Saturday Night Live recap: Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to Studio 8H

Attention Conehead nation! Though not quite on the level as Eddie Murphy or Adam Sandler, the lack of Jason Sudeikis returning to host since his departure from the show in 2013 has been a lingering question over the past several seasons. When would he formally come back? Out of his class (a kind of modern golden age) Kristen Wiig had hosted - same with Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, and Seth Meyers. Until tonight, and despite several cameos over the years, Sudeikis was the glaring omission.

But with Ted Lasso becoming streaming's latest meteoric sensation, it was only a matter of time until the bell tolled for Jason at his old stomping grounds.

I am joined tonight by former Saturday Night Live cast member, Dan Vitale, who — like many of us — has binge watched the first two seasons of Ted Lasso. He says, "It is a revelation considering that I had no intention of even watching the pilot, but I figured any show that sweeps the Emmys has got to have something special going for it." While the show's premise, an American football coach being hired to lead a British soccer team, seems far-fetched, Vitale adds, "The minute Jason' s Ted Lasso character is introduced on the plane you get the guy, he's lovable, irresistible, you're rooting for him and ready to go on the ride."

"He possesses, and I know I'm dating myself here, an Andy Griffith-like persona — the hayseed, the hick, who everyone dismisses, yet inevitably almost always turns out to be the smartest guy in the room."

To be sure, tonight's SNL will capitalize around the immense hype of Ted Lasso. But the return of Jason also presents another welcome opportunity: a new What's Up With That sketch. Though it's ostensibly Kenan Thompson's showcase, Jason's running man Vance was an integral part. They won't deny us, right? (Note: The Saturday Night Live at Home show in April 2020 — during the pandemic — featured an altered version of the sketch; otherwise, this will be the first proper reunion since 2012.) And will we see a dueling Bidens cold open or no?!

Fresh out the box. Stop, look, and watch. Ready yet, get set. It's live from New York!

