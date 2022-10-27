Plus, find out who was eliminated in season 38, episode 3, "A Bumpy Ride."

Jordan and Tori have their first emotional encounter post-breakup on The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Three-time winner Jordan entered the game late at the end of last week's episode, and this week's episode 3 picked up right away after he walked into the elimination arena to everyone's shock — especially Tori, who had no idea she'd have to live with and play against her ex a year and a half after their messy breakup. But with six seasons, four finals, and three wins to his name, Jordan is an absolute GOAT in this game, so any season is better off with him in the cast. Complicating matters is the fact that Jordan's partnered with Aneesa Ferreira, Tori's best friend. What a tangled web this trio is weaving.

(Side note: I need to take a moment to call out how random this Jordan-Aneesa pairing is. Even host T.J. Lavin pointed out that they're more frenemies than ride-or-dies, but whatever — I'll take what I can get when it comes to returning vets at this point. And this is a very explosive pair to add into the game, so I won't complain!)

The next morning, Tori sat down with Aneesa to shed some tears and call out how difficult this will be for her. She was upfront about how Jordan was the one to end things with her, and how she slept with Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat out of spite only two months after their breakup. She took full accountability for her actions, which is not easy to do — especially since she has to live with both Jordan and Faysal in this house for who knows how long.

When the cast got their night out at a bar, Tori had one too many drinks and walked up to Jordan with "a lot of questions." She was slurring her words and he laughed at first, but it was the catalyst for them to finally have their first conversation since they split up. She accused him of abandoning her at the end of their relationship, but she also apologized for what she did next with Faysal. They both ended up breaking down in tears and shared a long hug. There's clearly still a lot of love between these two, and while this seems like a healthy step forward for them, it's definitely not going to end there. We've all seen the super trailer!

As for who got eliminated, and other notable moments in this episode:

Out of all people, I'm shocked that Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio told Jordan he was actually happy to see him. Has hell frozen over? The rookie-to-vet ratio is so off right now that former enemies like Bananas and Jordan are being forced to work together or die together, and I love how this season is shaping up because of it. Meanwhile all the vets have their eyes on Faysal and Nelson Thomas, who should be working with the vets but are trying to play both sides and fly under the radar. They have to know that won't work!

You may have noticed I'm referring to Fessy as Faysal, and that's because Faysal himself is making that distinction this season. During this episode he revealed that he's going by his real Arabic name now; it was already on his jersey and helmet, but Kaycee Clark was still forced to have a staged "candid" conversation with him about it. What's ironic is that Faysal means "decision maker" in Arabic, and even he admitted that he's never made a good decision in his life or in his Challenge career. But thankfully Faysal is pronounced "feh-sall," which still kinda rhymes with "messy," because Messy Fessy may be gone but Messy Faysal is here to stay: He's already been caught in bed with Michele Fizgerald and Laurel Stucky just hours apart, while simultaneously pursuing two rookie women. Classic.

Faysal and his partner, Moriah Jadea, won this week's endurance challenge, forcing the decision maker to actually make a decision. He chose the "path of least resistance" and sided with the vets, putting Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle into the elimination and making Horacio Gutierrez/Olivia Kaiser, Analyse Talavera/Tommy Bracco, and Kim Tränka/Colleen Schneider into the Draw. Analyse and Tommy decided to politic hard and double-deal, making promises to both of the other teams, and since they were the ones who got the safe dagger, their scheme was immediately exposed in front of the entire cast. They betrayed Horacio and Olivia and sent them in against Johnny and Ravyn. "Big Big Brother vibes" and "definitely Big Brother vibes" are only some of the comments we heard the vets on the sidelines making about this rookie team. They're making a lot of enemies very quickly.

The elimination was a double-decker Hall Brawl, and Horacio and Olivia absolutely dominated thanks to Ravyn constantly getting pushed out of her shoes and Johnny tripping and falling during one round. Horacio and Olivia keep impressing everyone, which only makes the target on their backs even larger. And now they've got a vendetta against Tommy and Analyse.

The episode ended with yet another new team entering the arena, and while the entire cast was in suspense wondering who it was, we of course already know because every "twist" late entry was spoiled in the trailer for this season. Welcome Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo back from All Stars to season 38 of the flagship!

Scuba Nelly T's Weekly Losing Streak Watch: He begged everyone to stop bringing it up. We will once you win, Nelson!

