The British poet Humbert Wolfe once wrote: "The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves. We have had our summer evenings; now for October eves." It's October 1, autumn is here - and for us that means the return of our beloved Saturday Night Live. Welcome my dear Coneheads to season 48. It's SNL in Review time.

This summer was again quite eventful for our friends at 30 Rockefeller Center, with several waves of cast departures producing the greatest cast turnover since 1995. It is, as they say, a "transition year." Goodbye and farewell Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd (!!!). Hello Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Together, with the holdover cast members, are going to forge a new path for our favorite live late night sketch series.

I spoke recently with Kevin Nealon, whose book I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame is being released later this month. Nealon — a cast member during nine SNL seasons — likens the experience of starting a new season to going to college. He told me, "it's pretty much the same college year — started around the end of September, October. I would go to New York because I came out to California in the summer to my house. I kept an apartment in New York, a rental. I would go there and it was exciting. It was autumn and the leaves were changing, a little cooler. I'd open up my closet and it'd be all flannel shirts. Winter jackets. I'd get excited about that."

I asked him how he expected this year's cast might be preparing for the new season: "Hopefully you go in there with a couple of pocket sketches that you've thought about and maybe even written, but not likely. It's kind of good to get with someone and start writing and hopefully come up with something. You're coming in with a full reservoir of energy because it's the beginning of the season. It's not like you've done three shows in a row and [are] exhausted." Tonight's host is Miles Teller who — at best — was probably the third or fourth most interesting person in this summer's Top Gun: Maverick. (I understand no Tom Cruise get, but Glen Powell was the buzziest It Guy, no?) And the musical guest is Kendrick Lamar — this is his third stint and fifth overall appearance on the show. A new season promises change – challenges as well as opportunity. Let's see how SNL rises to the occasion!

Cold Open

It's Monday Night Football with Peyton Manning (Miles Teller) and his brother Eli (Andrew Dismues), or well their telecast — I love the goofy commentary, with the Manning brothers providing a winking look at the traditional opening sketch. They're poking fun at all the tropes I've written about for a long time here — from Bowen Yang attempting to launch a new catchphrase, to Heidi Gardner needlessly, and shoddily, portraying South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Clearly, the show is seeking to be self-aware and hit a reset. I enjoy Michael Longfellow's awkward first appearance, and Devon Walker playing corn kid. "A humiliating attempt at reference."

Shaun White appears in "gratuitous stunt casting." Teller's Top Gun co-star Jon Hamm shows up as well. The question is: does this just appeal to the long-suffering critics, or does it work on its own as comedy? Does it sufficiently convey a "new era" of the show is being ushered in?

"Desperate stuff," answers Peyton. Teller does a great job here.

Monologue

Teller jokes about making Top Gun, and being taught to play the piano by JK Simmons, a call-back to Whiplash.

He calls out reenacting the Spartan Cheerleaders as a child – he played the Cheri Oteri role.

