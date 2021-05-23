Saturday Night Live recap: Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X make their debuts in season finale

Saturday Night Live S 46 E 20 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ahoy-hoy, welcome to the final installment in our SNL in Review coverage for season 46. It has been a season for the record books, with peaks and valleys unlike any in recent memory. Given the historic limitations due to COVID-19, specifically the extended breaks between runs, at times this season felt like 3-4 mini-seasons compressed together, with various cast members stepping up or departing as their schedules permitted. Already, palace intrigue has begun on who will remain and who will depart once the summer hiatus begins.

Tonight's season finale is hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy, with musical guest Lil Nas X. Anyone who follows X on social media knows how troll-y and funny the Gen Z provocateur can be. It would be fascinating to see him in a sketch. (Chris Redd already played the charismatic entertainer in a cold open several weeks ago.)

Tonight's recap features commentary from the legendary Jim Belushi, who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1983-1985. Today, he is the owner of Belushi's Farm, which began as a meager 48 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015, and now encompasses a sprawling 93 acres along the Rogue River; the farm features a range of offerings, including the Blues Brothers and Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica, which was known in the '70s as "The Smell of SNL."

Belushi knows a thing or two about SNL season finales. He specifically recalls "chronic exhaustion. You slip into the flu, a cold. Your adrenal glands need a month or two to refocus. It's like a punch in the gut." His advice for the cast? "Let it all go, baby!"

He says: "I watch [the show] all the time," adding: "They have a great sense of humor now. It is a different sense of humor from when we were doing it. But with Lorne at the helm, it stays on point." That is a great way to summarize season 46's whirlwind trajectory, I think. Let's dive in and see what surprises the show has in store!

This recap will be updated throughout the evening...

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: