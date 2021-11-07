Saturday Night Live recap: Succession star Kieran Culkin hosts with musical guest Ed Sheeran

Saturday Night Live S 47 E 5 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Oh hey, it's you. Whether you're a fan of the show, a close relative/family friend, or an actual Saturday Night Live cast member seeking to read about yourself, welcome to the SNL in Review recap. You have a home here.

Tonight's episode is hosted by Succession's Kieran Culkin, one of the best actors on TV right now. He excels at doing all the really crazy outre stuff the HBO show's writers' room gives him while also making his character Roman seem like a real person.

Of course, when I first heard about Culkin hosting tonight, I immediately thought about his multiple appearances in his brother's episode nearly 30 years ago to the day. He appears in the "Bill Swerski's Super Fans" sketch, as Froggy in a "Richmeister" sketch, and in the "Medieval Scalders" sketch. I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who was on the show when the Culkins first appeared. She says, "Macaulay Culkin was at the top of his career. We did a scene where I was a nun, it was a classroom scene [for the Richmeister character]. I remember he and Kieran were just such adorable little boys and had so much charisma, but were very respectful and polite and really sweet."

In fact, during the goodnights, you will note Fallon Hogan talking with Culkin, and helping him get lifted up by Kevin Nealon. "Kevin is so very tall so little Kieran looked like he was sitting on top of the Empire State Building. I think he was absolutely thrilled. I mean, for a little kid to be running around the halls, then on top of Kevin Nealon's shoulders, that's pretty good!"

Culkin's history of family fame is an excellent subliminal/meta layer for his performance on Succession. Siobhan is a huge fan of Culkin's work on the show. "He is brilliant. Avy Kaufman, who cast my movie Rushed, also cast Kieran in Succession — beyond genius."

Tonight's musical guest is Ed Sheeran — it is his third time performing on the show. Sheeran's announcement came with a bit of consternation; he announced he contracted COVID-19 just hours after the show promoted his appearance. But here we are, and we are all safe. Let's dance. (It will be curious to see Culkin attempt sketch comedy again, decades later...)

