The Elvis star makes his hosting debut with musical guest Lizzo as the show bids farewell to Cecily Strong.

That might seem counterintuitive — indeed, the ratings from last week suggest viewers recognized the special nature of Martin and Short returning — but then again, Elvis was a genuine hit this year, and Presley the man has many classic renditions of holiday songs. I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Patrick Weathers, who puts it best: "Elvis is Christmas to me."

Weathers is an Elvis aficionado. He's got the credentials: he played Elvis on Broadway, has toured as Elvis, and impersonated the King as part of how he got on SNL. He even saw Presley live in Las Vegas the year before he died — 15th-row center. His take on Butler? "I thought he did a really great job. The best of it, what I was most impressed with, was his athletics. His ability to move like Elvis, walk like Elvis, to even shift his weight like Elvis."

SNL Austin Butler hosts 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: NBC

I asked Weathers why people are still interested in Elvis decades after his death. He says: "It's an archetype, one of the greatest stories ever told. It's Biblical! Elvis Presley was one of the most charismatic, mesmerizing performers to ever appear on a stage." He says Elvis exceeds even the Beatles and Michael Jackson as a live act. Which brings us back to Butler, who maybe be the frontrunner for Best Actor at this year's Oscars. Will the show be able to tap into the charisma audiences were so drawn to this summer?

Meanwhile, breaking news confirms Cecily Strong is leaving the show. Kenan Thompson aside, she's our last link to that third golden age era headlined by the likes of Bill Hader and Jason Sudeikis, outlasting her compatriots Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant by a handful of episodes. We will see how the show pays tributes to one of its anchors and which one of her characters will make their final appearance. Weathers observes: "Cecily is probably the strongest link in the current chain. At least cast members can one day boast, 'I was there during 'The Strong Era.'"

This recap will be updated throughout tonight's show.

