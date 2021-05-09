Buckle up as we recap the Tesla CEO's turn as SNL host.

Here we go, on these unchartered waters. Welcome, my dear Coneheads, to a Very Special SNL in Review. Tonight, Elon Musk, one of the richest businessmen on the planet — a tech entrepreneur, an enfant terrible — hosts Saturday Night Live. And how you feel about that may say more about you than the show itself.

"Burnt my fingertips, man," as Bo Diddley says to Dan Aykroyd in Trading Places. And indeed, the sheer volume of hot takes and passionate defenses since Musk was announced has been mostly exhausting. And, sadly, the attention that's been garnered almost certainly justifies all the controversy and hoopla. Clicks don't lie. But still, while there is some degree of precedence for tonight's episode, give or take an Andrew Dice Clay or Steve Forbes, the level of bad faith discourse — the glibness, the trolling - has been discouraging.

That's why I keep returning to Donald Trump's last hosting gig, a watershed moment that the show seemingly sought to live down over the past four years. It was their "out, damned spot," driving the subsequent four years of vicious — and tiresome, if morally well-intentioned — celebrity cold opens. Or was it? Was it really just about the clicks this whole time? Just one guy's opinion.

Elon Musk

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member, Jeff Richards, who just released a devastatingly funny deep fake teaser for his upcoming podcast interview with Cheri Oteri. Here's his take on the Tesla chief's appearance: "Listen, this is clearly a supercharged moment, and I get why people are so emphatic about him hosting on both sides of the track. To me, SNL should push buttons and, for what it's worth, I wanna see him peel out. Zroom zroom."

He adds: "He makes super cool cars. Let him host. Duh... If you have a problem with him just let one of the Tesla cars host." I think that settles it! Buckle up.

Cold Open

Ah, the Mother's Day message. A tried and true premise — the show went to this well most recently in 2018. And this year's spotlights Miley Cyrus and the SNL band. "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" is a song written and recorded by Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton. The song first appeared on Parton's 1977 New Harvest...First Gathering album. There's a lot of eyeballs, and I think she lands it.

Then the parade of moms begins. Kate McKinnon and her mom perform Mary Catherine Gallagher, which is a nice touch. That sort of thing.

Some were hoping that tonight's episode will have an outsized Miley presence. She has become a darling to the show over the years. She is a former three-time host, and tonight marks her sixth appearance as the musical guest, not counting SNL40.

The parent shots are amateurish and awkward, but fine for what they are. Just to emphasize what a huge deal this is - tonight is the first time the show has ever been live streamed internationally.

Monologue

Musk is the first person with Asperger's to host SNL, he confides. He begins to share his version for the future. "Musk is killing it. I mean comedy," says Richards. "If I wasn't a waiter I'd really be pissed."

Musk's mom appears on stage — little stilted, as these things go. (Obviously, um, his dad would never appear alongside him, regardless of Mothers' Day or not…) Was this successful at making Musk endearing?

I keep thinking about Philip Seymour Hoffman's speech in Almost Famous. About the swill merchants and the "industry of cool" supplanting music's soul. And that cuts both ways here, right? On the one hand, having Hollywood's latest It boy or girl waltz out, peddling their product, reduces SNL to mere PR. And it's just such a boring trope. Clearly having someone non-traditional stand on 8H's stage is a net positive, somehow. And yet, the disdain for the audience can't be ignored either. Reasonable people can debate whether a six is a nine, but the sheer indifference and dismissal of this decision and others - as if the show is beyond critique — is off putting.

Gen Z Hospital

A soap opera spoof — lots of bros and bestie talk. Multicolored teens fret over their friend with their goofball, eye-crossing lingo. Think the Californians sketch on acid. Like, Musk is the doctor ("I stan you.") and it's not even the strangest thing here.

I mean, having performers almost all in their mid-30s (or whatever) as the "gang" is weird and cringe. That's been an ongoing issue, Kyle Mooney does it all the time. "That urn is really iconic," deadpans McKinnon.

Written by Michael Che and Gary Richardson, who collaborated together on Che's new HBO show. Please check it out and like it (if only to stay on Che's good side and not get flamed on his social.)

Post Quarantine Conversation

It's every conversation with people you have not seen since the pandemic began. McKinnon meets Beck Bennett at the party, and they have no idea who the other person is. "Is she my cousin?" asks Chris Redd, staring at Ego Nwodim, who he is trying to flirt with. He attempts kissing her.

"Is this really a conversation?" This mostly captures the banality of these conversations. "Do I have brain damage?" questions Bennett. He is perfect for a premise like this.

Ooli Show

It's Icelandic television, with Mikey Day channeling "Sprockets." Then Chloe Fineman appears as Ooli, another strange and specific performance. "Pretty cool!"

McKinnon appears as the first guest, Frances McDormand. Meh. A little funny, since Fineman has a very good McDormand that she just did on Instagram, post-Oscars. Ooli calls Nomadland boring — ha!

Pete Davidson pops up as Steve Buscemi, who co-starred with him in King of Staten Island last year. Is this why he has that 'stache? We wrap up with Melissa Villaseñor, fresh off hosting the Independent Spirit Awards, displaying her Bjork.

Two cousin incest jokes in back-to-back sketches. Hm ok.

New Detective Show

We have our Mare of Easttown spoof. "With a very specific accent… very specific Whites, Pennsylvania Whites." This is pitch perfect, from the beer to the commentary on Kate Winslet's ponytail. Complete with a Gritty cameo. And this follows their specific Ammonite take from a few weeks back too! Kate, they're watching.

A lot of great lines in this one. "This is where Joe Biden is from. Wow."

Miley Cyrus — "Without You"

This remix from Australian artist the Kid Laroi was teased earlier this week when it was revealed online he was at 30 Rock with Cyrus and Musk. And given the pop punk-inspired ballad is approaching almost half a billion streams on Spotify alone, it is a logical lead song choice tonight.

Very charming and pleasant. I can see why this is an earworm.

Weekend Update

Colin Jost answers the question about why Musk is hosting the show: He needed an alibi, after news that a rocket has crashed in the ocean. Then he moves into some steady Trump jokes.

Other topics include reopening Broadway, Larry Bird, Biden's viral photo with the Carters and Florida's new restrictive voting law.

Nwodim plays Pauline, a weary mother in her darkest hour. She has just returned from Disney World. She is haggard, defeated. Very relatable vibe. "Sleeping Beauty: why is that hussy so tired?" This is bleak and hilarious.

Musk comes out as Lloyd Ostertag, who explains cryptocurrency. It's an infomercial for Dogecoin — but he can't really explain it. "What is it man?!" Che asks. "Oh, it's a hustle," he concludes. Pretty brilliant exchange.

And finally, ugh, the return of Baby Yoda. He is screaming — disturbing. He is out to discuss his "cool fans" and the recent May the Fourth holiday. He is swoll, getting into MMA. Next month, he is planning to combat Baby Groot. This is Kyle Mooney's fourth appearance as Grogu. No mas — though I did enjoy him talking about his posse with Lightning McQueen. Anyways.

Check back for live updates as we recap tonight's show!

