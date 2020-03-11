The Bachelor season finale recap: Peter gives out final rose, all Hell breaks loose

Image zoom ABC

For women, the (old-fashioned, heteronormative) rule is, “You have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince.” Increasingly, rose lovers, the rule for men on The Bachelor is this: You have to propose to the wrong woman before you wise up and choose the right one.

Tonight, Peter Weber joined the Bachelor “bait-and-switch” club, first proposing to Hannah Ann before realizing — whoops! — that it was Madison he wanted all along. While I’m not sure that Peter and Madison will live normally ever after like Jason and Molly or Arie and Lauren, the good news is that Hannah Ann is finally free from Pilot Pete’s wishy-washy whims.

Today, Peter and Madison are back together and working on their relationship.

“I love Peter, and that hasn’t changed since that day in Australia," Madison told Chris Harrison in a live interview from the Tealight Candle Thunderdome. Though the duo is not engaged, they do want to pursue a relationship. Taking it "one day at a time" is the "smartest approach," Peter added. Unfortunately, Peter's mom, Barbara, who had a clear preference for Hannah Ann, is not feeling it at all. She literally said on live TV, in front of her son and his new girlfriend, "It's not going to work." Yikes!

As for Hannah Ann, she's going to be just fine. As she memorably told Peter during their drawn-out and painful breakup, "I’ve been my own rock throughout this. You don’t have to worry about me.”

Check back for my full recap of tonight's "journey — including the Barb vs. Madison showdown — later tonight, rose lovers!

