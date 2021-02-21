Saturday Night Live recap: Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page hosts with musical guest Bad Bunny

Coneheads, welcome to your Saturday night safe space: SNL in Review.

I'll level with you all: SNL should be one of the nimblest shows on TV. Or way more fluid than it appears. Let's put aside the daunting production logistics that go into every week (no small task) — after all, we are constantly reminded of the challenges, how it's a miracle the show goes to air at all, the boilerplate. Saturday Night *Live*, in theory, has the opportunity to do whatever it wants, week-to-week, in a way few shows do. Especially in today's streaming era. Yet we know that is not the case.

In some ways, SNL is a victim of its own 45-year traditions. Look, I get it. By its very nature, in 2021, it must adhere to familiar pacing and rhythms that have been in place for decades. Yes, some — if not a lot of — of that is necessity. I say all this as a preamble for mentioning tonight's host, Regé-Jean Page. He's one of those wonderful known unknowns. A rare X factor. An enigma wrapped inside of a riddle. Because outside his recent breakout role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, very little is known about his sensibility, or presence, or knack for comedy. And that makes tonight's episode — disregarding any expectations about how he might gel with the cast — a bit of a thrill.

Here's what I know: Bridgerton is like an erotic romance novel come to life. "I burn for you," is Page's big, iconic line. I will be curious if they work that into a short film parody, possibly with Chloe Fineman as Daphne. Otherwise, I am here for it.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Jeff Richards, who is a Netflix junkie. His favorite show at the moment is Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. "Because we've all stayed there at some point, in our minds." Join us, will you?