memorizing the code, Orange finally gets in the water and slowly makes their way to their own code. But Nelson isn't happy about how they aren't given life jackets for the short swim. He's not exactly a strong swimmer, and Kaycee tries to calm him down by saying this is "just like in the pool." But he struggles with keeping his breathing under control and even has to tell himself, "Almost there!" while he swims to the buoy and the rest of his team waits for him. Then Nelson freaks out, thinks he's drowning — and starts to turn around and yell for help. The safety team comes to "rescue" him and he waits on shore while the rest of his team finishes the checkpoint work. If the Orange cell doesn't get a time penalty for Nelson quitting the swim, there is no justice in this final because that was so lame. How does Nelson still not know how to swim?! If he wants to become a Challenge champ so badly, he needs to take some swimming lessons.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Onshore, Purple easily decodes their symbols and opens the safe on their first try, and they move on quickly. Eventually, Orange also gets their safe open and moves on too but Purple has a big head start on the rocky climb up the mountain. CT and Tori can already tell that this next part is going to suck, but as they keep their lead on Orange, CT, Tori, and Emy want to keep pushing hard while Devin starts to gas out already. His biggest weakness was always going to be his endurance and that might be the kiss of death for Purple if he slows them down on this climb. There's only so much time you can make up at the checkpoints!

CT starts to make fun of Devin, asking if he needs to hold hands on the hike up. But he just gasps, "I'm dying here, bro. You've got to give me a minute." So, CT immediately changes his tactic to some positive encouragement instead: "Buddy, I know you're feeling insecure right now. But we love ya. Brains? Got it. Heart? Plenty of it." We just saw both extremes of CT's personality come out in the same 10-second span. Incredible.

Soon enough everyone on Purple, Devin included, makes it to the next checkpoint and uses their key to unlock a giant torpedo. They must now carry it up the winding road to the next checkpoint where they'll solve a puzzle. But Orange somehow manages to catch up (thanks Devin!) and pass Purple out of nowhere, unlocking their torpedo in a flash and moving on while Purple struggles to unravel the chain from their torpedo. How did that happen?! Now in second place, Purple continues to slow down because Devin needs to take a break. He forces his team to drop the torpedo, taking up precious time while Orange extends their lead and arrives at the puzzle. If Devin makes Purple lose this leg of the final he'll officially be on my list of most hated Challenge players ever, right up there with Big Easy. I'm getting Gauntlet 3 flashbacks here — and I'm sure CT is too.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Nelson of all people says he knows how to solve this puzzle right away — players must move only three torpedoes to make three squares out of the four-square setup. But unfortunately for Nelson, he doesn't know the difference between a rectangle and a square ... and a triangle. He also doesn't understand the simple rules of the puzzle either. Kaycee and Nany start laughing at how confidently Nelson wants to make a triangle and he ends up staring off into space with his hands in the air for a while. We always joke about Nelson's intelligence when it comes to his "ordacity" but this moment really exposes why he'll always have an uphill battle when it comes to winning a Challenge final — where Devin's weakness is endurance, Nelson's weakness is any kind of puzzle. Even a simple one involving shapes proves to be too much for Nelson — and if you can't solve a team puzzle, it's hard to imagine he'll ever solve an individual one. Plus, the swimming! Nelson has a lot of room for improvement.

Purple finally arrives at the puzzle only to find that the "dumb-dumbs" on Orange haven't made any progress yet. And this is where CT proves once again that he's the GOAT — within seconds, he knows exactly how to solve the puzzle and Purple gets it right on the first try. They also immediately toss their torpedoes in random spots before Orange even realizes they solved it, successfully preventing Nelson and Kyle from cheating. That quick move extends the lead Purple will have now. And finally, after a long time, Orange also manages to solve it and move on, once again in second place behind Purple.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Both teams continue up the mountain to the next checkpoint where they find a giant, heavy steel ball they now have to push up to their camp. Purple keeps a good strategy of not pushing the ball too hard and making sure it stays in their control and on the path while Nelson on Orange gets reckless in his desperate attempt to catch up. He ends up pushing it off the road and down a hill, making Orange's job that much harder as they try to push it back up the rocky hill and onto the road again. Even Kyle knows that a mistake like that can cost them the entire final, and they're just getting messier and messier the more Purple gets ahead.

