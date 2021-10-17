The No Time to Die star is joined by Young Thug as the musical guest.

Hey ya'll! It is the collectors edition of SNL in Review, back with another definitive show recap. Tonight's episode is hosted by Academy Award winner Rami Malek, with musical guest Young Thug.

I am joined tonight by Saturday Night Live season six cast member Denny Dillon. The trailer for her latest movie Bruised — starring and directed by Halle Berry — came out this week.

Malek is hosting tonight to promote the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Of course, a pre-pandemic Daniel Craig did the same thing way back in March 2020, birthing the famed "Ladies and Gentlemen… the Weeknd" meme. The first James Bond movie that Dillon remembers seeing was Goldfinger.

Rami Malek hosts 'SNL' Rami Malek hosts 'SNL' | Credit: NBC

Malek is the villain in the latest Bond. Dillon describes herself as "old school" — her favorite Bond villain remains "Ernst Stavro Blofeld or the guy with the vertical scar going through his eye. He was introduced as #1 in From Russia With Love and Thunderball then main villain in You Only Live Twice. I loved Mike Myers' take on him in Austin Powers."

To her, Bond villains should be "inscrutable, invincible, believable." Funny, that is my expectation for Rami Malek's approach to hosting! Welp, fellow Coneheads, let's hope tonight's comedy is shaken not stirred (amirite)… it's Live from New York!

Cold Open

Buckle up, press conference time. Cecily Strong is the head of PR for the NFL. Roger Goodell is introduced — and surprisingly it's Colin Jost! A rare non-Update appearance, but he's well-cast given how punchable the football commissioner is.

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (James Austin Johnson) comes out to explain his recent email scandal. He nails it. (Dillon watched James Austin Johnson in the cold opening of the Owen Wilson show. She says compared to Jim Carrey's work last season, "I thought [James Austin Johnson] had more of a beat on Biden.")

Next up: Alex Moffat as Mark Davis and his terrible hair. And Larry Rucker (Pete Davidson) — lots of turnover here. Pete gets a huge reaction from the studio audience. So many introductions and cast members swinging for the fences here.

Andrew Dismukes alert! Nice to see him here. Heidi Gardner is a Washington Football Team cheerleader, who welcomes their new, troubling mascot (Kyle Mooney). I wish this cold open had stayed with James Austin Johnson though. You don't need to cycle in so many ideas, people.

That said: it was clever to have Levar Burton (Kenan Thompson) duet on a NFL-themed Reading Rainbow riff with Colin Kaepernick (Chris Redd) but these cold opens could certainly be tighter, simpler.

Monologue

Malek is #TeamScar — he always sympathizes more with villains. A little stilted.

Initially, Dillon did not watch Mr. Robot, which launched Malek's career. "It's not my kind of show, but I kept hearing about him. I tuned in and found him mesmerizing, and kept watching." And she thought he was "electric" in Bohemian Rhapsody. "Riveting. Total rock star."

Rami Malek hosts 'SNL' Rami Malek hosts 'SNL' | Credit: NBC

She says Malek is "surprising and dangerous. Two qualities I love best in actors. He also is unusual looking; part matinee idol, part character and his acting is always truthful."

Malek talks about his childhood growing up in California, and his wonderful siblings. Guess it would've been too out there for this monologue to reference his dust-up with high school classmate Rachel Bilson?

Rami Malek hosts 'SNL' Rami Malek hosts 'SNL' | Credit: NBC

Bug Assembly

Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner are educators introducing a school assembly bug presentation. Andrew Dismukes is a "non-religious" preying mantis. Sarah Sherman (as a lady bug!), Malek (as a stink bug!) and Bowen Yang are the other creatures. Yang steals the show as daddy long legs, complete with his own showroom jam music. "I'm a father and my legs go on for weeks." Fabulous.

"Daddy's got it!"

Song — Squid Game

Pete Davidson and Rami Malek duet on a country ode to the new Netflix hit show. They nail the show's art direction and capture the violent premise well. "That's what happens in the Squid Game," they croon.

Prince Audition

Kenan Thompson and Rami Malek play themselves, squaring off as two rival actors auditioning to play Prince in a movie. Maybe a knock at the Robin Williams audition tape that was released this week? While Malek resembles Prince, Kenan gets points for being Black. Malek argues his parents are Egyptian, technically in Africa. "C'mon man." They both do silly impressions on command, as the casting directors (Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, Chris Redd) make their decision.

Daniel Craig shows up! He wants to play an actual prince, since he's British. "Can I at least have a go, try?" he pleads. "Get off me double-oh-ugly," snaps Kenan.

Prince has been impersonated on SNL a lot throughout the years -— namely Fred Armisen. But Chris Kattan and Billy Crystal (!!) also played him.

Updating live.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.