Saturday Night Live recap: Ariana DeBose makes hosting debut

Fellow Coneheads, a new year is upon us. Welcome back to SNL in Review: 2022 edition. And as much as we try to escape what's coming, the closer it gets. No, that's not a reference to Kanye West's inevitable rap beef with Pete Davidson. In this case, two years in, I'm referring to our benevolent leaders at 30 Rock still struggling with how to navigate the impacts of the coronavirus. Late night shows are retreating, theatrical shows are again being canceled. What is the right answer?

Case in point: Roddy Ricch was originally announced as the musical guest tonight, but canceled his appearance due to COVID-19 exposure. Jack Antonoff's Bleachers are filling in; he's already appeared as the musical guest on the show before alongside Lorde and as a member of fun.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Gary Kroeger, who is grappling with these questions about what's appropriate in the time of COVID as he's currently directing a murder mystery: "The show must go on, but shows are a contract with the public and so public health must always be taken seriously, erring toward caution … We are observing masks, the cast is vaccinated and we have asked audience members who are not to observe distances. That comes with risks, but we are in a morally/politically/legally/socially charged time. We are trying to allow for choice while being respectful and cautious. It is a tough balancing act."

This week, host Ariana DeBose was nominated for a SAG award, and is poised to get an Oscar nomination for her role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. She is the latest host in a long tradition of Oscar hopefuls using the show as part of their months-long awards campaign. Kroeger comments: "I've always thought that getting hosts hot off of a hit or to boost their profile for awards was more a thing of the current era. I know this will sound sort of pathetic, but my take on the hosts we got from 82 to 85 was whoever we could get. Keeping in mind that we could get just about anyone, but I rarely felt like the host was at their 'hottest' when we acquired them."

In other words, this should be a familiar episode amidst a deeply unfamiliar period for the show. That could yield interesting results — I am guessing we will see the return of recent dad JAJ's Biden, given the unfortunate week the President just had. Let's check it out.

Cold Open

James Austin Johnson is back, delivering a new message as President Biden. "We're in the middle of a cold, dark winter," he says, painting a bleak picture. His advice to beat the pandemic? "Stop seeing Spider-Man!"

The rest of his time goes to questions. They are doubling down on the Spider-Man premise — hard. Which I am not angry about! It's specific and doesn't forcefully insert every cast member like a high school talent show. Initially, I assumed it was just a punchline, but they're running with it. "Spider-Man has his villains, I have Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema," quipped Johnson's Biden. Pretty inspired mix of pop culture and political satire, folks.

He could use Spider-Man to help with the Russia-Ukraine situation. Andrew Dismukes asks about the multi-verse, which is hilarious. Makes more sense than the current world! Johnson is killing it — you can see his Biden take getting more defined in real-time.

Pete Davidson appears as the "real" Biden; our universe is a joke caused by the Cubs winning the World Series.

Monologue

DeBose comes out, joking West Side Story is based on 90-Day Fiance. She speaks about how she is representing several communities, including Afro-Latinos and Broadway. She discusses how magical it is — when Kate McKinnon appears, dressed like she's a Verizon commercial spokeswoman. She mugs and they duet West Side Story songs, I guess because Cecily Strong is off doing her Lily Tomlin show. The crowd seems a bit indifferent and I'm sure whether anything here is even supposed to be funny. This is a "no" for me, guys.

It does feel like modern SNL is more musical theater-inclined than ever though, right? Kroeger says, "SNL uses music so long as there are cast members who are musical. And I think there always have been. I have noticed more focus on music in recent years and my assumption is that they are taking advantage of actors and writers who can make that happen. In my day Eddie was a singer, I could sing, so could Brad [Hall], Julia. Joe [Piscopo] did his share of singing with his impersonations. My personal coup was singing as the dentist Ira Needleman. I recall the writers being somewhat blown away that I could pull off a nerd-Springsteen."

"I think Ariana DeBose is the greatest," Kroeger adds. "She was phenomenal in Hamilton — which I've only seen as the recorded Disney+ presentation — and is Oscar-worthy in West Side Story."

And indeed, DeBose was fantastic in Schmigadoon with Cecily Strong as well.

NBA TNT

Shaq is out with "Shaw Fu" and Yao Ming (Bowen Yang) is filling in. Kenan Thompson impersonates Charles Barkley, an impression he first started doing on the show in 2007!

Dougie McCormick (James Austin Johnson) is one of the only available players for the Kings. Everyone else has COVID.

Fans Mikey Day and DeBose are some of the other players forced to substitute. Kyle Mooney is the coach whose son gets dunked on by Kyrie Irving.

Steve Urkel Reboot

It's a "serious, high stakes" remake about another 90s show about the black experience. This time Chris Redd crushes it as a put-upon, lonely Steve Urkel. This remix music is amazing.

Go Nwodim as Laura Winslow needs to happen. And love Kenan reprising Reginald VelJohnson is great! I actually think they could've done more with this premise, pushed it further. It ends up being more of a traditional Family Matters spoof.

Dress Rentals - Formal Emporium

Davidson and Sarah Sherman are a married couple offering their son Donovan (Dismukes) as a potential date for high school girls renting dresses from their shop. I love the surprise attention on Donovan and his white lips and "soupy" swamp ass.

This feels like a 10 to 1 they slipped in after the Paul Rudd episode. But I love the energy, mainstreaming Sherman's weirdness — and Davidson actually does a commendable job, likely spoofing the kinds of local commercials he saw growing up in Staten Island. Excellent casting all around, with fun, accurate references to Breaking Bad and "Get Low." Well done.

Spectrum News - Eric Adams press conference

Redd with a buoyant performance as a "swaggering," "Paul Bunyan hands" Eric Adams, New York City's new mayor. This could instantly become a recurring character. I love the energy, the conceit — "I'm just playing unless you like that."

Honesty, this could've been the cold open — it's the same kind of press conference. (I wish they would bring back Dismukes' 'nerdy' reporter.) "He will kick your ass," assures his press secretary DeBose. What I love about this is that it's all attitude, no make-up. Just Redd with a specific "saucy" take on Adams. SNL has a long history of spoofing New York politicians, this hits on that tradition.

Also, I am a fan of Redd calling out "weird Eminem" Bowen Yang. "I do not like chaos."