As Purple reaches the next checkpoint, they just have to sit and wait until the Orange cell finally makes it to the finish line, and they all realize they've reached the end of day one. And just as we all assumed, Purple won the first day — so Orange is officially in trouble. TJ tells both cells they've reached their camp for the night, so they head into a large, spooky cave to set up their sleeping bags and eat some sad canned food for dinner. Despite coming in second place, Kaycee and Nany try to hype each other up for day two, clearly not thinking about how there's likely going to be a purge where only one of them stays in the game. I know that's all I can think about right now! Especially as they both talk about how happy they are to be in this final together. I just don't think there's going to be the happy ending that they're hoping for here.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The next morning, both cells meet TJ outside the cave where he reveals that the Purple team is safe while Orange is in danger. That's right — it's elimination time! They have to face off against each other in Back Me Up, a.k.a. the very first elimination of the season. But this time, they're going to play as individuals: Kaycee vs. Nany and Kyle vs. Nelson, strapped back-to-back, pushing their opponent off the opposite end of the platform. The first male and female to win two out of three times stay in the game, sending the other home. As this revelation sinks in, Nany and Kaycee mope on the sidelines thinking about how their dream of crossing the finish line together as a couple has died. And not only that, but one of them has to eliminate the other, so close to the end. That is just brutal. Turns out getting carried through an entire season thanks to a big alliance doesn't pay off. Anyone else getting War of the Worlds 2 flashbacks here?

The guys get strapped up first, and as the horn blows, Kyle drags Nelson quickly over to his side in the first round. Nelson is really strong but Kyle simply has the size on him. You can tell Nelson knows it's going to be impossible for him to win. In the second round, Nelson tries to hold Kyle's leg down but he just can't stop Kyle from dragging him over again like he weighs nothing. And with that, Kyle wins and sends Nelson home. It's heartbreaking to see his season end in another close call. Nelson is just crushed to see his game end right before the finish line, and Kyle tries to make him feel better, pointing out how this is all just based on weight, but Nelson says he won't make any excuses: Kyle won fair and square. And Nelson can't hide how choked up he's getting, prompting TJ to walk over and console him. [Side note: We're seeing the softer side of TJ more and more this season and I love these quieter moments where he connects on a human level with these players.] As Nelson leaves, he says, "People ask me what defines a champion. I don't know anymore." But he still believes that one day, he'll finally become a Challenge champion. It's just not today. And if he doesn't practice his puzzles and swimming in the off-season, it'll never happen.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The emotions keep flowing as Nany and Kaycee both break down in tears before their elimination. Nany feels defeated, knowing Kaycee has the better shot at winning. And Kaycee knows it too, feeling guilty for taking away Nany's opportunity of finally becoming a champion herself. It's hard for the people watching on the sidelines too, but Devin tells Tori to get it together because they still need to save their energy for what's next.

For the first time ever, we've got girlfriend vs. girlfriend in an elimination and when the horn blows, Kaycee gives it her all while Nany clearly gives up. She puts up a little fight, sure, but even Nany admits she's only doing it "to a certain extent" because she "wants this for Kaycee more" than for herself (which is also why Nany will never win The Challenge). Kaycee easily gets the first point and tries to hype up Nany but she's not having any of it. And even though she gave up as soon as she learned she was going against Kaycee, Nany gets the second point — likely because Kaycee let her, but oh well. This is just a really sad and disappointing end for a vet like Nany, but after being carried through the entire season on Emerald, it kind of feels like karma. The third round ends quickly with Kaycee winning and sending Nany home. Kaycee and Nany hug and cry together, and while this is a heartbreaking moment, it's also amazing to hear Nany talk about how, through her relationship with Kaycee, she's finally become comfortable in her sexuality for the first time in her life. That's something to celebrate, even as she leaves the game.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

TJ then drops another bomb: After starting the final as individuals and then forming teams, the players are now going to finish ... in pairs. And since Kaycee and Kyle just won the elimination, they can choose to be a pair or pick any other player for their partner, which is huge. This will determine who wins the entire season! So Kaycee immediately says no to being with Kyle (which is a no-brainer for her) and Kyle agrees (which is more surprising). Kyle picks Tori and Kaycee picks CT, leaving Devin with Emy — and I think we all know where this is going. The best male competitor and the best female competitor of the entire season teamed up for the final stretch of the final?! I mean, there's no way CT and Kaycee don't run away with the win here!

