Saturday Night Live recap: Billie Eilish is the latest guest to pull double duty

It's Billie Eilish's second visit to Studio 8H after appearing as the musical guest in 2019 and her first time hosting.

For the first seven episodes of season 47, our SNL in Review vessel enjoyed a relatively peaceful sea. The official end of the Alec Baldwin's Trump, playful hosts, goofy pretaped sketches like "Please Don't Destroy," and interesting new featured players collectively made the show feel fresher and more alive than it had in years. And for the most part it all felt very organic. But now, an existential threat: Kate McKinnon will return after being absent all season.

Nothing against Kate, though there is growing consensus in the fan community we have seen all we need from the legendary cast member. The fact is the show has thrived with new blood being given a chance to answer the call. The cast size is already huge — how will Kate (with her outsized stage presence) fit in?

Cold open

Oh god, here we go. Kate McKinnon is Dr. Fauci. "Do people still think I'm sexy or are we done with that?" We're getting an update from NIH, answering queries for the holidays. CDC Players act out various scenarios — Mikey Day loses his vaccination card and is banished from society. The next scene: Bowen Yang is traveling home for the holidays.

Santa (Kyle Mooney) is at the mall, and his testicles are as big as grapes. And oh boy, they've revived Pete Davidson's Andrew Cuomo impersonation. Makeup lines and all. Chloe Fineman crushes Lauren Boebert, as does Cecily Strong.

"Anyone say, 'Wishes it would go away?'" asks the creepy, yet beautifully eyed Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant). This is meta, but not in the way the show realizes. YES, GO AWAY. We don't need these overstuffed cold opens, or these tired political impressions. How do you do this kind of sketch without James Austin Johnson?

Monologue

Eilish comes out wearing a strawberry shortcake dress, or sexy Mrs. Claus. "You may know me from my hair or my clothes." She discusses wearing bagging clothes. Her parents were both actors growing up. Her mom is in the audience and she runs up onstage wearing a sweatshirt with her brother's face on it. She once wrote a movie and cast herself and her brother as her son, but not BIllie. Ouch. Fun fact, gang: while at the Groundlings, Eilish's mother actually taught and performed with the likes of Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy, becoming McCarthy's first improv teacher.

Billie is giggling a lot and calls up a picture of 16-year-old Colin Jost. Isn't this from when he worked as a reporter and copy editor for the Staten Island Advance?

I recently sat down with David Letterman's musical director and band leader Paul Shaffer, who was also a writer and cast member on SNL. He describes Eilish as a "major talent." He is also intrigued by her brother Finneas O'Connell. "He has a lot to do with making the records I understand."

Previously Eilish was impersonated by cast member Melissa Villaseñor on the show.

"Holiday Cards"

Alex Moffat comes home from work. His wife (Villaseñor) has placed their holiday cards on their fridge. All the images come alive, to comic effect. "Oh my god, their rat dog is still alive?!" cries Moffat, looking at an image of her friend's decrepit dog. He needs a new spin.

Miley Cyrus appears in a cameo and Punkie Johnson insisted they take a picture together.

Eilish is Melissa's bitchy high school frenemy — Andrew Dismukes is hilarious as her incel son.

"Tik Tok"

This is clever — a spoof of everything you see on Tik Tok. Viral dances, #fitcheck, put a finger down, etc.. James Austin Johnson crushes his Homer Simpson. Chloe Fineman is obsessed with Blake Lively's dress. Nice to see them try this format, hitting on the app's many trends. Very specific. This is the kind of modern, engaged sketch they should be doing. (So many of the game show or talk show spoofs, for instance, feel so dusty, don't they? Boomer format.)

