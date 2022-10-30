Hi all — welcome back for your ready and steady, EZ Bake Oven SNL in Review. You want a quick download for the Jack Harlow episode — well, here it is!

Harlow is the latest rap star to be given a shot at hosting Saturday Night Live. Some rap purists view post-Drake multi-hyphenate artists like Harlow as an affront to the art form. Yet, to an institution like SNL, he's a gateway to young fans. Let's see if his charisma carries over.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Siobhan Fallon Hogan, whose latest film, the upcoming Shelter in Solitude, will screen at Kevin Smith's first-ever SModCastle Film Festival next month on opening night. She says she finds "rappers to be great actors as they are confident, very at ease and therefore great performers. In both of my films, I cast rappers in roles as well as used their music: Fat Nick is in both, and Miami sensation Robb Bank$, Shaggy's son, is in Shelter in Solitude, as well as Tophillfreddo. They are all amazing."

Fallon Hogan's experience working with rappers goes back to her Studio 8H days: "MC Hammer was on SNL when I was on he was equally at ease and great. I think that rappers are such fabulous performers that they easily transition to acting."

That's a great table setting for tonight's episode. It begins!

Cold open

It's the PBS Newshour with Judy Woodruff (Heidi Gardner), and SNL is taking aim at the atrocious GOP candidates. First, Kenan Thompson is revisiting his Herschel Walker impression. "Go Halloween!" he says. Mikey Day plays Dr. Oz, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania. (Shout out Bill Hader's old Dr. Oz sketch.)

And Cecily Strong is back on the show — she's playing Kari Lake. Classic role for Cecily, though that's the role, isn't it? She's phenomenal, but it's so familiar and ripped from the headlines. This entire cold open is targeting the ridiculous and frankly dangerous stances being espoused in the current election cycle, but it lacks an inspired point of view. I don't need partisan balance, but a few laughs wouldn't hurt. They're crazy and mediocre — we take a few moderately safe potshots within the same tired format the show has embraced for years. Lame.

Monologue

"This is… incredible," effuses Harlow. He's had a big year. People compare him to the goat from Narnia and Justin Timberlake drawn from memory. He takes these insults in strides.

Harlow (surprisingly) talks a lot here — cracking jokes. He goes into the crowd and speaks to an audience member, Michaela. Pretty flat and dreadful.

"People on the Internet like to roast me," he says. Count me among them!

Wedding

My man Clint has the right idea! The best man (Andrew Dismukes) is dressed like the Joker at a wedding. In his defense, it's Halloween night. Dismukes leans into the Kentucky accent heavy — much of the cast is really funny here, including Sarah Sherman's Gamma Judy.

Fun premise — doubt we needed a Jeff Probst cameo to land it, but I love the escalation and the energy. Performances are strong and quick pacing makes it click.

Skechers commercial

A shoe company is taking a stand against anti-Semitism and specifically Kanye West. Of course, they want it both ways. It's "insanely satisfying" they got to say "no" first.

Their employees talk through both sides of their mouths — they're flattered and drawn to the "cool" factor. A lot of corporate hedging, which tracks.

Post-Halloween Red Carpet Special

We are live from the sidewalk! (I wish literally — who remembers The Rocket Report? Let's embrace the NYC setting more. Discord army rise!) Cecily Strong is Tina Lefey, the red-carpet host. Wasted white girl who can't find her Uber (Chloe Fineman) is being interviewed until she gets racist. Devon Walker is playing the Chris Rock slap — or is that the Chris Redd sucker punch? Pretty funny and relatable. Bowen Yang is a member of the Village People who lost his friends so he just looks like a cop.

Harlow is a frat bro with a tampon costume — fitting role for him. He has a strong Lil Dicky vibe. This is like a dark Brandon version of the "Bring It on Down to Wrappinville" Timberlake character.

Another good sketch that utilizes Harlow's limited skills well.

