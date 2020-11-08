Saturday Night Live recap: Dave Chappelle hosts post-election episode (updating live)

Saturday Night Live S 46 E 6 type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

And of course, millions will tune in tonight, as well as later this week, to see how this comedy institution refracts the current political mode in their cold open. As season 46 continues at a historic clip — this is the sixth episode in a row, during a pandemic no less — I thought it would be useful to highlight how the show historically approaches its cold opens following a presidential election.

Some of these post-election cold opens are among the show's most iconic political material. Perhaps the most famous post-election cold open is the Presidential Odd Couple with Al Gore and George Bush, as the 2000 decision was mired in uncertainty. (In her monologue, host Calista Flockhart joked that she accidentally voted for Pat Buchanan.) Funnily enough, in 2008, the cold open centered around Jason Sudeikis' blustering Joe Biden, assuring America he is just as entertaining as Sarah Palin. Minutes later, host Paul Rudd and Kristen Wiig also joked about Tina Fey's instantly classic portrayal of the Alaska governor.

Many cold opens feature the election's loser struggling in defeat. The 1992 cold open starred Dana Carvey's Bush grappling with his loss in the Oval Office, apologizing to contributors for breaking his "no new taxes pledge." Similarly, Norm MacDonald coped with Bob Dole's crushing loss to President Clinton in 1996, with Dole gamely consoling him as himself and gently spoofing his public image. Meanwhile, in 2004, Will Forte's Bush pleaded with Seth Meyers' John Kerry to "switch with me… I can find more votes for you in Ohio!" (The joke is Democrats like Kerry and Al Gore are more relaxed, even liberated, in defeat.) 2012 showcased Jason Sudeikis' Mitt Romney, secretly drinking milk at home pondering his loss to Barack Obama. This cold open also referenced Trump's racism, and featured Kate McKinnon as Ann Romney. And, of course, Chappelle's last episode infamously featured McKinnon's saccharine rendition of "Hallelujah" as Hillary Clinton.

Finally, in 1984, cast member Gary Kroeger lamented his wasted Walter Mondale impression, following his drubbing by Ronald Reagan. I am joined tonight by Kroeger, who is also a former congressional candidate. So he knows the rigors of a campaign. While he predicted "a clear Biden victory in both popular vote and electoral votes," Kroeger believes Trump "will continue to contest every count he lost and his followers will fall in line crying 'foul' and 'conspiracy.' And that will be echoed in right wing media and in far right circles like QAnon, therefore, it will not die down. Biden's presidency will begin in turmoil and end with too many compromises. Unfortunately, what happens is that the needle keeps moving to the right and even centrism looks far left to the new right wing."

My friends, there is a lot of history to unpack tonight, without overblowing the stakes here. And, oh yeah, the Foo Fighters are making their eighth appearance tonight as the musical act. Buckle up!

Related content: