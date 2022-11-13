Saturday Night Live recap: Dave Chappelle returns to host a third post-election episode (updating live)
- TV Show
Dave Chappelle. The pride of Silver Spring, Md. As one of the world's greatest comedians, Chappelle has seen many eras: the early Def Comedy Jam-era stand-up star; the '90s comedy actor who worked with Mel Brooks, Eddie Murphy, and Tom Hanks; the stoner hero behind the sleeper hit Half Baked, which initially flopped but found an audience thanks to VHS and Comedy Central. Then the stuff of legend: Chappelle's Show, Block Party, the infamous flameout, the eventual redemption. He walked away from millions due to principle (or exhaustion, or both) but was eventually vindicated, and rewarded by Netflix. The victory-lap phase kicked in.
But recent years have proven problematic, even dangerous. You have opinions, I have opinions, hell even Saturday Night Live cast and crew members have been upset with the show's decision to bring him back for a third hosting stint. (Writer Celeste Yim reportedly posted an Instagram story that said, "I'm trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned." SNL has its first nonbinary cast member, Molly Kearney, as well.)
Our favorite show has bumbled its way into a culture war. Hello, folks, it's SNL in Review time.
I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Gary Kroeger. SNL boycotts are fairly rare, give or take a Nora Dunn. Kroeger recalls: "Jesse Jackson was sort of 'controversial' because he was polarizing to some people from a political standpoint. The Clash as a musical guest came with a little anarchy in their presence, but I don't recall anyone or any significant audience controversies. I performed as a faith healer once, and that angered some church and 'family values' organizations, but nothing out of the ordinary. Nick Nolte quit midweek, that's the only time I recall a scramble to get the show up that week." Of course, he adds: "Eddie Murphy rode to the rescue and hosted the show."
It's worth noting that Chappelle previously hosted the SNL episodes immediately following the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections; this time he's following the 2022 midterms. So, controversy notwithstanding, this marks another example of the show leaning into tradition and its own self-concocted crutches, for what it's worth!
This recap will be updating live as the show progresses…
