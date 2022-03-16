The Bachelor season finale recap: 'I don't think you're my person'

There were no winners on this season of The Bachelor ... but Clayton was the biggest loser of all.

Rose lovers, is there a Witness Protection Program for Bachelors? After what just went down tonight, Clayton Echard is gonna need to lay very low for a very long time.

I'm working on my full recap now, but in the meantime, here are the lowlights highlights of tonight's season finale of The Bachelor.

Clayton met with Susie, who (politely) chewed him out for being such a jerk during their last conversation. "But I was really shocked by how everything ended. The way you treated me, the way you turned, that's when my mentality on you changed," she said. "It was humiliating, if I'm being honest. I felt like a stray dog that had come into your home and you were like shooing me out."

The Bachelor apologized and begged Susie for a second chance: "I know the love's there … I know it could be a love that will last a lifetime … Is there any way you can give me a second chance? I love you and I don't want to lose you."

While Susie thought it over, Clayton make his 437th bad decision of the season … by breaking up with Rachel and Gabby AT THE SAME TIME. "Everyone deserves to have someone give them 100 percent of their heart, and unfortunately, I just can't be that person for either of you, because my heart's no longer here. It's with Susie," he said. It did not go over well.

"You don't want to admit that you're wrong!" said Gabby, who blasted Clayton for not pulling her and Rachel aside separately before the last rose ceremony to share the news about Susie and how he "loved" all three of them. "And now you do the same f---ing thing to us? Address us as a group that you don't give a f--k about us?" She refused to let Clayton walk her out and left without saying another word to him.

Poor Rachel was more distraught than angry. "You told me that you were willing to fight for this," she sobbed. "And I believed you … I promise you, when you look back on this, you will — this is going to haunt you, the fact that you let me go." Damn right, girl!

But just when you thought there was no justice in this world, rose lovers, something beautiful happened.

That's right: Clayton presented Susie with a ring, and she Shut! Him! Down! "You have an unconditional love of somebody you want to spend a lifetime with — that's not where I'm at," Susie told him. "I've made the decision to leave Iceland alone."

So, to recap (within this recap): Clayton f--ked around and found out. He said "I love you" to three women, and then went home with zero — zero! — women. A truly impressive self-own, sir.

Both Gabby and Rachel were given an opportunity to chew Clayton out on live television — and honestly, Clayton is lucky that Rachel's dad Tony didn't murder him right on the spot.

Then they got the ultimate revenge: They'll both be the Bachelorette next season! You can read more on that here.

As for Clayton? He may have left Iceland alone... but after he got back home, a "mystery woman" reached out to him.

UGH. Yep, he and Susie are now back together. "That's my boyfriend!" she told Palmer cheerfully. Whatever — I give it six months.

A more detailed recap is on the way, rose lovers. Check back here soon!

