The Challenge: All Stars 3 recap: It's time for trivia!

It's trivia time on The Challenge: All Stars 3! And after last week's episode saw KellyAnne successfully take out a member of The Treehouse, the timing couldn't be better for a challenge full of sabotage. Let's get into it!

At the house, Jonna's missing her No. 1 ally MJ, so she cuddles with Mark on the couch instead and (jokingly?) threats that she's coming for Derrick since he was the one who sent MJ home. Derrick is getting worried that he's going to be targeted by a lot of people because he now has the most stars after stealing them all from MJ.

Meanwhile, Veronica video chats with her girlfriend Alexis back home and drops the bomb that Alexis grew up watching The Challenge, so she's also a fan. Incredible. Queen V has her very own loyal subject!

Outside, KellyAnne sits down with Roni to attempt to make a deal with her, but it doesn't really go well because Roni's loyal to The Treehouse. KellyAnne gives it her best shot though, and ultimately warns Roni that if she goes into another elimination, she might have to call her in. The numbers are dwindling, and everyone's on the chopping block now.

The Challenge: Shooting Stars

As everyone walks in, TJ's got a s--- eating grin on his face with a giant podium suspended above the water behind him. Everyone knows what that means: Trivia time! Players will be hooked up to a supersized sling shot and answer trivia questions. If someone gets a question right, they'll assign a strike to another player. If they answer wrong, they get the strike. After three strikes, TJ launches the player into the water. The man and woman left standing at the end win.

This week's sabotage is pretty killer, as KellyAnne and Brad each get to dish out a strike before the game even begins. Brad no longer has MJ to sabotage, and he knows he sucks at trivia, so to avoid making any unnecessary new enemies, he just puts the sabotage on himself. Boring, but smart — there's no way Brad was going to win this anyway, and he knows it. KellyAnne, however, goes straight for The Treehouse queen and sabotages Veronica.

The women go first, and Veronica kicks things off with a nice, "F--- off, KellyAnne," as if the whole Treehouse alliance didn't start this war in the first place. I love how unbothered KellyAnne is by all of this, though. Jonna goes first and doesn't know Netflix's Tiger King (and thinks The Lion King came out in 2020?), so she gets a strike. Roni sends a strike to KellyAnne, and then KellyAnne gets another strike for not knowing the cheetah is the fastest land animal (she guessed tiger). Then Kailah surprisingly gets a science question right and eliminates KellyAnne. Nia gets a strike, Veronica sends strikes to Nia and Jonna, and then Nia sends a strike to Roni. Kailah has no idea who assassinated President Lincoln, so she gets a strike. Roni gets another strike, and then Jonna eliminates herself. Roni gives Nia her third strike, eliminating her, which means someone from The Treehouse is winning this challenge. Kailah can't spell at all, so she gets her second strike. Veronica gets another question right and eliminates Roni, leaving only her and Kailah in the game. Veronica gets the next question right, eliminating Kailah and winning the whole thing.

Next, Mark gets a strike for not knowing his his primary colors. After getting a question right, Derrick gets revenge on Nehemiah for orchestrating his elimination last season by sending him the strike. Wes loses his first question on purpose because he thinks that will help him win the whole thing. Brad thinks Lance Armstrong was the first person to walk on the moon, so he gets another strike. Nehemiah doesn't drink, but still answers a question about White Claw correctly, and he sends his strike back to Derrick. Jordan thinks Area 51 is in New Mexico and a stop sign is a hexagon, so he gets two strikes in a row. Nehemiah gets another strike for thinking Picasso is the famous painter who cut off his own ear. Then Brad can't name the four Beatles (and he thinks "Martha" is one of the Disciples?!) so he's the first guy eliminated.

Wes sends his next strike to Jordan, eliminating him, and then Derrick eliminates Nehemiah. Mark sends two strikes in a row to Wes, eliminating him and proving Wes' strategy to be a poor one. Now it's just Derrick and Mark left, and Derrick gets a question right, giving Mark his second strike. But then Derrick thinks Blue Ivy is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kid, so he gets a strike. The last question is for Mark, and he thinks rocky mountain oysters are goat testicles, which is wrong. They're actually bull testicles! So Mark gets eliminated and Derrick shockingly wins trivia. That's two weeks in a row that Derrick has won something mental. I never thought we'd see the day!

Now, Derrick and Veronica are The Authority and will choose the two players going into elimination. How much do you want to bet they're picking KellyAnne and Nehemiah? KellyAnne knows she's in trouble, so she plans to go to sleep early tonight to prepare herself.

While everyone has a chill house party that night with pong, potato sack races, and limbo, Veronica falls down the steps because she was so excited about pizza. She's laughing about it though, so I don't think it's an actual injury. The next morning, Roni approaches Veronica for game talk, and KellyAnne tries to get in on it but is sent away while Roni finishes up her chat. Eventually KellyAnne talks with Veronica and tries to make a deal with her, but it's definitely too late now. Can't blame her for trying though. You never know what's going to come out of those conversations.

Derrick talks strategy with Mark, who points out that Nehemiah never really wins anything, so he's not the biggest threat Derrick should take a shot at right now. He also reminds Derrick that Wes has been saying all season that he'd rather go against Jordan in an elimination than a final. This is the perfect opportunity to give Wes what he wants and back up what he's been saying while also getting rid of a massive threat in the game. But Derrick's worried that if he goes for a bigger threat, they'll call out Mark as their opponent, and he doesn't want to risk Mark's game.

Deliberation

Veronica and Derrick go over their options, and Derrick says they have to swing big. They end up choosing Jonna and Jordan, which sends shockwaves through the house. I guess all those attempts at making a deal finally worked in KellyAnne's favor! You've got to respect her hustle. And since Jordan and Jonna are ready to prove why they're All Stars, they take the news well. Now the question becomes... who are they going to pick to go against?

Elimination

Everyone is worried about who Jordan and Jonna are going to pick as their opponents. Jonna chooses Roni, who she sees as her biggest competition in the final. Jordan gives this dramatic speech about a tattoo he has of Hercules fighting Antaeus, a human slaying a god, so he picks Mark because he wants to slay a Godfather. These are two impressive matchups, but did we really need all those theatrics, Jordan?

Elimination challenge: Pull Your Own Weight. Players must pull a very heavy weighted bag up a tall tower to release the puzzle pieces at the top. Whoever solves the puzzle first wins.

Roni knocks her pieces off first, but Jonna isn't that far behind her. The puzzle is a tanagram, which Jonna solves in no time at all, sending Roni home. After escaping eliminations her first two All Stars seasons, Jonna has now sent two big players home. We love to see that growth!

The men go next, and it's clear that the bags are even heavier for them, because they struggle with raising them even a little. I've never seen Mark struggle with something heavy before! This looks painful. Mark is the first to knock off his puzzle pieces, and while Jordan takes a little longer to get his because he only has one hand, he still crushes it and makes it to the puzzle. Derrick starts sweating on the sidelines. The puzzle takes a lot longer for the guys, but Mark eventually gets his done and sends Jordan home. I can't believe we just saw Jordan lose, and that Jonna took out Roni. Everyone on the sidelines is breathing a sigh of relief right now.

There are 10 players left, but TJ doesn't make any announcements about the final, so that means we've still got at least one challenge left. And with heavy hitters like Roni and Jordan now gone, the stakes are higher than ever.

Challenger of the week: Jonna for once again proving why she's the reigning champ. She just keeps on killing it in this game!

The Challenge: All Stars 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Paramount+.

