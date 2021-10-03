Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Follow along with our live recap of the SNL season premiere, with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Greetings and salutations, fellow Coneheads (and perpetual hate-watchers.) It's the return of Saturday Night Live, and you know what that means: the reemergence of your handy, digestible pocket size SNL in Review show recaps. The season 47 opener is being hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

It has been a long, hot, sticky summer hiatus for SNL fans, filled, as always, with intrigue. Despite the return of studio live shows (following the pandemic shutdowns), and the conclusion of Trump-era cold opens, modern SNL remains at a crossroads. The show is comfort food, steady and traditional -—a standard bearer for a bygone era — with an extremely youthful core audience. And you can see that tension in the cast itself. Over a third of the returning cast members have their own high-profile projects in addition to doing their yeoman comedy here. Michael Che, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, and Cecily Strong have their own shows; Bowen Yang is on Nora From Queens. Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon in another era would be full fledged movie stars at this point. Yet they remain.

So, this season's new cast additions signal the show's desire to adapt, and perhaps overhaul its approach to comedy. Sarah Sherman a.k.a. Sarah Squirm is an alternative comedy extraordinaire, a clown whose talents were born in the Chicago DIY scene, raised on Adult Swim. James Austin Johnson's Trump impression nailed the former president's deceptive banality and small-minded foolishness in a way SNL staffers never could; he went viral numerous times in the run-up to the 2020 election. (Hint: he also has a pitch perfect Biden! That appears to have been scrubbed from his social platforms! hmm)

Anyway, this season will be absent cast members Lauren Holt — who got Luke Nulled — and, critically, Beck Bennett, who has left the show after a long tenure. I have long considered Bennett a live action Randy Marsh, who was brilliant at sending up white male absurdity, a fixture during the show's political cold opens. He will be missed.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast members Gary Kroeger and Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who recently released Rushed, which she wrote, produced and starred in. It is now available on all streaming platforms. On the recent cast departures, Fallon Hogan advises: "Be grateful you had your time on SNL. It's a fabulous chapter in your career. There are all kinds of opportunities ahead of you, and enjoy the ride." On Beck Bennett leaving, Kroeger adds: "In this very column last year I said that Beck Bennett was my favorite performer on SNL. It wasn't because of a specific character although it's hard not to single out Putin but the way he approaches performance. He sticks to the reality of the scene and character he is playing. He stays right in the lane, and often that anchors the humor."

That's enough table setting. Lets' see what our favorite late night live sketch show has in store! Release the Kraken!