The three pairs make their way to the starting line of the last leg and learn it's a full-on race to the top of the mountain where they will memorize a long code, run back down to the start, and use that code to unlock a safe. Inside the safe is the million-dollar black diamond, and whoever retrieves it first wins the whole season. And there's another twist — whoever comes in first place also gets to decide how much of the million-dollar prize they'll share with second and third place. That means the pair who wins could take it all and leave nothing for the other two teams. It's less controversial than giving the players a chance to steal from their own partner, but I don't think we'd see any of these six players repeat what's happened twice before on the show either, so it's not like it really matters.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The pairs race off with Kaycee and Kyle in the front of the pack at the start, and soon CT and Kaycee pull ahead into first, with Kyle and Tori right behind them and Devin and Emy in third, with Devin already slowing down and threatening Emy that if he collapses, neither of them will win anything. Emy is not happy because she already knows her dream of coming in first isn't happening with Devin holding her back.

Thanks to Tori, she and Kyle pass CT for first place while he waits for Kaycee to appear a few seconds later. But both teams search for the way to the top of the mountain together, practically side-by-side the entire way, while Devin and Emy continue to fall further behind. They scale the last of the climb and reach the code at the top, discovering they have to memorize 20 numbers. It's a long code! But, ultimately, CT and Kaycee take off first, with Tori and Kyle falling a little behind as Devin and Emy finally make it to the code.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

As they race down the rocky mountain to the end, Kaycee starts to have flashbacks to her game-ending injury last season on the same kind of terrain/run. As she carefully picks her way down the mountain, Kyle flies past her. And Devin and Emy finally start their trek back down the mountain with the hope that both teams ahead of them somehow mess up entering their codes.

CT and Kaycee reach the final checkpoint at the bottom of the mountain and frantically punch in their code as Kyle and Tori arrive mere seconds later. Both teams try to punch in the long codes but everyone's flustered. Mistakes are being made and they have to start over. My heart was racing because either team can win now! But finally, CT and Kaycee enter their code correctly, open the safe, and grab the black diamond, cementing their win. It's not a surprise but Tori and Kyle really gave them a run for their money — literally!

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

And there you have it: CT has now won two seasons back-to-back and officially has the second-most wins of any Challenge player with five, only two less than Johnny Bananas. And Kaycee has finally won her first season, making this the second season in a row a Big Brother female alum has won alongside CT. She looks practically dazed as CT tries to celebrate with her, but it's clear she needs more than a minute to let this all sink in and recover from the hike. This last leg looked like it took more out of her than the other players — but hey, she finished in first! Can't argue with those results.

Tori and Kyle get their safe open just seconds after CT and Kaycee, finishing in second place. Tori immediately gets choked up and apologizes to Kyle but he says she didn't let him down at all and they did amazing. They were so close to winning and you can't be disappointed with that performance! They hug CT and Kaycee, and the four of them give Devin and Emy a round of applause when they finally make it to the end. Devin punches in the entire code all by himself, getting it right on the first try and impressing the hell out of everyone, including TJ. As CT and Kaycee celebrate, Tori breaks down in the shade and Kyle reveals he had planned to take a break after this season to be with his pregnant girlfriend and future child, but now he's probably going to come back next season to continue to try to finally become a champion.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Now CT and Kaycee have a big decision to make. Do they split the million dollars with the other two teams or take it all themselves? And even though they can keep it all, they decide to take $800,000 split between them and give $100,000 to Tori and Kyle and $100,000 to Devin and Emy. That's a classy move!

The other four players are relieved, touched, and grateful, and it's going to earn CT and Kaycee a lot of social capital in future seasons not only with these four but also with every other player. It was the smart call and you just know CT was the mastermind behind it. He's playing 3-D chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Let's just hope CT decides to keep playing after this win because I'm not ready for him to retire just yet — 17 years later, he's at the top of his game! He's now only three wins away from surpassing Bananas as the most decorated champion. It's not hard to imagine him setting a new record ... he just needs to keep competing. Please, CT. Don't ride into the sunset! His speech at the end of the episode could really go either way ...

So what did you think of how season 37 ended? Are you happy with CT and Kaycee's win? Did Nelson and Nany's elimination make you emotional? And how explosive do you think next week's reunion will get? I can't wait to see all the vets talk about realizing their mistake of letting CT get to the end.

