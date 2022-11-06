Saturday Night Live recap: Amy Schumer hosts for the 3rd time with musical guest Steve Lacy

Hey there, folks — welcome back for your ever reliable, sturdy, dependable SNL in Review. Amy Schumer is back, not only has Inside Amy Schumer been revived for a 5th season (via 5 specials) on Paramount+, but, more important to our interests, she's returning for her third round as host on a little show we like to call Saturday Night Live.

Schumer previously hosted in 2015 and 2018. She's made a few cameos too. And as a stand-up, and someone who has starred in her own sketch show focused on cultural and political satire, she's uniquely positioned to host as the country braces itself for the midterm elections.

I am joined tonight by former Saturday Night Live cast member, and the host of the deep fake podcast The Jeff Richards Show, Jeff Richards. Regarding this season's political material, Richards says, "I'd like to see them make fun of both sides more. Both sides are juicy!" Fans of the show will recall Richards used to impersonate the likes of Howard Dean and Rush Limbaugh. As someone who has been in the arena – mocking national political figures – he calls out a few of his favorites: "James Austin Johnson's Trump is so nuanced and fun and perfect. I also liked Darrell Hammond's Clinton obviously."

And away we go!

Cold open

It's a message from the President of the United States, Joe Biden. "Big yikes - what's going on?!" says Johnson's Biden, who works out on the Peloton every morning, tempting fate. He jokes about googling "Young Joe BIden" and starting a bubble bath, and ... notes Democrats are too boring. Hence, he rolls out some last minute A-list replacements, subbing in for the current duds not exciting the electorate. Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman) comes out – the crowd barely remembers her. (She played Williamson on the show several times a few years back.) Guy Fieri ( Aidy Bryant , I mean Molly Kearney) also appears. Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong) is running for Governor of Michigan too – I guess it's nice to see Strong back as an ex-porn star, in a way.

Kenan Thompson plays former SNL cast member Tracy Morgan with no make-up – actually, fairly refreshing to keep it low key.

This was a little lazy – just cast members doing impersonations, no premise or arc. They lean heavily on that – running through impressions followed by a weak group LFNY.

I asked Jeff Richards what he always liked about appearing in a political sketch during an election season. He says: "The suits typically smell mintier. The best part to me was that they are usually placed earlier in the show."

Opening monologue

Amy Schumer is back and she is busy – she has two shows on TV right now. She jokes about pregnancy and giving birth, some funny moments about spouse sex. Hashtag relatable mom humor.

I like when these monologues are just straight up stand-up like this. Keep it simple, it works.

Soup

Schumer is having lunch with Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner. She's pumped about her soup. Gardner has bad news – she is getting separated from her husband. This causes an issue for Schumer – she can't eat the soup! "Take as long as you need, go outside," she urges Gardner after her lawyer calls.

"How long must I wait/ to eat my soup without looking like an a-hole," harmonizes Thompson as Gardner breaks into tears. Schumer isn't listening.

Cute.

Covid commercial

"Are you feeling tired and worn down?" Getting Covid is still "kinda bad" but feels different now doesn't it? Now people can use it as an excuse to take a break from work and life.

It's the perfect way to get out of things like jury duty. You can even order an always-positive Covid at-home test. "Vanks Vovid!"

Murder Trial 2022

Schumer, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman are playing jurors in a trial. They're extremely expressive to everything the prosecutor (Gardner) says. Sherman is "literally shaking" and Schumer's Apple Watch thinks she is getting steps. That's how excited they are! But obviously this is disruptive and annoying to the rest of the courtroom.

They start singing a song from fun. and claiming it's from Taylor Swift's Midnights.

These are throwback SNL recurring character archetypes – in another era, you had The Whiners.

Twitter content moderation council

Oh, boy. So, sketches like this are fun – except SNL emboldened a self-described "genius" like Elon Musk. In summary, Musk has purchased Twitter and fired a lot of people. Broken record, perhaps, but you have to note the show's failure to be an impartial source of satire. It's an institution that caters to powerful people for ratings.

We visit the content moderation council (Fineman, Thompson) - the only two employees left. Cecily Strong's character is first up to dispute her account's ban. Love Strong but feels so weird to still see her in sketches – she's a holdover from a previous iteration of the show.

Amy Schumer plays a sexy bot account. Punkie Johnson represents Black Twitter – she refuses to pay the $8 subscription and wants to get MySpace popping again.

