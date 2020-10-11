Saturday Night Live recap: Bill Burr hosts, with replacement musical guest Jack White

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Welcome back, Coneheads, to SNL in Review! We continue our deep sea exploration of Saturday Night Live season 46. As always, the goings-on at Studio 8H stay interesting. As a result of New York City guidelines around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TV productions are not allowed to host audiences unless they consist of employees — so last week's audience was apparently paid, as if they were NBC hired hands. Paid ... to laugh? Let's put that one on the back burner...

Meanwhile, country music star Morgan Wallen's debut musical performance on the show was canceled after videos surfaced of him partying with a large crowd of people and not wearing a mask. He has been replaced by Jack White, who makes his fourth appearance on the show — three solo gigs and a 2002 gig as a member of The White Stripes, performing "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" and "We're Going to Be Friends."

Tonight’s host is stand-up comedian and F Is For Family star, Bill Burr. This should be a treat. I am always a big fan of watching stand-up bred comics adapt to the SNL format — that is partly why the ‘86-’93 golden age is my personal favorite. But Burr also costarred alongside cast member Pete Davidson this summer in The King of Staten Island. Davidson considers Burr a mentor and friend.

And speaking of a #BurrFriend, we are joined tonight by former SNL cast member Jeff Richards, who recently launched a brilliant podcast, The Jeff Richards Show. In each episode, Richards is always mysteriously absent, replaced by a celebrity “guest host," played by Richards. (As proof of concept: Deep Fake teasers with Jamie Kennedy and Bonnie McFarlane are already out.) In fact, one of Jeff’s first guests is first-year cast member Punkie Johnson, making her second appearance on the show tonight. So buckle up everyone, let’s see what the show has in store ... for her and us!

