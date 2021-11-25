The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: Tina pulls a 'sheisty-ass move' of her own

The Challenge S 2 E 3 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

One of the most iconic The Challenge quotes of all time came from Tina back in the day when she screamed, "That was a sheisty-ass move." This woman singlehandedly put the words "sheisty-ass move" into my vocabulary for way longer than they deserved to be, and while the one-liner queen didn't repeat that phrase in this week's episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2 she definitely pulled her own sheisty-ass move — and made a few enemies in the process. Tina, you in danger, girl! Let's recap, shall we?

After the first elimination, as soon as he gets back to the house Nehemiah claims "the king is back," and already I'm getting annoyed by his ego. You have not earned the title of "king" around here, sir, please sit back down. It's much too serious, too soon. Thankfully we have Tina who packed a few "items" in her bags to have a little fun around the house this season and lighten things up. Her first target? Ryan. She gifts him a new swimsuit… but it turns out they're dissolvable shorts so as soon as he jumps in the pool they fall apart. These are the kinds of Challenge pranks I love because they're all in good spirit and not actually bullying anyone. Even Ryan's laughing and he's naked in the pool! We've all seen the "pranks" of Challenge past that should remain in the past, so props to Tina for this unproblematic one. But her good-natured fun doesn't last long.

Outside, Jodi and Jasmine are bonding over returning to the game for this season and how they can all connect on going through this wild experience together. And inside, things are taking a turn. Ayanna braided Sophia's hair and Sophia didn't like how it turned out. It blew up and turned into a "war" because it triggered memories of being bullied when she had her hair braided a certain way after moving to Long Island from Haiti when she was younger. Both women feel upset about how the situation escalated and things get emotional. But it's time for everyone to get their game faces on.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/MTVE

The Challenge

This week's daily is played in two teams, and once again everyone gets to pick rather than be assigned at random. Things shake out in a very interesting way. The Black team has Darrell, Tyler, Derrick, Brad, Laterrian, Nehemiah, Tina, Janelle, Melinda, Jasmine, and Katie while the Green Team is Ryan, Cohutta, Steve, Teck, MJ, Ayanna, Sophia, Kendal, Jodi, Casey, and Jonna. It's obvious the Black team has all the brawn (and male champs!) so Green is feeling appropriately nervous. As for team representatives, Tina and Darrell step forward, and Ryan steps up for Green but the women decide to pick numbers to decide … and Ayanna is the unlucky one. That means if Green loses, she'll find herself back in elimination — but thankfully she's got the Life Shield! She'll have to pick someone to go in her place if Green doesn't win, and I think we can all see where this is going.

As for the challenge, it's a solid mix of brains and brawn. Teams race two players at a time down the course to retrieve giant puzzle pieces, bring them back, and then race to solve the bottom puzzle. Then pairs once again run to get the remaining puzzle pieces from the cenote, requiring some swimming, and then solve the top puzzle. The team to finish both puzzles and pull the lever at the top first wins.

In the team huddles, Ayanna takes her position as representative seriously, talking over people and not letting anyone else get a word in. Everyone's frustration with her is already palpable. So when they end the huddle, no one knows which order to run in or what the plan is. Meanwhile, the Black team decides to have all the men run while all the "brains" conserve their energy to figure out the puzzle. Let's find out which plan is better!

Green takes an early lead with Kendal and Teck running the first piece back before Darrell and Tyler make it back. But after a while, Black starts to pull ahead by a full piece. Eventually, Black gets all 11 pieces and starts on the bottom puzzle. But when Green finally catches up to start on the first puzzle, it all gets equalized. The heat starts to get to everyone and the yelling begins. Tina takes "control" by shouting at everyone on Black to move the pieces where she says, and it really starts to get on her teammates' nerves. But something is working because Black finishes the first puzzle while Green is nowhere near close.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/MTVE

After Black gets a bunch of pieces for the top puzzle, Green finally solves the first puzzle and moves on to the cenote, but they go in with a strategy to push all their pieces to the edge so people don't have to swim as far. It's smart because they've got a lot of time to make up since Black already has all 11 pieces and starts on the top puzzle. Eventually Green gets all their pieces too and it becomes a race with even more yelling as everyone on Green gets frustrated because Ayanna once again isn't listening to anyone. But thanks to their early lead, Black finishes the second puzzle and wins.

That means Ryan is going straight into elimination and Green has to choose which female will replace Ayanna since she has the Life Shield. But instead of making everyone pick, Ayanna says she'll choose the person herself since she's saving herself. And no surprise given what happened earlier but Ayanna immediately chooses Sophia and coldly says, "It's a gift." Ayanna's had a swift 180 with her attitude between last week and this week and I've got whiplash. I loved her when she selflessly helped Leah finish the elimination, but she's turned into an absolutely cold-hearted savage this week in regard to Sophia, who was her closes ally at the start of this season. Yikes.

Back at the house, Darrell and Tina now have to pick four people to nominate for elimination. Darrell reveals Ryan doesn't care about who he goes against, so he wants to throw in Steve because he doesn't have any relationship with him. And Darrell promises all the people in his room that they'll be safe, but they're all still worried because Tina's a wild card and no one knows what she's thinking.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/MTVE

At their deliberation, Tina proposes to Darrell that everyone on the Black team should be safe this week since they all won, and he agrees. And then she wants Darrell to pick the four nominees blindly, but he promptly vetoes that idea because he's got his targets in mind already. So then she takes Steve's name off the board which deflates Darrell's whole plan. They go back and forth with saving names one at a time, and they end up with four people left: MJ, Teck, Jonna, and Jodi. Darrell is absolutely pissed with this result since it's all of his allies from his room but Tina is feeling really pleased with herself because she wants Jodi out of here, and she just forced Darrell to do her dirty work.

Then they call Nehemiah to see if he wants to use his Life Shield, and he decides to save Teck as a consolation for sending him home last season. As for who replaces Teck on the board, Darrell once again wants Steve but Tina wants Cohutta, so they flip a coin (a.k.a. Darrell buries the two names in the sand and Tina picks one blindly), and once again, it doesn't go the way Darrell wanted it to. The look on his face is pure shock and regret. Tina pulled a fast one on him and made sure all of Darrell's allies got picked.

Everyone is absolutely shocked to see Cohutta, MJ, Jodi, and Jonna on the board. Cohutta puts it perfectly: "Well, s---." Tina's stubbornness just screwed over Darrell because his entire room alliance is now pissed at him. Ryan says his best shot is against Cohutta. Sophia starts to cry. And Jodi is not surprised because she knows her history with Tina isn't stellar, but she's shocked to be targeted so soon. How did Tina get exactly what she wanted against Darrell, a four-time champ?! The manipulation queen's still got it.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/MTVE

Selection

When the entire cast gathers, MJ starts off by reminding everyone the last time he was on the show as The Duel 2 when he eliminated Ryan, and he says he was mad in the moment and took it out on Ryan much harder than he should have. So the one person he didn't want to go against this season is Ryan. It's a solid argument and since Ryan already made his wish known to go against Cohutta, I don't see anyone going against that. Meanwhile, Jodi says she doesn't deserve to be in this position and threatens to remember everyone who voted for her, but Sophia says she'd be honored to go against Jodi, essentially making everyone's vote very easy. Jonna is relieved, thinking this means she's spared now.

And she's right because basically the entire house votes in Jodi against Sophia and Cohutta against Ryan. Back in her room, Jodi is pissed that Tina is the reason she's going into an elimination so early. She's fired up and seeing red, which is not great for Tina. Jodi's got a much better chance at coming back than Sophia, and now she has new motivation to stay in the game.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/MTVE

Elimination

Elimination challenge: Fire Ball. In a good ol' fashioned game of Tic-Tac-Toe, players will use balls that are lit on fire and race to place them on the board. The first person to win two rounds wins the whole thing. It's mostly mental but if someone is really fast, they can get the upper hand here by making multiple moves in a row before their opponent can block them.

The guys go first, and Cohutta already knows the best strategy to get three in a row no matter where Ryan goes. And when Ryan trips, it gives Cohutta even more time to succeed in his plan. Cohutta easily wins the first round, and after a split-second mistake, Ryan blocks the wrong move in the second round, practically handing Cohutta the win. That's a brutal mistake that Ryan's going to be thinking about for a very long time since it cost him his game.

Then it's time for the women. Jodi drops her first ball, giving Sophia the opening to take the middle spot. But even though Sophia's fast, Jodi ends up winning the first round. And after Jodi switches up where she places a ball in the second round, Sophia gets confused and doesn't block Jodi's clear path to win. It's another split-second mistake and it costs Sophia the win and gives Jodi her first ever elimination win.

With that, Sophia and Ryan leave the game, and Jodi and Cohutta each get a Life Shield, returning to the cast with new power. And that's really bad news for Tina who has now made a ton of new enemies.

Challenger of the week: Jodi for getting her first elimination win and reminding everyone why this two-time champion is such a threat.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content:

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.