James Austin Johnson pops up as Donald Trump to discuss, among other things, JTT - Jonathan Taylor Thomas and his Man of the House co-star Chevy Chase. This is a clever way to incorporate Trump and JAJ's brilliant impression, it just feels like the moment has passed. At least until Trump announces his reelection bid for President (which, frankly, sounds more dangerous and controversial than hilarious).

This could have also been the cold open. Similarly, both sketches cycle in various cast members, then just abruptly end with no real payoff. Here: Fineman and Thompson are fired by Musk. They are relieved.

The Looker

A spoof of The Watcher, a new mystery thriller television miniseries created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix. The letter about the family is spot-on, and includes embarrassing revelations about the mom (Amy Schumer). She self-pleasures to Property Brothers, and has trouble using the bathroom.

Very creepy story. Read the original story here.

Steve Lacy first musical performance - "Bad Habit"

"Bad Habit" is a funky R&B diddy by Steve Lacy, released as the second single from his second studio album Gemini Rights back in June.

Some Kid Cudi (or even Prince) vibes here – it's smooth and lo-fi. Pretty pleasant.

Weekend Update

Colin Jost discusses our chaotic times. He notes Oprah "unleashed" Dr. Oz on us – note my earlier comment regarding Musk. That said, it is hilarious to see Burt Ward on Update!

Jost notes voters are being driven by economic issues and not abortion. Tammy the Trucker (Cecily Strong) is here to discuss about gas prices and not abortion. Driving a truck is a metaphor here folks. Jost keeps calling her Cecily until she slides out of character. She keeps honking and saying "breaker breaker" in between smart commentary about health care and women's rights. This is urgent and good, reminiscent of her Goober the clown commentary last fall. Important watch. Classy touch: Update ends noting the recent murder of Takeoff AKA Kirshnik Khari Ball, the Migos rapper. (Migos performed on SNL back in 2018).

Jets fans

Schumer, Strong, Thompson and Andrew Dismukes are enjoying snacks and chatting civilly before the Jets game. They intercut casual conversation with horrible taunts and heckling of Bills fans. Pregnant women, children, the handicapped, no one is safe. "Suck her whole sleeve!"

Pinx period underwear

Modern women want to be able to exert control over their period. Tampons are not eco-friendly enough.

WKTVN News

Chance Harmstrong (Michael Longfellow) is reporting on a fire; he's new on the local news beat. "Quite a first day," he remarks, after getting embroiled in a family feud featuring hillbillies (Strong, Schumer, Molly Kearney, Bowen Yang). "They are cousins," shares James Austin Johnson. A group gathers, they all want to perform stupid human tricks and not comment on the fire. A group kiss ensues. Skip this, it does not work.

Game night

Glen (Dismukes) is gloating after winning at Uno. His wife (Schumer) cautions him to not be rude. He is very even keeled and confident, shocking the other players (Sherman, Nwodim). Turns out he is going to big penis therapy, and exploring his issues. "Big penis therapy" destigmatizes his condition. He has a lot of pain to worth through. Sure sounds like Schumer is playing him, a funny joke about men's hesitancy to seek help.

This is great. Dismukes kills it. I would recommend giving this a click.

Steve Lacy second musical performance - "Helmet"

Lacy taps into soft rock era-Stevie Wonder here. You see, he needed a helmet to protect himself emotionally. It's a metaphor.

Big Dumb Hat

This is an excellent take-down of shallow women, would-be IG influencers, who wear "big dumb hat" instead of developing actual personalities. "I post a picture from my wedding every. single. day," assures Schumer. This has a ton of great quotes, nails it. Really sharp, worthy of Inside Amy Schumer. Watch this one if you skip the rest of the show.

Final thoughts

Well, what do you think? Vote here! Comment below!

Thank you to Jeff Richards! Check out the latest episode of his podcast, featuring Robert Carradine. Having a former SNL cast member interact with the star of Revenge of the Nerds scratches the right kind of comedy nerd itch for me. Jeff agrees: "Revenge of the Nerds is one of my favorite movies of all time. I used to try and impersonate his character Lewis, and Ogar peeing for 10 minutes straight."

Rest in peace to former SNL writer, and actor, Doug McGrath. Check out this piece he wrote for the New York Times about his time on the show.

