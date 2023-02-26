Saturday Night Live recap: Woody Harrelson joins the Five Timers Club

Salvete! Saturday Night Live in Review is back with a vengeance — as is tonight's host, Woody Harrelson!

This is one of those magical moments in show lore, as Harrelson is hosting for a fifth time tonight. That makes him a member of the Five Timers Club — nearly 35 years in the making, as the former Cheers star (and three-time Oscar nominee) first hosted way back in 1989. That's a record.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who recently announced that her latest film Shelter in Solitude will be screening at Village East by Angelika on March 3rd as part of this year's Craicfest. Fallon Hogan was a part of the cast during the season finale of Season 17, which was hosted by Harrelson. She remembers: "He was in our Delta Delta Delta sketch with David Spade and we couldn't get through the sketch without laughing. He was a fun host — great sense of humor and of course looking back on it, I think what a great honor it was to work with him, as he is a brilliant actor who I really admire." Former cast member Victoria Jackson will also be chiming in.

The question is: how will the show choose to recognize tonight's landmark appearance? Sometimes they'll shrug at doing a Five Timers sketch. Can they resist scratching that itch here?

Cold Open

C-Span catches former President Trump (James Austin Johnson) in East Palestine, Ohio. This week, seeing a political opportunity, Trump and other conservatives descended on the small town of fewer than 5,000 residents to comment on the recent train derailment that released toxins into the community. Trump handed out campaign hats, Trump-branded water, and insults at the Biden administration.

Trump comments on topics such as Rihanna at the Super Bowl, before he tackles Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, aka "Pete Butt." "I feel like I could Schitt's Creek this place," he comments, before speculating that folks in this part of the country prefer Yellowstone.

JAJ's Trump remains spot on — as is the make-up. The foreman of the Georgia grand jury Emily Kohrs (Chloe Fineman) is brought out: the audience seems confused about who she is. "She looks like Haley Joel Osment and she is my best friend," he quips. Jackson says the "Emily Kohrs impression was excellent! I googled her."

Monologue

Harrelson is a "redneck hippie" — he says he can see all the sides of the political spectrum. "I'm purple."

He expects a jacket for the Five Timers Club, but nothing happens. They resisted! Good for them. He tells a story about Nic Pizzolatto, his sobriety, and a script he read after his last hosting gig.

I like Harrelson calling out his manager Jeremy, who brought weed to New York from LA. The camera finds him in the crowd and — in a nice throwback move — they single him out with title text. This was a common occurrence bestowed upon audience members in the show's early years.

Jackson was on SNL during Harrelson's first two hosting gigs. She says: "Woody is so charming, it doesn't matter what he's saying or doing, you just love him! I have no memories of working with him, which means he was a good guy, I guess."

Here's one way to affirm Harrelson's status as a legend: he's been around so long, they're remaking movies he starred in decades ago. With another SNL host from this season, no less.

Visitation

Inmate 6117 (Harrelson) comes to see Carla Jean (Fineman), his wife. He reassures her he is leaving jail soon, and will buy her a perfect home. His guard (Ego Nwodim) provides commentary, naysaying his promises. He's "manifesting." On the other side of the glass, Kenan Thompson dispels some of Carla Jean's white lies. Seems their child has red hair — and looks like some guy who dropped her off. Lots of crosstalk! This is sweet and simple.

Please Don't destroy Video: The Stakeout

Our boys don't want to play Tony Hawk with John; they're too tired. Harrelson encourages a stakeout to find out if they're hanging out. Turns out Ben and Martin have a "secret beautiful life" together as gay family men. Uncle Kenan Thompson comes over, hijinks ensue.

Mission Stakeout

Sammy (Harrelson) and Kevin (Thompson) go on a wild amusement park ride. Kenan is all talk until the ride happens. He passes out — Thompson making funny facial expressions is always a safe bet! "Why is nobody listening to me!" he cries.

