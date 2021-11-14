Taylor Swift is in the house as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live recap: The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors saddles up as host

Good morrow, fellow Coneheads. We're back with another vibrant, fresh-faced, totally spot-on SNL in Review episode recap. Tonight's edition of Saturday Night Live is hosted by Jonathan Majors, who has experienced an exceptionally meteoric rise on his way to the hallowed halls of Studio 8H, having appeared in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods, Loki (MCU money!) and Netflix's The Harder They Fall all within the last two years. And, oh yeah, no one less than Taylor Swift is performing as the show's musical guest, for the fifth time.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Dr. Ellen Cleghorne, who has recently begun teaching at the New School — it's been eating into her television time. That's ironic since she's teaching a humor studies course, covering the history of satire and featuring luminaries from the comedy world. Recent guests (via Zoom) have included Tim Meadows, Mike Shoemaker, and Marci Klein, who has helped with a lot of the coordination.

"Because the class is in person, I have to test for COVID every week, even though I'm immunized unlike Aaron Rodgers. It's tiring but necessary," Cleghorne says. She is all for community safety.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Bowen Yang, Taylor Swift, Jonathan Majors, and Aidy Bryant on the set of 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Still, Cleghorne has had time to watch some recent SNL… and The Harder They Fall, so she's excited to see Majors is hosting. In fact, she has two sketch ideas/hopes for tonight's show:

The first? Forehead wrinkles are the new fetch. Majors has major forehead wrinkles. "So that feature becomes the new Brazilian butt lift," she says. "Plastic surgeons can't keep up. It's all the rage with men and women." And? "They should do a male exploitation sketch so we can just watch [Majors] take off his s---."

I think we should leave it there, don't you? A lot of tonight's buzz now is centering on Swift's pending performance of the "All Too Well" 10-minute rendition. We will likely not get a Jake Gyllenhaal cameo tonight, but what other surprises are in store? Joe Jonas? T-Swift in a pretape?! Sarah Squirm and/or Trump brothers on Update?! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are apparently in attendance. Bounce with me.

