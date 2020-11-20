Here's how Supernatural ended

Supernatural S 15 E 20 type TV Show network The CW Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Thursday's series finale of Supernatural.

But seriously, this post is all about how Supernatural ends, so if you haven't seen it yet or you don't want to know STOP READING NOW.

Okay, if you're still here, then it's safe to say you've seen the end, cried all the tears, and are ready to read/talk about it. So let's do that, shall we?

The episode seemed normal enough in the beginning: Sam and Dean looking for a hunt, finding a vampire nest, and working together to save the day. Only, the hunt didn't end the way they typically do for the brothers. They saved the day, but thanks to a poorly placed nail, Dean Winchester ... died.

In his final moments, he told his younger brother that he was proud of him, that he'd always looked up to him. "It's always been you and me," Dean said, before asking Sam to tell him that it was okay to let go. Sam did, and Dean died with his head on his little brother's shoulder.

The episode then ended with Sam living out the rest of his life with a wife — and a son named Dean! — before, eventually, dying of old age. In the final scene, he was reunited with Dean in what Bobby explained as the new heaven, a.k.a. a wonderful place with no walls, where everyone we know and love can just be happy.

