The Banshees of Inisherin star and Willow take on Studio 8H.

There was a time, my friends, when SNL was the center of pop culture, not a legacy institution, a holdover in an increasingly frivolous and disposable and decentralized cultural environment — like today — oh no. I am talking about the glorious early '90s. Back then, the networks were strong and prestige films centered their Oscar campaigns around the late night circuit. SNL in its prime was a surefire way to brandish one's chances of winning, say, Best Actor. It was high profile, and a savvy way to ingratiate yourself and poke a little fun.

You don't see that as often these days. There's too much of a disconnect between the kinds of movies that connect with mainstream audiences and the movies that win awards. Meanwhile, SNL seems mostly content to chase trends (instead of dictate them). But hey! One other thing happened in the early '90s: Brendan Gleeson started appearing in movies. For three decades he has been a beloved character actor. This year, he's reteamed with Colin Farrell (who last hosted SNL way back in 2004, hint hint) and Martin McDonagh in The Banshees of Inisherin, which has awards buzz. This year, Mad-Eye Moody gets to host SNL.

Colin Farrell and host Brendan Gleeson on 'SNL' Colin Farrell and host Brendan Gleeson on 'SNL' | Credit: NBC

With Gleeson at the helm, SNL continues to redefine itself, seeking to determine just how new and experimental it wants to actually be. Can it push against its own format, and overhaul its voice? Or will last week's cold open be a half-measure, tonally? (Promos like this suggest perhaps there is some new life afoot this season.)

I recently spoke with former cast member Victoria Jackson. Her first year in the cast was an important moment for the show, similar to now, in which she joined a few holdover cast members and together the two groups forged a new tone for the show — in fact, a second golden age. Victoria reflected: "I think new cast members, just like old cast members, are just trying to get air time. They are trying to write something brilliant that will beat out their castmates' submissions. It's competitive. [Last week] new cast member Michael Longfellow stood out with his smart, funny Update appearance. He's a star."

Well said! Let's dive in.

Cold Open

Monologue

Check back for live updates throughout the show.

