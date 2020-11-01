John Mulaney is back again to host the final SNL before the 2020 presidential election.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member, Dan Vitale! He has been in New York City for over 40 years, and says the city “isn't the nightmare it felt like last spring,” when it had a Vietnam War vibe, due to the pandemic. As a long-time stand-up comic, and someone who’s worked with Lorne Michaels on a number of shows, I asked him about SNL doing live shows as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. His response: “If they're going to do the show at all, I guess they have got to try and make at least a limited live audience work, or what's the point? That Zoom biz ain't cutting it...I gotta figure they're testing, taking temperatures, making staff people distance, they wouldn't wanna put a taint on the franchise, especially in light of the fact that venerated SNL musical director Hal Willner was sadly an early fatality from COVID.”

Still, he says he is watching tonight “if only to see if John Mulaney can keep the streak of solid stand-up opening monologues, i.e. Chris Rock/Bill Burr. If you think about it, SNL’s probably the only place you can see fresh stand-up (right now). I don't believe the big talk shows have returned to even a limited live audience. I've seen a bit of Mulaney before, he's sharp — smart funny — (and) he's probably psyched to host having gotten his start on SNL as a writer.”

Indeed as Vitale says, Mulaney is a former SNL writer, and one of the best stand-ups around. It makes sense to give him the ball. Tonight is his fourth hosting gig — his last time in the arena was the SNL Leap Year show in February. (It feels like a lifetime but was only eight short months ago!) This is also the Strokes’ fourth time on the show — they first performed way back in season 27. Buckle up for a fright fest, gang! (And queue Fire Marshall Biden in ... 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...)

Cold Open

With almost 48 hours exactly until Election Day, we get a holiday message from Former Vice President Joe Biden. “It’s a spooky time … but also Halloween!” He reminds us about the next holiday: Election Day! He wants to read us a scary story — no not Trigger, Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven! It’s been tailored to be about the current state of play. Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon) pops up: “We lost before!” instead of “Nevermore!” She warns him about pending doom.

“I was wrong before!” says super wonk Nate Silver (Mikey Day), who lays out the odds. It is fun having Carrey deliver the poem.

Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson pop up to play Trump supporters Ice Cube and Lil Wayne. Thompson has played Cube on the show before. And Wayne — who has performed as the musical guest several times on the show — was impersonated by Jay Pharoah on the February 12, 2011, episode during Weekend Update. Next up is Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett). The Kentucky Senator has “Old Man Purple” - his blood hates his body. Rudolph implores the crowd to vote on Tuesday. “Gain an hour and lose a president!” Carrey hollers.

Vitale says: “I've never loved this Alec Baldwin/Trump schtick, they seem to go on forever … This Jim Carrey/Biden thing looks troublesome. I hear he's been criticized for playing it too intense or manic, but what would people expect? It's Jim Carrey for chrissake.”

He also mentions “Cecily Strong showing up as Trump’s screaming daughter-in-law was a stroke of brilliant comedy.”

The elephant in the room? Season 46 has been lively and fun for the most part so far: these cold opens are a flat tire, however, and it takes these episodes a bit to recover.

As the show gets underway, Vitale wonders: “Is it just me, or are those opening credits endless? I know they're trying to be more diverse but how many friggin featured players do you need?”

Check back for live updates.

