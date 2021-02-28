Saturday Night Live Close Streaming Options

Happy weekend, Conehead hive. Our run of five straight episodes of Saturday Night Live gets rounded out tonight with Nick Jonas pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

Jonas appeared alongside his brothers and bandmates, Joe and Kevin , as musical guests in 2009 where they performed "Tonight" and "Video Girl," also appearing in the "The Oldest Jonas" sketch. They also performed together in 2019. In 2016, however, Nick performed "Close" and "Champagne Problems," appearing in the "Huge Jewelry" sketch as well as the "Pool Boy" short. So he's not a novice to Studio 8H.

He is the latest host to also serve the show's musical guest — a rich subset of episodes, if you're into that sort of thing. So tonight will be notable in a few ways.

I am joined this week by former SNL cast member Matthew Laurance. This week was the 40th anniversary of Laurance's costar Charles Rocket infamously dropping an F-bomb during the goodnights of the Charlene Tilton episode. Standing right behind Rocket during the impromptu moment, Laurance describes his on-stage reaction to the obscenity — which almost certainly was his cast's nail in the coffin — as "unbridled joy that something so out-of-the-box had happened."

"Immediately after the show there was a lot of discussion… there was a lot going on internally with [producer] Jean Doumanian and the censors and NBC," he adds. "Nobody knew what was going to happen. You have to remember, we had — and they still have I am sure — NBC censors in the control room during every show. Run throughs, everything. It was like all hell broke loose. Nobody knew what to do. We all felt like there were going to be big repercussions for it. There was no doubt about that."

Let's see if Nick Jonas can bring a similar level of unpredictability and excitement tonight!

Cold Open

And now a message from Anthony Fauci — Kate McKinnon is returning as "America's voice of reason." There is a lot of confusion around getting the COVID-19 vaccine. So Fauci has opted to host a game show. The panelists are U.S. Governors Gavin Newsom (Alex Moffat), Andrew Cuomo (a recurring character for Pete Davidson!), and Gretchen Whitmer (Cecily Strong).

Heidi Gardner comes out, making her case. She works IT for OnlyFans right now, so she's an essential worker. Whitmer turns her down. Ego Nwodim is next as a pretend granny. She's going out on a date and wants the vaccine.

Matthew Laurance says: "Kate is a genius, an absolute genius. Probably in the top five of any cast member overall, of all these years of the show. I love Cecily when she's on. But Kate to me is a league of her own."

Melissa Villaseñor is pregnant, but Cuomo has no clue if she qualifies. Bowen Yang lives in New Jersey and is pretending to smoke to get the vaccine. And Aidy Bryant returns as Senator Ted Cruz. He is fresh off CPAC, and doing a stand up routine on his Cancun scandal. "Freedom!" she awkwardly cries. Eh? And Mikey Day is an 85-year-old; he does not understand the Internet, which is required to set up an appointment. This was a good idea, but poorly executed. After last week's instant classic with Chloe Fineman, this felt like a slog.

Monologue

Jonas comes onstage with a bright orange jacket, and a grey turtleneck. His brother Kevin is in the audience. He asks if "Mmbop" was one of their songs. (It was not!)

Matthew Laurance says, "I've always loved the Jonas Brothers. I'm excited for him to host. I think they're really talented."

Jonas performs a tribute to Broadway, which has been dark for a year due to the pandemic. Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson join him, as do Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong. They're singing "Drink With Me" from Les Misérables, a stage show Jonas has been in. Don't worry, Cecily has her song in, already. Pretty weak start to this episode.

Workout Mirror

Chris Redd and Mikey Day are preparing for a workout together. Jonas is the mirror hologram trainer. "Swole is the goal," he says, intense bro vibes. McKinnon is Shannon Delgado, trapped inside the mirror. She was rude to a fortune teller, and as punishment was inserted into this. "I'm Team Shannon, I hope she's okay," says Redd.

"She does stretching I guess?" Davidson shows up as the gatekeeper Azule. Shannon gets Day to liberate her, swapping places with him. I like the weirdness here. And it's a full story — beginning, middle, end.

Murder Show

Fineman leads a chorus of female cast members who self-medicate at home alone watching streaming murder shows. They harmonize about wanting a high body count, going down the rabbit hole by listening to podcasts. And binging these shows while Zooming with mom. This was clever and on-brand; I know a lot of female friend group chats that will be sharing this one. Jonas returns to sing about cult shows. And the kicker: Villaseñor gives a heartfelt "screw you guys" when they don't co-sign her love of cooking shows.

Cinderella

It's a reimagined ending for Cinderella. The homely stepsisters (Strong, Villaseñor) and nasty stepmother (McKinnon) mock the classic heroine (Fineman) when her prince (Jonas) comes over, presumably to rescue her. He brings out the "Monopoly token" shoe. Turns out it belongs to Gus Gus (Bryant), a mouse. SNL is pioneering this Disney-sex lane, following their Ratatouille sketch from a few weeks back. Not super memorable — this has a few good one-liners, but I personally do not love bestiality humor.

