Saturday Night Live S 46 E 3 type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Fellow Coneheads, the clock strikes 11:30 p.m. ET on this merry Saturday night and you know what that means: another SNL in Review. Tonight is the third episode of season 46, and some things are becoming clearer: with 20 cast members, slotted into episodes like a skeleton crew, this is one of the least seamless casts in recent memory. And the show’s format — determined so much by the pending election, Trump, and COVID-19’s new normal — has both minimized the show’s often-mythologized comedy troupe, previously its driving force, and offset the pacing of episodes. (Anecdotally, I recently watched a season 16 episode hosted by Susan Lucci, and the cold open — featuring Phil Hartman as Victor Kiam — clocked in at one minute, 52 seconds. After Lucci’s monologue and credits, the show properly kicked off before the nine-minute mark. It was glorious!)

Still, last week’s episode had glimmers of hope, largely courtesy of Bill Burr and his acerbic sensibility. That begs the question: Will quality oscillate week to week, depending on the host? Tonight’s host, Issa Rae, may be a good case study. Rae is a singularly brilliant talent, one of the few in comedy to capture the zeitgeist. However, we saw a somewhat analogous host last season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, underwhelm in her episode. So there’s always this give and take in modern Saturday Night Live: Will the show live or die on the ability of the host to conform to the demands of live TV? How much can the show adapt to a host’s sensibility while still maintaining its own voice? Chicken or, as they say, the egg...

I am joined tonight by one of my favorite SNL cast members ever, Ellen Cleghorne. “I love Issa Rae. She’s the voice of a generation,” says Cleghorne, saluting, “The Black Ivy League girl magic! Michelle, Shonda, Issa: the Ivy League Destiny’s Child!”

Tonight’s musical guest is Justin Bieber, making his fourth appearance on the show as MG. (He also pulled double duty as host and musical guest in season 38. Somewhat famously, former cast members Jay Pharoah and Bill Hader have labeled Bieber the show’s worst host or musical guest.) Let’s dive right in, shall we?

Cold open

“NBC laid a thirst trap for President Trump,” the narration explains, it's Dueling Town Halls — yee-haw! SNL tackles Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s network TV appearances pretty closely.

Fire Marshall Biden comes out and begins dancing for the kids on TikTok. I have a question: Why does Jim Carrey do the finger gun? I have yet to notice Biden doing that, and am unsure what it captures about the vice president? Mikey Day plays George Stephanopoulos, leading the discussion.. (Mike Myers played Stephanopoulos back in the '90s.) On Thursday, Biden was long-winded and wonky; here, the show lands several ageist jokes calling him boring.

Then we flip to NBC, where Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) takes on President Trump (Alec Baldwin). In case you did not get it, they literally present it as a Wrestlemania match. For a moment, Melissa Villasenor emerges (for the first time this season) to ask a question, before Chloe Fineman plays the strange woman who complimented Trump on his smile.

While answering a question about “Amy Conan O’Brien,” Trump is upstaged by the plant behind him. And, once again, Maya Rudolph shows up as Kamala Harris to question the emphatic Trump supporter furiously nodding behind the president — “spooky ass Jordan Peele nonsense” is right.

Cleghorne weighs in: “I’m sure Kamala will be VP because everyone wants to have at least four more years of Rudolph as such.” She recommends Harris appear on SNL alongside Rudolph and “do that famous Lucy Ball sketch with Harpo Marx. They sing man in the mirror. Or Kamala looking in the mirror debriefing herself after the ACB cross-examination.”

Biden is spoofed as a Mister Rogers and a Bob Ross-style figure. I mean, I know this attracts eyeballs on YouTube, but can anyone say this is working? I have a very bad taste in my mouth...

Monologue

Rae calls out Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Molly Shannon. She is very happy and scared to be at Studio 8H. “I’m the first Black person to host SNL y’all,” she lies. If the show goes badly, she says to blame her — Mary J. Blige.

She explains she was originally supposed to host the show in March, when she had two movies and a fourth season of her show, Insecure. Now, her only projects are puzzles. She discusses her show premiering during fall 2016, and how it’s been like high school. SNL is her prom.

Cleghorne is a fan of both Rae’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and Insecure. “It’s mandatory watching if I want to keep my Black card... she’s inspired and created a space for the anti-sassy Black girl.”

CBC: BonjourHi!

It’s a French-Canadian talk show! The best parts of Canada, and the worst parts of France. Naturally, the lead-in mentions Schitt’s Creek. Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon are the hosts — the sketch is a great showcase for Bowen. It's nice to see him not being pigeonholed as just “sassy” or Asian in every role.

Mikey Day is Jean-Fred, I mean Fred. He’s an American trapped in quarantine. “How is this a news show?” he asks. Rae plays a correspondent on Drake Watch. (Which leads to a funny reference to Wheelchair Jimmy on Degrassi: The Next Generation.) Drake is not on the CN Tower, sadly. Jean-Fred/Fred gets frustrated, which is classic Mikey Day, isn’t it folks?

The sketch ends with a solid Céline Dion duet.

Five Hour Empathy

Beck Bennett is back, concerned, and wondering how he can understand oppression and racism. He wants to, but doesn't know how. Kenan Thompson is the commercial's narrator, explaining he can take Five Hour Empathy and learn. Beck considers it, but doesn't want to..

Heidi Gardner, a woman, also refuses to take it. This is a funny elbowing at comfortable white liberals who motion at grasping societal problems, but it’s mostly lip service. Sharp and necessary.

Related content: