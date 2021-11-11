The Challenge S 2 E 1 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

With so much intensity happening on The Challenge's main show right now, it's a massive understatement to say that The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere was the breath of fresh air we all needed. Seeing all these OGs back for another shot at the title is great on its own, but the excitement, happiness, and overall fun permeating every moment of the episode is what made the All Stars spin-off so inventive and successful the first time around. And now that everyone knows what to expect, we're already seeing strategic analyzing and story lines carrying through multiple seasons. All Stars 2 is just as entertaining as the first season so far but has the potential to be even better as players improve upon not just last season but also the decades of experiences and memories they've been ruminating on during their time away.

That's a long way to say: I'm so glad All Stars is back and better than ever! And why not start off with a party? Brad and his new beard are behind the bar with Tyler serving up drinks while everyone catches up and updates us on where they are in their lives. Jasmine is now a mom, Brad lost his job during the pandemic, Tyler is still a physical beast with attitude to spare, Steve is a professional hand model, and Tina's still, well, Tina. I cannot believe she's back on our screens and bringing the attitude like it's still 2006.

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+.

It feels like a tropical vacation mixer and not the beginning of a season of The Challenge, so host T.J. Lavin walks in to give his All Stars 2 intro spiel and kick off the season. And that's when things get real. Everyone stampedes into the house to claim bunks and drink more. Nehemiah gives a toast, Teck drops his drawers, Ayanna drops her jaw at the sight of King Teck's "scepter," and the party really starts.

But while people are jumping into the pool in various states of undress, the first strategy conversation is already happening on the side of the deck with Derrick and Jodi, who are absolutely on my short list of people who could make the final. He names her, Kendal, Janelle, Katie, and Sophia as the strongest female players there, but Jodi feels so out of the loop when it comes to alliances after being away for so long. Thankfully she's got Derrick fully on her side, and he's already looking to run the final with her. That's an alliance that's obvious since these two were always close on their original seasons, and so are Jasmine and Jonna (and Derek). But one that's a lot less obvious is Darrell and Janelle — apparently they go way back as friends off the show, and they're going to try to keep that a secret from everyone in the house. We haven't seen Darrell play a shady political game before, so this is new and exciting. And as two of the strongest people in the house, they could end up running this game from the shadows. Could we potentially see a Derrick/Jodi vs. Darrell/Janelle showdown? That would be incredible.

A new duo that I'm already invested in? Tina and Derek. Out of nowhere on the first night, she's giving him her crown and gown and he's impersonating her brash personality all over the house. And she's laughing with him! Getting on Tina's good side is important — Jonna is already trying to politic her way into Tina's heart for that reason. And a new Challenge rivalry is Derrick and Nehemiah: After Derrick's vote sent Nehemiah into elimination last season (which ended up cutting Nehemiah's impressive All Stars run short just one day before the final), Derrick's worried that Nehemiah is coming for revenge. But Nehemiah just thinks Derrick is a shady player who he can't trust. Hopefully we see these two go head to head this season, because that would be a dogfight for the ages!

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+.

The Challenge: Boarding Party

This season of All Stars is once again worth $500,000, which is exponentially more than any of these OGs played for in their original seasons. And once again, the format will change for each daily challenge (played in either teams, pairs, or individually), and there will always be one male and one female winner. But in a twist, the players will be choosing their own teams and pairs when necessary. And the first challenge is pairs… which they have to choose right now. There's a little drama when Tina immediately tries to claim Nehemiah but he ignores her for Ayanna instead, so Tina goes to Steve for her No. 2 pick. You better believe she's not going to forget that slight.

In the challenge, the pairs start on a smaller boat, transfer to a bigger boat, run to grab a skull, walk it across a balance beam suspended over the water leading to another boat, run across that boat, and make a leap of faith to slam dunk the skull into a basket over the water. The pair with the fastest time wins. Easy enough!

The first pair up is Ryan and Jasmine, and while they start off strong, they decide to straddle the balance beam and scoot along it — complete with awkward wet screeching noises the entire way. At one point they're literally face down, booty up. It's not smooth, and it's definitely not the winning strategy. But it's absolutely hilarious to watch and it gets them to the finish line. And while Jasmine's skull cracks on the basket rim, they both score their points. Derrick and Jodi are next, and while I expected more from these champs, they both decide to scoot the whole way too! It goes a lot faster for them, but it's still not flawless.

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+.

Next up are Nehemiah and Ayanna, and after planning to walk across, he slips and falls… right on his own scepter. It's a crash loud enough that everyone hears it from the shore and cringes, and he's definitely going to be feeling that pain later. He still makes it across, but Ayanna flips and falls into the water, DQing herself despite playing it safe and crawling across the beam. Nehemiah gets his point, but now all the other pairs have to do is have both players make it across the beam to not lose.

The excitement wanes as everyone plays it safe and scoots across the beam. Despite Casey wanting to prove she's not the worst Challenge player ever, and despite Teck giving her a push, she still can't get her skull in her hoop. But it doesn't matter because they're still not in last place. Nehemiah can't even watch, hanging his head under a towel as team after team makes it to the end of the course. The last pair to go is Tina and Steve, and despite Tina's large double "hazards" weighing her down on her chest, they fly through and everyone on shore thinks they might have the run to beat.

Back on shore, T.J. is mad that everyone "boot-scoot-boogied that s‑‑‑ all the way across" the beam. "Well, that sucked," he says. "How bad could you possibly play?" I love disappointed dad T.J.! We hardly ever see it, and it's always shocking when it comes out. And Tina actually gives the sass right back to him: "I want to see you do it before you start talking smack." To punish them all, T.J. announces that every elimination is going to be a double elimination this season, so now the stakes are even higher.

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS 'The Challenge: All Stars 2' | Credit: Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+.

Since Nehemiah and Ayanna clearly lost, they're going to be sent straight into elimination. As for who won, the top two teams were only separated by one second: Steve and Tina, and Derrick and Jodi. But the winners are… Derrick and Jodi! No surprise there. I'm going to be extremely shocked if these two don't make it to the end. Now they have to choose four potential opponents (two men and two women) for Nehemiah and Ayanna. Out of those four, everyone else will vote to select the man and woman who will be sent into elimination. This is going to make some waves in the house no matter what, because the winners of each daily will be making four new enemies, all of whom could potentially stay in the game if the last-place team loses the elimination. This is going to get spicy!

Unfortunately we don't get to see who Derrick and Jodi piss off, whether Ayanna can redeem her daily performance, or if Nehemiah will be able to achieve everything he hoped for this season because the episode ends here. I'm bummed we didn't get the first elimination in this episode, but if that's my only complaint then we're doing pretty good!

Challenger of the week: Tina, for bringing the same energy back 15 years later, plus showing that she's still got what it takes to compete — and potentially better than she's ever been. That's what we call iconic.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: