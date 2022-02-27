Saturday Night Live recap: John Mulaney opens up about sobriety in hilarious return

Saturday Night Live - Season 42 Saturday Night Live S 47 E 13

Hello there, wayward Coneheads. Welcome to the latest SNL in Review. Our favorite live late-night sketch comedy show resumes amidst a great deal of upheaval and drama, in more ways than one. Macro-level? Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday, and a battle is now underway for control of the country with global implications. In the U.S.? President Biden recently announced his selection of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court. Their joint appearance with Vice President Harris could be an easy format for the cold open.

And tonight's host is newly minted five-timer John Mulaney, who has just experienced a very public rollercoaster of a year featuring divorce, a new baby, and stints in drug rehabilitation centers.

I am joined tonight by former Saturday Night Live cast member Dan Vitale. Vitale puts the tense situation in Ukraine in context of how the show has approached past moments: "When I first watched the show in '75, Nixon had just resigned. Within a year of that, memoirs and stories were already coming out. And I remember Aykroyd and Belushi reenacting the Final Days, the kneel down and pray scene. And Gerald Ford's press secretary hosted early on. So they were on it right away. But Watergate wasn't a life and death thing! They didn't have to address Vietnam directly. So I can't remember a time when there was something happening this fresh and horrific before our eyes; I don't know how you find satire in it… I would be disappointed if they tried to find humor at this stage." Indeed, except for 9/11, the show does not have a ton of precedence, given that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the greatest threat to Europe's security since World War II.

(On Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vitale remarks: "The number one target in the sights of this psychotic madman [Putin] was a comedian." A testament to the surreal times we live in, perhaps — it's also a potential path forward for the show, in terms of its satire.) But Dan and I agree, they likely will try to address this, if only out of misguided obligation, despite the deadly seriousness of the topic.

As a stand-up who has dealt with his issues with addiction throughout his life, Vitale can only speak to his own experience. "Being on SNL, if you show up messed up, you'll be gone, so you better show up sober, but being that newly sober in such a pressured environment, it just crushed me almost immediately. I felt so raw. I ended up relapsing, which is why I didn't appear much."

In terms of Mulaney: "The pressure of showing up to prove yourself, comedians never get over that, I don't think. And to go up and host a live show, with such high expectations, when you're so raw from the experience of facing your addiction? In some ways, I admire the guy. But in others, this may not be a very good idea. He's touring, and I get it, there's a lot of money on the line. And the people showing up are fans of his, so he has to address it."

So, there's a lot of ground to cover tonight. Very fraught; it will be fascinating to see how — and if — the writers and cast meet the moment.

