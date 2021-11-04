The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: A new veteran vendetta is born

The Challenge S 37 E 13 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Although the veteran war began a few episodes back due to there being no more rookie-rookie teams to target, the format change from partners to three teams renewed the veteran alliance that's been keeping The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies in a chokehold all season. So when one vet put a rookie above another veteran in this week's episode, all hell broke loose. Let's get into the drama!

Emy's feeling great post-elimination win, having followed her idol Uncle CT over to Sapphire because he's the role model to her Challenge career as Lady Gaga is to her singing career. Well, he did just book a lead role in a movie, so that's pretty close! But Amanda is feeling the opposite as Emy since she isn't exactly being welcomed onto her new team with open arms. Kyle sums her up perfectly to Logan — "She complains a lot, she's annoying, but she's also quite good at puzzles. You just need to take caution with her and control her well" — and even her BFF Nelson admits he's not thrilled about getting saddled with her "toxic" nature on his team. Amanda says if her team is going to treat her like she's a "s--- player," then she's going to act like a s--- player. But let's be real, she doesn't really need to "act"... sorry Amanda, but all your past performances in dailies and eliminations plus your attitude in the house speak for itself!

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The next day, CT takes charge in the kitchen to prepare a bunch of meat for a BBQ, and Emanuel helps him by slapping a raw steak around. He also explains to the guys about a Romanian tradition of how, after killing a pig, kids play on it like the body is a playground. And later, Tori and Emanuel treat an open bathroom like it's their own personal playground. They try to make it a joke like they were "fixing the plumbing" and he was "snaking the drain," but Tori being fully clothed while Emanuel is totally naked makes it... very weird. Let's move on from this new "couple," shall we?

Outside by the pool, Josh bonds with Logan by empathizing with him about how difficult it is to play a game in English when he prefers to speak in Spanish. They've become close "like brothers" throughout this season, and Logan says he'll do anything to protect Josh. Also, Logan says his only goal is to win so he can buy a surfboard, which is maybe the most wholesome plan for the prize money I've ever heard. And seeing Logan's entire face light up from this one conversation spoken in his native language is incredible. Can you imagine playing a social strategy game in another language?! It's hard enough playing in the language you've spoken your entire life. Not enough props go to these rookies who are playing the game without ever seeing the show (because they literally can't due to international airing rights) and having to do it in another language.

But Josh and Logan's bonding session caught Cory's eye, and he's starting to get an uneasy feeling about how both of the remaining rookies have strong ties with vets. He doesn't want to get burned before all the rookies are gone since the vet alliance is back on. He also smacks a donut out of Big T's hands and mouth the morning of the daily challenge because it's the "breakfast of losers." Way to inspire confidence in your teammate, Cory!

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The Challenge: Sunken Intelligence

Teams must race to retrieve their diamond from a sunken shipwreck by untangling 150 feet of heavy rope underwater, clipping that rope to a treasure chest containing the diamond, dragging the chest to shore, freeing the diamond from inside, and placing it on a podium. Whichever team finishes fastest, wins. At this point, all I'm hoping for is any other team besides Emerald to win because it's boring watching one team win week after week. And their egos are at an all-time high, so can Sapphire or Ruby bring them down a peg?

Emerald goes first, and they send Josh and Emanuel diving into the water to find the two ends of the rope as the rest of the team follows. They all thought they were going to crush this challenge but immediately realize this is a lot more complicated than they thought. "Honestly, our plan was s---," Devin says. It's hard to tell who's making real progress, but it is clear that Emerald anchor Nany isn't really doing anything besides treading and spitting water. After over 13 minutes, they finally untangle the rope and clip it to their chest. But the chest comes unhooked from the rope, and they have to go back and carry it with their hands instead, adding to their overall time.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Next up is Sapphire, and this might actually be a daily where having fewer people is an advantage. Emerald looked like pure chaos in the water with six people. With fewer bodies in play, Sapphire might have an easier time communicating and figuring this out. Plus, CT is looking at this whole thing like a puzzle... and we know how he is with puzzles. Kyle finds one end of the rope a lot quicker than Emerald did, but CT gets frustrated with Emy pulling on random ropes, potentially making their job harder. And Ashley keeps yelling at Kyle for pulling the rope in the wrong direction, tightening a knot instead of loosening it. Finally, CT dives down to hook onto their chest, but they're at least four minutes past where Emerald was at this point. There's no way they can win.

So now our last hope is... Ruby. Can they pull off the upset?! Apparently, the guys decide to sideline Amanda instead of risking her messing them up, so she just sits on the shipwreck while they get to work. She stands there posing and joking around, and then Nelson and Cory get mad at her... for doing exactly what she was told to do? Eventually, Rub finishes untangling the rope, and their time is really close to where Emerald was at this point. It all comes down to the final swim.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

So who won? It was very close, but unfortunately for everyone, Emerald continues their winning streak. UGH. I'm so over this team constantly winning! This is not making for good TV.

