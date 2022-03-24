Survivor 42 recap: Hai and Daniel play a game of chicken

Survivor S 42 E 3 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There are certain scenes that will go down in cinematic history. Darth Vader telling Luke Skywalker he is his father. (Shameless plug for my recent Star Wars cover story, by the way). Jack Woltz waking up next to a severed horse head. The Wicked Witch of the West melting. And, of course, Kevin Bacon playing a game of tractor chicken while jamming to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero."

I've referenced this scene from 1984's Footloose before in Survivor recaps. Why? Well, in case you missed the previous paragraph, it involves Kevin Bacon playing a game of tractor chicken while jamming to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero." I love this scene from Footloose because playing chicken on a tractor seems to be the most low-stakes version of chicken imaginable.

I cannot overstate how slowly tractors drive. As anyone who has ever gotten stuck behind one on a one-lane road in farm country can attest, they are maddeningly slow. Absurdly slow. Like, can't get a ladder up in a Survivor water challenge slow. No split-second decisions to be made here! You could literally just step off the tractor as it was still driving and be all good. Of course, that's not what happens to poor Chuck Cranston. For some reason that makes absolutely no sense, he dives off into a ditch rather than get plowed into by Bacon, who appears to be cruising in at approximately two miles per hour.

The other thing I love about this scene is that it is supposed to establish Bacon's Ren McCormack as not only an outsider who aims to win over the local preacher's daughter through the power of dance, but as a rebellious, take-no-prisoners badass who won't buckle under pressure when challenged by the standard issue 1980s Jerky McJerkface. EXCEPT HE DOES! Bacon totally tries to jump off the tractor multiple times, but his blatant attempt at cowardice is foiled by a shoelace stuck on one of the gear levers. He wants to jump off, but can't. So I honestly have no idea what the message of the scene (or, honestly the entire movie) even is. Dancing is good… I guess?

But I know what the message that came out of this week's Survivor Tribal Council was. The message was plain, and the message was clear. Hai is a freakin' badass.

After the votes came back tied on Lydia and Jenny — and because Mike and Chanelle had no votes due to what I can only assume were the actions of the still unseen Survivor Monster — it came down to Hai and Daniel. If neither flipped their vote, they would go to rocks and one of them would be voted out. So they climbed their tractors and played a good ol' fashioned game of Survivor chicken. And allow me to say this: Daniel Strunk may be the worst chicken player of all time.

Rule No. 1 when it comes to drawing rocks: Do not start by saying that you do not want to draw rocks. And yet that is precisely what Daniel did. "I want to get the ball rolling by starting with the following premise: I really do not want to draw rocks" has to be the worst opening line of a negotiation I have ever heard. When the law clerk did that, it was over. Game. Set. Match. As soon as Hai knew that Daniel would move off his position of voting out Lydia rather than tempt fate on day seven, then there was nothing left to talk about. Even if he was not really dead set on going to rocks, all Hai had to do was bluff, because Daniel already notified everyone that he wouldn't go to rocks.

What would have happened had Daniel said right off the bat that there was no way he was changing his vote to Jenny? We'll never know, because he chose not to start from a place of strength. When your opening statement consists of you saying you want to make sure you don't go to rocks, you have already given up. The game is already over.

What was so bizarre about the entire incident is that not only did Daniel immediately fold as easily as my vintage Unfrozen Cavemen Lawyer t-shirt, but he repeatedly kept throwing Chanelle under the bus, putting the entire thing on her and saying he was only voting on her behalf. What does that even mean??? He then went on to claim that he got backstabbed by Chanelle, which makes about as much sense as losing the Beware Advantage Idol, the Beware Advantage Idol instructions, and your water bottle all in one fell swoop.

I'm not sure I can fully communicate what a terrible Tribal Council performance this was from Daniel. Not only was it one of the worst negotiations I have ever seen on the show, but where is Daniel now? Yes, still in the game, but he completely burned Chanelle and Mike in the process, and also got caught blatantly lying to Hai and Lydia before Tribal about being on their side. So he screwed everyone over. If I were Hai or Lydia and I saw what he just did to his other allies, why would I want to align with and trust that guy moving forward? Yikes!

The only thing working in Daniel's favor is that is it early. He has time to rebound, especially if his tribe can win a few challenges and keep him away from Tribal. And he's a totally engaging personality who is super fun to watch. I like Daniel! But the dude said it himself: "Let me tell you why I will lose season 42. The reason is that I am constantly in a state of paranoia." His words, not mine.

So, props to Hai for standing strong and winning that battle of wills. And bummer for Jenny, who went home due to a big misplay by Daniel (and Chanelle, for mismanaging her vote, which we'll get to in a bit.) Now, let's tractor on, as it were, and see what else went down during episode 3 of Survivor 42.

