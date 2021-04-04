Saturday Night Live Streaming Options

Greetings, Conehead nation. Welcome back to your latest SNL in Review experience. Another work week is in the books, and you know what that means: Our comedy overlords at Studio 8H are back to make sense of the madness. This week's host is Daniel Kaluuya, who is poised to win an Oscar in a few weeks for playing Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, with musical guest St. Vincent, who previously performed on Saturday Night Live back in 2014.

I am joined tonight by Dr. Ellen Cleghorne. Back in 2018, Kaluuya made a brief appearance on the show, and she remembers "when he introduced the song 'This Is America' by Childish Gambino. We — my daughter and I — were in the audience that night. So we saw Kaluuya introduce the song live, which made sense since it has that Afrobeat fusion feel, and Kaluuya, although British, is a fusion of Colonialism and the Motherland transplanted to Black Hollywood."

She adds, "I have enjoyed Kaluuya in Black Panther, Get Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah — can't wait to see what the writers come up with for him."

Daniel Kaluuya hosts SNL Image zoom Daniel Kaluuya hosts 'SNL' | Credit: NBC

I was underwhelmed by last week's episode with Maya Rudolph, beginning with a rushed, ham-handed cold open. Let's dive in and see if they bounce back tonight. I would love a dynamic cold open to set the night's tone, perhaps with a recurring character?! Let's give someone like Chloe Fineman back the baton!

Cold Open

The Feb. 20 cold open featured Chloe Fineman as Britney Spears — as I said at the time, it was an instant classic. And tonight, the merciful gods at 30 Rock have graced us with a rare repeat performance! Throwback/recurring cold opens like this warm my heart, and remind me of better days. In tonight's segment, co-written by Colin Jost and Kent Sublette, Britney welcomes Lil Nas X, who has been attacked by the Catholic Church and Nike over his new Satan shoes. Chris Redd plays the Generation Z country-rap entrepreneur. "Maybe chill?" he suggests to critics.

Mikey Day shows up as his friend Gary (a.k.a. God); he receives a lap dance from Redd. (In his latest music video, Lil Nas X seduces Beelzebub with a lap dance. He's a troll!)

Next, Kate McKinnon shows up as Pepé Le Pew, who has been canceled and removed from the LeBron James Space Jam sequel. Pepé outs Speedy Gonzalez. Pepe needs to listen and is in treatment for sex addiction.

Next up is embattled Florida Congressman and MAGA supporter Matt Gaetz, played by a Family Guy Glenn Quagmire-inspired Pete Davidson. Gaetz is under federal investigation and is a pretty vile character. Many on SNL Twitter — that wonderful wasteland — were urging Colin Jost to play this role. Pepé sprays him. "Judge him by his face," Britney coos, issuing her verdict.

I remain a huge fan of this segment. Chloe kills it, plus it gives the show a fun and clever way to comment on current events. Keep it.

Monologue

Kaluuya starts off his monologue by teasing the royal family: "First of all, I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no, he's not Black, he's British!'" After noting that he is both, he quips, "Basically, I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.".

He continues on the topic of racism, contemplating which is worse: British racism or American racism? "Let me put it this way," he says. "British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free — free to create their own kind of racism. So that's why they created Australia, South Africa, and Boston. (Lumping Boston in with South Africa, ouch.)

Kaluuya shouts out Chairman Fred Hampton, and references his Golden Globe win over Zoom, where his acceptance speech was on mute: "I felt like I was in the sunken place!"

He reveals he wrote a play when he was 9 based on Kenan & Kel. "Thank you Kel," he says earnestly. A very nice touch.

It has been immensely satisfying watching Kaluuya blow up over the years, beginning with his classic Black Mirror episode. Cleghorne agrees, saying his "Fifteen Million Merits" episode was "was haunting." She continues, "I enjoyed the entire series which was bold, unapologetic, and anti-racist, which is the same way I like my comedy. In [his] episode, Kaluuya peddles a bike like a NYC messenger but he doesn't go anywhere. His bike is stationary. He peddles for points and eventually changes his social class by competing on an American Idol-type program. His performance is flawless in the way he makes digestible a narrative that presented the future of labor in a dystopian society where the only way out of poverty is through a television show, but in the end, the hegemonic structure of capitalism and the Marxist definition of the commodification of the body creates another prison."

