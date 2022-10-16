The hip-hop star is trying her hand at comedy.

Happy Saturday, Conehead Nation! Once again, welcome to SNL in Review. Over the course of the show, 36 musicians have pulled double duty as host and musical guest. Tonight, a new artist joins them: Megan Thee Stallion.

She first appeared on the show back on Oct. 26, 2019, during an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper (who was also the musical guest). They performed the song "Handsome." She was a full on musical guest for the season 46 premiere on Oct. 3, 2020. hosted by Chris Rock where she performed "Savage" and "Don't Stop" with Young Thug. So, she is familiar with 8H to say the least.

Pulling double duty is a special feat — and a challenging gig. I recently spoke with former cast member Jerry Minor. Regarding tonight's episode, he tells me: "I am interested to see what it's going to be like. Usually, doing the dual hosting is pretty tough. I was there when Jennifer Lopez did it. It was tough! She was complaining the whole time. 'Now I have to sing?! Now I have to be in another sketch?!' Like, yeah, you're the host of the show — we'd like to be in another sketch!"

He adds, "It's such a hard show to do, to do a live show. Just the wardrobe stuff, getting dressed in the hallway — you don't know what the next sketch might be that's coming up. You get out of a sketch, they're taking something and putting something on you. Someone's in front of you like, 'Okay, here's the cue cards for the next sketch.' And you go, 'Oh, that's the next one?' 'Oh, that whole chunk's gone now?' It's that fast."

A fair point. I am curious to see how someone like Megan, who is not exactly known for her acting or comedy chops, rises to the occasion. Let's dive headfirst into the deep end of the pool, and see how the show fares...

Cold Open

SNL jumps into the recent Jan. 6 hearing. Kenan Thompson is committee chairman Bennie Thompson, while Heidi Gardner plays outgoing Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Cheney acknowledges that Republicans aren't watching, and Democrats are nodding their heads so hard. She has big Dick Cheney energy. (Fun fact: Before Darrell Hammond, Phil Hartman first played Dick on the show way back in 1991.)

Mikey Day's Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland's 8th Congressional District, shares message board posts from QAnon traitors. The wig is not flattering.

He introduces the Nancy Pelosi footage that went viral, which gives Chloe Fineman an opportunity to shine. Sarah Sherman is playing Chuck Schumer — that is inspired casting. They both crush it. I could enjoy this becoming a recurring bit. We all remember Pelosi used to frequently be played by Kristen Wiig and then Kate McKinnon. She's also been impersonated by Cameron Diaz and Amy Poehler.

James Austin Johnson returns as Donald Trump — it's flawless as always. "Is Mike Pence dead yet?" he inquires. Of course, this kind of sketch resembles the kind of cold open that the season premiere sketch mocked. But I think it's a little more coherent and inspired than much of the dreck we suffered through during the Alec Baldwin years. (They must quit the group LFNY though. Whatever NBC intern is reading this, please highlight and bold this in your clips!)

Monologue

Megan struts out on stage and goes over her many aliases — including Tina Snow, the Hot Girl Coach, the a-show, and "Ugh, that bitch."

There is more to her than meet's the eye. After noting that she's a pretty good actress, she tries out her British accent: "Put me in Bridgerton, bitch," then directs viewers to her mental health website. Good energy.

Hot Girl Hospital

From Shonda Rimes and the top commenters Shade Room's Instagram comes network TV's latest smash: Hot Girl Hospital. When life is on the line, these are the women (Megan, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson) who will answer the call, say something rude, then hang up. "Hot Girl Summer" was Megan's first big hit back in 2019. Funny — when A Black Lady Sketch Show premiered on HBO it used "Hot Girl" in the opening title sequence. Also funny: Megan loses an earring midway through the sketch and nonchalantly reattaches it.

The New York Times calls it both empowering and regressive at the same time. Agreed!

