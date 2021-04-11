Saturday Night Live recap: Carey Mulligan brings her dramatic chops to Studio 8H (updating live)

Saturday Night Live S 46 E 17 Streaming Options

I am joined tonight by Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who was a Saturday Night Live cast member in the early '90s. She has been a company member of New York's Atlantic Theater Company, which put on a production of Through a Glass Darkly starring Mulligan a few years ago. She says Mulligan's performance at the Atlantic "was truly inspiring. She is a fantastic actress." Fallon Hogan looking forward to seeing Promising Young Woman.

With a host like Mulligan — known for dramatic acting, not her comedy chops — the burning question will be how she conducts herself on a live sketch show. During Fallon Hogan's season on SNL, she says, "Mary Stuart Masterson and Sharon Stone were both not known for comedy but did fabulous jobs on the show."

Carey Mulligan Image zoom Kid Cudi, Carey Mulligan, and Kenan Thompson rehearsing for 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Cold Open: Minnesota News

We open with Eye on Minnesota, KDBD midday news. Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Alex Moffat are local news anchors discussing the Derek Chauvin trial. "We have seen this movie before," Ego says. The police have gotten away with tragic moments like the killing of George Floyd time and again; the white anchors choose their words carefully. They keep putting their feet in their mouths, as things get heated. "It's a good dialogue," suggests McKinnon.

Their weatherman (Chris Redd) does not want to get involved. He's in trouble for being in the Paul Pierce video.

"We lost royalty," says McKinnon, referring to the death of Prince Phillip. Kenan and Ego want to salute the late DMX. "There must be something we can agree on!" This has Michael Che's fingerprints all over it — same with Gary Richardson and Josh Patten.

The quality of these sorts of cold opens — including the Britney Spears talk show segments — feels so much more well-executed, even weightier than the grim Trump-era material. They feel, dare I say, important, but with an ability to rise to the moment in a way that seeing Alec Baldwin and his macabre mugging never truly did. It's the show grappling with some fraught, charged material, and mining (vaguely familiar) laughs.

Monologue

"They just told me I'm the first English person to host," Mulligan says, in a stunning pink outfit. She acknowledges that people often confuse her with Michelle Williams. She's used to deeply dramatic productions; in COVID times, she's had to channel that energy into her children's bedtime stories.

"She is such a great actress," says Fallon Hogan. "SNL is lucky to have her. She is trained, so she knows exactly what she's doing, comedy or drama."

Mulligan's husband, Marcus Mumford, turns up in the audience. His band has played SNL three times — that puts them in a unique husband-wife category. He has his guitar and is willing to perform. He's upstaging her a bit here! Which I suppose is the point.

You tell me, Conehead nation: How many wives have hosted SNL while their husbands have performed as the musical guest? Gwyneth and Chris Martin? Sound off!

What's Wrong With This Picture?

What's Wrong With This Picture? is a spot-the-difference game in which contestants come up with wild, silly, and increasingly stupid answers. The show ran with this premise twice back in 2019, as well as during last year's season finale. I think game shows are such a crutch for SNL, and the current tendency to repeat premises (as opposed to characters) always makes me a little bored during sketches like this. We've seen it before, though the giggles from the audience suggest I am in the minority.

Naturally, Kenan is the (half-vaccinated) host. The winner gets KY Jam. Aidy Bryant is back, goofing around about a picture of a newborn in the hospital: "The doctor won't stop explaining WandaVision!" Eventually Mulligan correctly guesses one picture: mixed haircuts. Lots of outlandish one-liners; if that's your style of humor, great!

IBS Medicine Ad

Tremfalta is a once-daily pill helping the likes of Carey Mulligan's bowel movement problems. Principal Aidy Bryant and custodian Kenan Thompson find something awful in the toilet during a school recital. "Lit the whole damn thing up!" Thompson cries. Mulligan must threaten her husband (Mikey Day) and a fellow parent (Lauren Holt) to protect her secret. Meh?

Study Buddy

Josh (Kate McKinnon) is working on a diorama with his middle-school classmate, played by Carey Mulligan. Pen15/Chad vibes! They sit together, and "the Beyonce of their science class" makes a move.

Josh calls his best friend, Jason (Aidy Bryant) for advice. "One species of jellyfish is immortal," he whispers "sensually" in her ear, at Jason's request. Allison Gates and Anna Drezen penned this one, I think. They really do a nice job of capturing these aching, awkward moments. There are some dramatic beats, which suit Mulligan's skills nicely!

WLF

Kid Cudi joins Pete Davidson and Chris Redd in a rap about that "weird little flute" that can appear in otherwise standard rap songs. "Big Pimpin'," "Sure Shot," and "Mask Off" all had it.

Redd and Cudi handle themselves nicely, but this feels like something the Lonely Island might've workshopped and nixed. December host Timothée Chalamet even pops up, as they enter a musical instrument store run by Mulligan. Eh?