That night at the bar, Josh tells Cory he won't let his team vote Cory into elimination, but Cory knows not to trust that promise since the options are so limited. Then Ruby has a team meeting in the middle of the bar, and Nelson and Cory lecture Amanda about, again, doing exactly what they told her to do. Then they get mad at Amanda for getting upset and yelling at them, but they're blaming the loss on her so of course she's going to yell. This is so frustrating to watch, and I never thought I'd be siding with Amanda on anything! To be clear, I'm not saying Amanda is totally in the right either because she could have pushed back before the daily began and gave it her best effort, but still. The bottom line is, Ruby is still a mess and getting messier.

The next day, Emerald has a team meeting and Josh immediately shoots down the idea of voting in Logan, even though he's the only remaining male rookie. And despite what he promised Cory the night before, he makes a case for voting in Cory. That is brutal. And when Tori floats the idea of finally taking a shot at CT, it's clear from the tense silence and the looks on everyone's faces that they're all terrified at the thought of taking that shot and missing. Because if you come at the king, you best not miss.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Nominations

When Devin starts the conversation by revealing their decision isn't made yet, Cory gets upset because there's an obvious choice: the remaining rookie target, Logan. CT points out that he's still doing everything he can to keep the truce going with the vets, so he asks them to "respect an old man's wishes" to keep him safe with his small but mighty team — in other words, he wants them to target Ruby instead. And then Nelson apologizes for coming off "aggressive" to Amanda and Big T, and tells Emerald he'd stay on Ruby no matter what. That's a terrible strategy, Nelson! Emerald will do anything to prevent someone from infiltrating their team, and you promising to stay on Ruby means they'll likely vote you in to keep their own team safe! What an idiot. And then Logan does the same thing. Meanwhile, Kyle actually uses some strategy and threatens that everyone is "up for grabs" if he's voted in, and Cory does the same.

After Emerald put their heads together to discuss, they vote... and after an annoying commercial break, we find out it's Cory. Wow. So much for Josh's promise, and so much for that vet alliance. Why did Josh even make that fake promise to Cory the night before if he was going to break it the next day? That's not playing a smart long game — there was no point and it's just going to cause problems for Josh. Cory just claps because he saw this betrayal coming, but Nelson's mind is blown. And for the first time, we see a confrontation happen in the chamber after the vote is revealed. Nelson wants to know why it's Cory, but Cory just threatens the Emerald guys. After everyone leaves, Cory tells Nelson he's going to win, infiltrate Emerald, throw a challenge, then go against Josh or Devin in elimination for his revenge. That's actually an awesome plan and I hope we see that happen!

But Devin tells Nelson he wanted to vote in Logan last time to avoid this exact situation because it's really Josh's fault that this happened to Cory. And then Cory points out the facts: Josh came into this game with Fessy and Cory as his friends, and now he's screwed both of them over. And then Cory reveals to the entire house that Josh broke the promise he made the night before, and Josh reveals the one guy he's protecting is Logan. This is all just terrible gameplay from Josh. He's not only making an enemy out of Cory, but he's also exposing his own shady deals. For someone who set himself up well this season for the first time ever, he's really doing the most to sabotage his future.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Elimination

Once Cory gets down in the sand, it's immediately clear that he's ready to fight for his life. And no surprise here, he picks Logan as his opponent.

Elimination challenge: Rope Burn. Players stand on top of giant orb cages and play tug of war until someone falls or drops the rope — which is on fire. Best two out of three wins. Easy enough.

TJ announces, "Let's light this f---er up," and the challenge is on! Both guys take their time to get a feel for each other's strength, testing out the rope weight, swinging it around but not taking any risks. Cory's strategy is to take it easy and let Logan tire out first. Logan starts to get a little shaky on his feet with some close calls. And then Josh mutters on the sidelines that he's getting "PTSD" from losing at this same challenge to Jordan, and when I say I howled with laughter, I am not exaggerating.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

But eventually, Cory slips a little on the side of the cage and struggles to get back on top without letting go of the rope. And even though he resets himself, he slips again and can't recover, so Logan gets the first point. The second round begins, and both guys are exhausted. Cory slips, Logan slips, but they keep on fighting. But then Cory makes a rookie mistake. He loses focus and takes one hand off the rope to shake it out and rest it for a split second, and Logan takes full advantage of that moment. He whips the rope up, and Cory slips off the cage and loses his grip. And with that, Logan wins the elimination and sends Cory home to his kids. But not before Cory gives a tearful interview where he gets choked up talking about how Nelson deserves to win, and he wants to see his friend finally get the title of Challenge champion. And he promises to come back with revenge on his mind.

And even though Logan's mantra has been "Ruby until death," he says going back to Ruby now would be death. So he takes Kyle's spot on Sapphire instead, sending Kyle back to Ruby, which is a hilarious fate for the guy who did everything he could to get away from Ruby... and Amanda. And now he's back with both! So now Sapphire has both champions and both rookies who have won elimination after elimination this season. Ruby is still... well, Ruby, and Emerald is still the biggest team that hasn't lost or been infiltrated. I'm really hoping that changes next week because I am losing interest in continuing to watch Emerald skate by to the final.

Challenger of the week: Logan for playing smart and beating a veteran, both in social strategy and elimination strategy. He's really impressing me this season.