Survivor Hai, Chanelle, and Daniel from 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Community Property

It's kind of interesting what's going on over at Taku the way everyone seems to be sharing everything with everyone else. Or maybe it's just Maryanne. Right after Tribal, Maryanne — who evidently has some sort of personal vendetta against Stephen Fishbach and hates Survivor: Tocantins with a white-hot passion — showed everyone the extra vote she got, openly celebrating her advantage. Then the next morning she was all, "Well, I guess it's time for us to go idol hunting."

And that they did. Once again, Maryanne obtained the advantage, this time the Beware Advantage, and this time right in front of Omar. Speaking for every player that has ever made it all the way through the casting process, Maryanne considered the pros and cons of opening the package and proclaimed that "I would rather take the risk and go down in flames rather than let my own hesitancy be the thing that gets me out of this game." And that is why you are out there.

Maryanne's line of "It's another classic case of the bunny rabbit having dinner in the mailbox" is certainly more creative — and more difficult to work into conversation — than the one Mike found at Vati last week. Speaking of which…

Lost and Found

There was a time when my kids kept losing their water bottles wherever they went. Soccer games. Cross country meets. School. You name it. I once bought my daughter a brand new water bottle before a trip to Europe. She left it in the Newark airport before we even got on the plane. This drove me absolutely insane. But do you know why they kept losing them? Because they were kids! Kids lose everything. Jackets. Keys. Water bottles. Their innocence. What's Daniel's excuse?

Editors set the table perfectly, showing us Daniel searching for his water shoes. That's a fun little moment, I thought to myself. Kind of random they are showing it, but fun nonetheless. Little did I know that was merely the set-up to a punchline waiting in the wings.

Wanting to read "the fine print," Daniel convinced Mike to let him borrow the idol, and then promptly managed to lose the idol, the parchment that went with it, and his water bottle. "Another example of Daniel Strunk having an epic fail." Again, his words. Not mine.

But I don't want to focus on the fact that Daniel literally lost an immunity idol. Nor do I want to pause for the cause to go on a rant about the importance of staying hydrated (although it seems Jackson Fox could have used that speech before playing). Instead, I'd like to talk about the parchment. The parchment that Dan put down his underwear. The parchment that was snuggled up close to Dan's nether regions. The parchment that Dan then had to hand back to Mike. How bummed do you think Mike was to have to handle that thing? The way Daniel loses things, who knows where it ended up down there!

Also, if Daniel lost the idol and had the parchment resting on his penis, then what exactly did he hand back to Mike the first time anyway?!? Why would he have not put everything back in the package before handing the package over to Mike? And do I need to make it abundantly clear what kind of "package" I am talking about here? Because I fear the lines may be getting a bit blurred at this point.

Anyway, that scene was crazy. Also, shout out to Mike for rocking the Wesleyan University sweatshirt. Go Cardinals!

Survivor The cast of 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Ladder of (Non) Success

Wow. Wow. Wow. This immunity challenge was no joke. Let's get into what went down here, because it was history-making. The tribes started out in the water and were supposed to swim over and retrieve a ladder off the ocean floor, use it to reach a key that would unlock sandbags, which then needed to land on five targets. I say supposed to because that only happened for one tribe, thanks solely to the efforts of some sort of half-Zeus, half-Poseidon god that dominated the ocean the way Hai dominated Daniel at Tribal Council.

Jonathan was a one-man wrecking crew, throwing ladders and people around like they were Beanie Babies, leading Probst to declare it one of the most impressive individual performances he had ever seen. But enough about the guy who could out arm-wrestle me with a single pinky. Let's talk about what happened to the other tribes.

You could see it before the challenge even started. The platforms were swaying like crazy in the waves, bobbing up and down in a way I have not seen on this show since the Barf-a-thon that was the Cook Islands opener out on the high seas. And, unfortunately for the contestants, the current was moving against the direction they needed to go — towards the ladder.

There's one incredible shot that sums up the struggle. It was of Swati diving down to start untying the ladder. You saw her start to descend, and then her entire body started moving backwards away from where she was swimming. I've been out to Fiji a bunch of times to cover the show, and have never seen anything like this. The closest was on the day one marooning of Winners at War, where it took a whole gang of crew members to get tribe flags into the stands before the contestants showed up.

Everyone (except Jonathan) was swimming… or floating, rather… way off course, with others trying to help people to get over against the current. The craziest part about this challenge is just getting to the ladder WAS THE EASY PART!

Once they got the ladders, the tribes had to get them over to the pole to raise them up to retrieve their keys. For Jonathan, it was child's play. For the other two tribes, impossible. As I sat there and watched Vati and Ika get pummeled wave after wave after wave, and I took in the incredible slow-mo shots of people gasping for air, and listened to Rocksroy get his head above water long enough to proclaim, "I need help!" it hit me. Oh. My God. This is it! This is the Monster! We've hearing about this Monster for seven months now and here it freakin' is! And it's just as badass and scary as Jeff Probst promised. Those bastards delivered! RELEASE THE FREAKIN' KRAKEN!!!!!

Oh, I loved it. I loved it all. You want the adventure, and the danger, and to see what it is truly like when people go up against both the irresistible force and the immovable object? You want Survivor? Here. It. Is. So good.