Cleghorne adds: "I'm a big fan of Daniel Kaluuya. When I think of him recently I laugh because of the seemingly symbiotic relationship he has with LaKeith Stanfield. LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya were together in Get Out, then they were cast together again in Judas and the Black Messiah. Now they are sharing an Oscar nomination in the same category. It would be really funny if there was a sketch with LaKeith Stanfield except I am sure most of the SNL audience wouldn't get the joke. I mean, considering they are also both nominated for Academy Awards in the same category it must be a bit annoying for both of them. Just imagine if every place you went the same guy was there?"

Doctor Game Show: Will You Take It?

In this Michael Che sketch, co-written with Gary Richardson and Bryan Tucker, Kaluuya attempts to convince his family members to take the COVID vaccine. None of the contestants will, despite being at risk. "Will you take the vaccine right now?" he asks, noting that they'll get $5,000 if they do. "That's a lot of bread," says Kenan Thompson. "Not worth it."

"Tuskegee," reiterates Ego Nwodim. Punkie Johnson won't take it, since she is a Christian. Facebook has poisoned her. Chris Redd does not want to be the first, and does not trust if white people take it — or don't take it. This is a funny riff on the reticence and mistrust that's out there.

Ellen Cleghorne shares: "I'm vaccinated and it was easy. Nothing in America is easy for Black people, so I know something has shifted the paradigm." And former cast member Victoria Jackson shares that the "COVID game show... was funny."

Craziest Breakfast Ever! YouTube prank

Kyle Mooney is in the prank posse. He is about to eat mouse bones from his cereal. This takes the crowd a while to come around. This is a riff on Jensen Karp, who was pouring his second bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch recently when, he claims, something else came out. It appeared to be a shrimp tail. (He has since been canceled.)

"I would like to apologize," says Kaluuya, after knocking him around following a series of apology videos. Trust me, friends: No one likes thirsty clickbait, especially not the good people at SNL.

Game Night — Scattergories

Kaluuya is hanging out with his girlfriend's parents, played by Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day. McKinnon is the noisy mom, distracting them during their game. She puts away the dishes and vacuums as they try to brainstorm and share their responses. She buses their wine glasses prematurely, puts pictures in the garbage disposal, and jams to Carly Simon. This is a fun slice-of sketch about hanging out with oblivious parents, and is a good showcase for Kate. "Are you upset?" asks her daughter, played by Heidi Gardner.

Turns out she is being passive aggressive; she had to watch Deadpool on her birthday. Things close out with a commercial shout-out for Josh wine. Kudos to Alison Gates and Anna Drezen for this character-based sketch. Very lived in and well-observed.

Proud Parents

It's a dinner party and Andrew Dismukes' parents have brought his project to show off to the other guests. Chris Redd's Nigerian parents (Ego Nwodim and Daniel Kaluuya) are deeply disappointed to hear he has shifted his major to creative writing. They want him to be a doctor. The world does not need more poets — or journalists or authors or professors.

Redd begins to read his poem entitled "My Sorrow." It is bad, let's just say that. "Ain't nothing wrong with being a doctor," Kenan Thompson says.

Pretty good — thought it ended a bit abruptly, however, with Nwodim and Kaluuya crushing their wine glasses in their hands: "Oh, no we are bleeding! Is there a poet in the house?!"

Victoria Jackson is a fan.

St. Vincent performs "Pay Your Way in Pain"

This is a savage, biting look at modern life. It's an absolutely blistering, sneering song. I love it. And this performance, with its retro '70s rock aesthetic, truly rules.

"Gonna look up St. Vincent. Never heard of them," says Victoria Jackson. "That was entertaining."

Check out the music video too.

