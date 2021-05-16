Saturday Night Live recap: Keegan-Michael Key returns to his sketch comedy roots in hosting debut

Saturday Night Live S 46 E 19 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

We are joined tonight by former SNL cast member Ellen Cleghorne, who recently appeared on That Damn Michael Che, which is now streaming on HBO Max. She shares: "I met Michael on set my first day. He's so tall, which is refreshing for me. He reminded me of family. He's really smart and funny and in the midst of a deadly pandemic, that was pretty much hard to do. He asked me if there were any changes to the script that I wanted to make. Mind blown emoji."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Olivia Rodrigo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kate McKinnon on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

In terms of tonight's show, she says, "I'm a fan of Keegan-Michael Key. Who isn't? He's an American treasure. We —my family, not the voices in my head, well, maybe a few of them — we call him Key & Peele. Then someone will ask, 'Which one?' And we will say, 'Barack Obama.' And we will laugh. He's a high-quality performer. He never disappoints. My favorite character of his is Obama's alternate persona."

The biggest topic this week was the announcement by the CDC that, once vaccinated, Americans no longer need to wear masks in public. Let's see if our overlords at Studio 8H decide to mine that decision for satire. Here we go!

Cold Open: No more masks

Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) is back! "It's ya boy!" she exclaims. To clear up confusion about the correct mask behavior, she enlists the CDC Players. Their first scene is Man Walks Into a Bar. Beck Bennett and Aidy Bryant perform a funny, on-the-nose PSA-style sketch about entering a bar. Canned goofiness.

Meanwhile, Bowen Yang orders a scotch on the rocks during a flight. "Want to bang?" he asks his stewardess (Ego Nwodim). They have great chemistry.

Cecily Strong and Alex Moffat are rioters at the Capitol. This gets a huge reaction. And Lauren Holt is a "hot dog store" owner welcoming in Punkie Johnson. Chloe Fineman hates the bottom of Andrew Dismukes' face; he suggests she place the mask across her eyes. (Kyle Mooney kind of ruins this one.)

And Pete Davidson jokes about masturbating in public — Melissa Villaseñor deters him. Then Chris Redd is a creepy adult at a school. And so on. It ends with a joke about Israel.

I believe we can credit Colin Jost and Gary Richardson for this bit of madness. Good energy, and a well-executed group "Live From New York!" I have a good feeling about tonight.

Monologue

"Masks are coming off!" Key announces. He has been a superfan of SNL since growing up near 8 Mile Road in Detroit. He is honored to be here. He breaks into a song, which sounds like Steve Martin's "Not Gonna Phone It in Tonight" from the early '90s. Pete Davidson offers him a tattoo. He gets into a number of show tropes, before Cecily Strong (naturally) joins him for a quick song.

Steven Castillo (!) as an audience member asks about winning an Oscar for Get Out. Ouch. And Kenan Thompson clarifying his name is different from Keegan is funny — like Uma/Oprah from the 1995 Oscars. Not going to lie, I can't forget about Key's role in Don't Think Twice.

Ellen Cleghorne first fell in love with Key "in a commercial he did during the sports playoffs many years ago." She adds, "I loved Key & Peele and quietly brooded when I learned they were canceled. I know I was upset because I threw myself into watching British sitcoms and/or Duck Dynasty. Not in protest, but rather just to drown my feelings and avoid triggers. I didn't want to see Black men being funny. You don't have to worry about seeing Black people on Duck Dynasty or on BBC-TV comedies. Luther isn't a comedy." Her favorite Key & Peele sketch is "I Said Bitch."

Prom Show

Bowen Yang and Heidi Gardner are hosting a show from their high school prom. This prom is brought to you by water bottles, strapless bras, and hand stuff. "Hippie or crazy religious?" Yang asks Chloe Fineman. Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day are two dorks who bang. That is hilarious — and noted.

Last Dance

This is a follow-up on the already classic Michael Jordan documentary. Key portrays His Airness. Heidi Gardner is John, the security guard playing quarters with him, in a spoof on one of the show's best scenes. "Just an amazing competitor," says Alex Moffat as Phil Jackson.

I love seeing Kenan's Charles Barkley. I think this is the tenth time we have seen Kenan play Barkley over the years, dating back to 2007.

Muppet Show

OMG, this is an amazing recreation. Melissa Villaseñor is doing a spot-on Lily Tomlin. Statler and Waldorf are heckling the show per usual. Suddenly, Kenan and Keegan appear as security. "You are more than welcome to leave!" hollers Keegan. He keeps calling Kermit "Kramer." Things get violent, as Kenan lays into their "filthy asses." This ends with a savage, dark joke about assaulting disabled veterans.

Hats off to Steven Castillo, Gary Richardson, and Dan Bulla for penning this. This is classic and a great showcase for all involved. I hope this encourages more people to rediscover the original show, now streaming on Disney+.

The Muppets are operated by the Monkey Boys, who are based out of Philadelphia. Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, and Kyle Mooney provided the Muppets' voices.

More to come...