Survivor Jonathan and Maryanne on 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Eventually, as Taku watched from the beach after finishing, it became clear that neither Ika nor Vati were going to be able to get their ladders up under the current conditions, so Probst did something you rarely see from the host. He showed mercy on those poor souls struggling out in the water, calling them to shore and allowing them to skip the key retrieval and start together on land.

Probst said it had never been done before, and while I am way too lazy to look it up, I can't recall ever seeing production calling "Uncle" in the middle of a challenge. Unless you consider giving Becky and Sundra matches in the Cook Islands fire-making competition, which still may be the funniest sequence in the history of the show.

I obviously was not out there for this challenge, but I have been out there for a lot of them over the years. Producers made the right call here in getting the contestants out of the water. They gave them a lot of time to try to get it done, and when it became clear it wasn't happening, they called it off and were able to allow the two remaining tribes to start together because they were at the same point in the challenge when called in.

I also never got the sense that anyone was in any actual danger out there in the water. Even Rocksroy's plea of "I need help!" appeared geared to his tribe mates (probably to help with the ladder, which he was trying in vain to get up), not towards production to step in and save him. Were they struggling? Absolutely. Were there tons of people — both contestants and crew, including underwater divers you can't see on screen — there to make sure nobody got hurt? Also, absolutely.

It should also be noted that production constantly monitors weather conditions so they can delay or swap out a challenge if need be due to water conditions. I remember doing a pre-game interview with Probst out in Nicaragua, and in the middle of the interview he pointed to a challenge build out in the water and explained how we may never see it on the show due to the swells. (I found the article about it but it looks like video accompanying it is long gone.) Clearly, producers thought they could get this one off, but it didn't work out. Weather changes. It happens.

However, it made for a fantastic bit of television. Props to the camera operators both above and under water for catching all the action. (Survivor is the most gorgeously shot program on television, you know.) Props to the producers and editors for putting it all together so flawlessly. And, above all, props to the players for enduring all that misery. I consider myself a pretty strong swimmer and a very weak human being, so I can't help but wonder how I would have fared out there. Definitely not as well as Jonathan.

But look, I'm not the person you want to hear from about this challenge. The person you want to hear from is Probst! And the Hostmaster General was kind enough to take us behind the scenes and answer a few questions about what went down out there. That interview will be up on Thursday morning, so make sure to give it a read to get all the scoop!

Survivor Chanelle and Jenny on 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Everyone Does Everything Wrong

After all of that, Vati lost the challenge so had to vote someone out. But first, Chanelle was sent with Omar on the prisoner's dilemma hike. This was a weird one. They already seemed to know all about the past one that their tribemates Maryanne and Jenny did, and they told each other how they wanted to trust each other and not screw each other over and work together down the line. And then they told us the same thing. And then they both did the exact opposite, risking their vote. Meaning they both lost their vote. Whoops!

For Omar? Whatevs. That dude seems totally safe, so probably the right call. But Chanelle? Oh boy. Her vote was crucial, because Mike already had no vote due to his sudden and complete love of soccer. That meant they desperately needed Chanelle's vote as a tiebreaker to take out Lydia. But Chanelle risked it. And Chanelle lost. Just a brutal decision. One some might say was on par with the decision to introduce a Medallion of Power as a creative twist back on season 21. Yes, that bad.

The bad news was not over for Chanelle. As she informed viewers, "That is the power of my social game: I can direct the votes without even having one." Hai was noticing a social game that seemed suddenly "frazzled." His gut was telling him something did not add up. That gut had plenty more to say at Tribal Council once Daniel mentioned Mike as someone who helped him calm down at camp. And whether Hai actually saw Chanelle mouth "Lydia" to Daniel is questionable; needlessly mouthing the already agreed upon plan did seem like an odd maneuver.

Things went from bad to worse when Chanelle learned she had lost her vote, and then had to sit there and watch Daniel act like a chicken with his head cut off while simultaneously losing at a game of chicken. It was a wild sequence of events, and all SO EASILY AVOIDABLE! All Chanelle had to do was not risk her vote. That's it. As a result, I have noooooo idea where the tribe is at right now. I have to believe there will be some fireworks when they get back to camp, as well as some serious damage control on Daniel's part. He didn't want to go to rocks on day seven, but did he just blow up his game in the process by either lying to or turning his back on every single member of the tribe in a single day? We shall see. And congrats again to Hai for both snuffing out the ruse and standing strong against it. Well played, sir.

But before you can see that, you have a few other things to see here. Make sure to read my Q&A with Hostmatser General Jeff Probst about what went down behind the scenes during that crazy challenge when that goes up on Thursday morning. Thursday morning is a big one because we'll also have an exclusive deleted scene at the top of this here recap for you, and you'll be able to check out my exit interview with Jenny on Thursday as well. So many choices! And for more Survivor scoop, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss and Instagram @thedaltonross. I'll be back next week with another scoop of the crispy!

