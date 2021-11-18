The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: Uh oh, who pissed off CT?

The Challenge S 37 E 15 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Heading into this week's episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, I've got mixed feelings. Someone finally infiltrated Emerald and shook up the teams! Nice job, Amanda. But I'm still reeling from Ashley's unexplained and sudden exit. The Challenge and MTV are not commenting on the situation, and we only got Ashley's vague tweets to go off of, but having this mystery swept under the rug on the show is a hard pill to swallow both as a fan and as a professional who has written about this franchise for a long time. This season had so much potential to be a top tier entry but each week, something happens from unexplained exits to unfair dailies that favor bigger teams that keeps making it harder to watch. Hopefully the events of this week's episode has shaken up the dynamic of the house enough to make things fun to watch again. But a certain someone needs to be knocked down a peg for that to happen.

Back at the house, Amanda's feeling great about stealing Tori's spot on Emerald, but laughs as she notes how there isn't really a big welcome party for her. Devin's moping around the house and Emanuel is the only one talking with Amanda in the kitchen, asking her to take the missions seriously now that she's on his team. Outside, Kaycee, Josh, and Devin have the real Team Emerald meeting about how losing Tori is a hit but they still have the biggest team so they should be fine (if the producers keep the dailies as unfair as they've been this whole time during the team portion). They also decide to make Amanda feel welcomed so she'll do her best for the team moving forward. They better get on that quick!

Meanwhile Tori is dressed in head-to-toe red to be Ruby's new hero because she thinks the team needs a lot of "renovation." She tries to give a big speech to Kyle, Nelson, and Big T, but it's the worst hype speech I've ever heard — she keeps talking about how she saw herself running and winning the final with Emerald and she can't cry about getting her spot stolen because the rest of the house would laugh at them. This is… not how you make your new team feel better.

The next morning, Emanuel is feeling the heat for being the only male rookie who has yet to see an elimination, and since it's a guy week, it's likely that his time has come. Meanwhile CT notices how Josh is in the best shape he's ever been and more focused than ever. Does this mean CT is going to turn his attention to targeting Josh? Perhaps… Josh vs. Emanuel in this week's elimination? That would only work if Emerald didn't win the daily, and so CT starts thinking strategically. Sapphire is down to three players without Ashley and likely will lose unless the mission favors low numbers (which it probably won't). And with Tori, Ruby now has a better shot at pulling off the upset against Emerald … so CT considers "helping" Ruby win. That leaves two male rookies to target, a.k.a. Logan and Emanuel. But can CT and Tori pull that off?

The Challenge: Boom Raiders

Teams will send one player at a time through three trenches that connect in the center to steal 10 sticks of dynamite from each opposing team. Like the classic headbanger this challenge is based on, this will all be happening at once, so players can and will collide in the center, like a three-way Hall Brawl. The first team to successfully steal all 20 sticks of dynamite from both of the other teams wins. So CT can actually make his plan work on this one if Sapphire and Ruby work together! But once again, having six players on Emerald is a huge advantage since Sapphire and Ruby players will tire more quickly from making more runs through the course. CT makes Logan and Emy agree to teaming up with Ruby to beat Emerald, and Kyle points out that everyone on Ruby has been in a Hall Brawl at least once so they know how to handle full contact. I'm ready to see Emerald get absolutely wrecked.

The first round is guys, and Emanuel is definitely fast but Kyle and CT go straight for Emerald first, putting Emerald in last place from the start. Plus Kyle plays defense and holds Emanuel up for a while. But then Kyle goes to steal from Sapphire during a run which was not the plan. So the first round ends with CT and Logan yelling at Kyle for going after them and not Emerald, completely stabbing them in the back and going against the deal their teams had together. Everyone is pissed because this is what Kyle always does — he'll do the opposite of what he promises and then acts like he just made a mistake in the heat of the moment. But he already pulled this same move earlier this season with Devin so no one believes him anymore.

Ruby tries to apologize to Sapphire but CT is already pissed off and fired up. He wants to make Ruby pay for the betrayal, but this is only going to lead to Emerald winning! I can see it already. Round two starts with the women, and Kaycee is feeling right at home in the big football pads. And Kaycee and Emy both target Ruby this time. Tori tries to run through Amanda at one point but Amanda just jumps out of the way. But as the only female on Sapphire, Emy has to keep going throughout the entire round while the other teams can switch off, giving players time to rest. How is this fair?! Again I ask Challenge producers why they keep making these dailies favor larger teams?

Before the next guy round begins, Tori tries to smooth things over with CT and Logan, and Josh tries to call out Tori for making a deal with Sapphire, but she's absolutely in the right when she screams at Emerald about how she's on Ruby now and she's got to do what's best for her team. I'm not here for everyone on Emerald gaslighting Tori for doing this on a male elimination week. She got tossed from Emerald so now she's protecting her new team, how is that a bad thing?! Everyone on Emerald needs to stop acting like the other players should be helping them win everything. That's not how The Challenge works.

Round three starts with CT, Kyle, and Josh all fired up for a collision, and they meet in the middle in a giant crash. But CT just leaps over the two guys on the ground and keeps on moving like the true legend he is. And Josh keeps complaining about how Kyle can't hold him down, but anything goes in a Hall Brawl dude! You can't keep complaining about getting owned during challenges. Just take it like a true Challenge competitor. Ugh.

The third round ends with Sapphire only needing two more sticks to win, but it's a female round next. And that means it's all on Emy to get the win. With Emerald now just as pissed at Ruby as Sapphire is, will they help Sapphire win? The whistle blows and Kaycee immediately trucks Tori, knocking her flat on the ground like it was nothing. And while Emy goes for Sapphire's final stick of dynamite, Kaycee just knocks Tori down again.

Sapphire ends up winning, and I've got to say, I loved watching every part of this daily. It was the upset of the season with Sapphire winning despite their low numbers, a truly classic Challenge headbanger with a simple yet entertaining format, and it gave us prime juicy drama throughout it all. This was my favorite daily of the season by far. Hopefully we continue to go back to Challenge basics like this.

Back at the house, Tori tries to explain why she made a deal with Sapphire to go against Emerald, which she was absolutely justified to do, but Devin just laughs her off and gaslights her more. He's so hung up on how they've been allies all season but what he doesn't want to acknowledge is that Tori is on a different team than him now. Why should she do what's best for his team when she's out here trying to get her first Challenge win just as much as he is? This isn't the "Let's All Make Sure Emerald Wins The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies." Devin and Josh need to stop acting like everyone else owes them the win. That's not how you become a champ.

Tori gets emotional trying to make Devin see things from her perspective and he just keeps saying that she got played by Amanda, but she starts crying as she says she didn't get played, she got her spot stolen, tossed over to Ruby, and is no longer on Emerald anymore. Facts! Watching Devin yell at Tori who is breaking down, calling her selfish and saying she's trying to trick people? Nah, I ain't here for that. This is Devin's really ugly side jumping out, and he's treating his own friend this way. It's a really bad look.

Tori then goes crying to Kyle, begging him not to pick Devin as his opponent if he gets voted in. Even after the way he just treated her, she's still trying to protect him. This is so sad. Kyle is also BFF with Devin so that was never going to happen, but even Kyle is getting pissed at Devin for how he's acting this season. I'm usually a big fan of Devin's but seeing how he's acting while having power in a season for the first time is really turning me against him.

That night, CT tells Kyle plainly that he's not coming after him even though everyone thinks Kyle is being voted in. "I am not out to get you, but you're really hard to defend," CT says. And then when CT asks if they're even friends, Kyle gets pissed and and says to vote for him now. He says he'll either pick Emanuel or Josh as his opponent, and he screams that for all of the house to hear. This is getting sloppy for Kyle, but CT is making sure everyone hears that he's trying to protect the people who haven't voted him in all season, a.k.a. the Emerald guys. This is peak CT strategy right here — getting Kyle to dig his own grave while protecting his own spot in the game.

Nominations

Emanuel asks Sapphire to spare him, and then Josh and Devin try to wield their political capital by saying they've done everything to help Sapphire so far and would like to be paid back in kind. But Devin takes it one step further and threatens to be "upset and borderline hurt" if he's called out as someone's opponent. Who f---ing cares about your feelings, dude? Once again I say, this is not how The Challenge works!

Nelson keeps calm and asks not to be voted in, but he also says he's ready for anything. Meanwhile, Kyle takes full responsibility for going against the plan during the daily, but also reveals he'll pick Emanuel as his opponent if he's voted in. And then he threatens to infiltrate Sapphire and steal Logan's spot to try and dissuade them from voting him in. But they call his bluff and vote him in anyways.

It's obvious that Kyle is crushed by this outcome, but Amanda gases him up and tells him he's going to win and come back. And Tori tells Emanuel to be ready to go in. Meanwhile, apparently Fessy had socks made with his face on them from the Hall Brawl where he broke Kyle's pinky finger and automatically got the win because of a medical DQ, and Josh puts them on for luck. When I tell you I gagged throughout this whole scene, that's not hyperbole. Fessy would make socks with his own face on them.

Elimination

Kyle knows his options for an opponent are really only Josh and Emanuel (because he promised not to call out Nelson and Devin's his BFF), and he sees a bridge structure and assumes balance is going to come in play for this elimination. Knowing Emanuel's got crazy good balance, he picks Josh instead. Now things are getting really juicy!

Elimination challenge: Burning Bridges. Players must build a bridge using 16 planks, cross it to the the other side, and hit the lever to burn their opponents' bridge. But in between each plank, players must jump and ring a bell, grab a plank from the ground, and climb up to repeat the process. If they miss the bell, they've got to climb and jump again. First player to burn the bridge wins. This is all endurance, and Josh and Kyle might actually be evenly matched there. But Kyle knows how to focus and win eliminations whereas Josh gets emotional and flustered. His elimination record is one of the worst in the entire franchise, so Kyle has that slight advantage.

When the whistle blows, both men jump at the same time. Josh falters a little on the ladder and Kyle takes an early lead, but then Kyle misses a jump giving Josh time to catch up. Josh misses his bell multiple times and then Kyle misses his bell again. It's neck-and-neck throughout with Kyle having a slight lead, and he can tell that no one is cheering for him on the sidelines while a bunch of people are shouting for Josh. After 10 planks, it's tied up again but then both guys start to get tired and miss their bells, slowing down. It comes down to the final two planks, and Josh misses the bell as Kyle finishes strong and pulls the lever, emerging victorious.

While Josh played a hell of a social game this season, he's still got a lot to work on when it comes to performing in dailies and eliminations. And as he runs out to a bunch of cheers, he saves his crying for his interview later. That's what we call progress!

Meanwhile for his decision, Kyle just says with a smile, "Logan, get off my team." He's back on Sapphire with CT, and Logan's back on Ruby with Big T. According to CT, if Kyle's learned his lesson then they'll be fine on a team together. But if he pokes the bear again, this might be the final nail in Sapphire's coffin if the only two men on the team are battling it out. And we all know Kyle's track record for causing drama with his own allies.

Challenger of the week: Emy once again, because she was doing the work of three women during a three-way Hall Brawl and still pulled off the win for Sapphire. She's absolutely the rookie of the season.

