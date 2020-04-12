Saturday Night Live recap: Tom Hanks kicks off first at-home episode

Image zoom SNL at Home episode NBC

Welcome back to SNL in Review, or should I say SNL at Home edition.

Tonight’s episode will be an interesting cultural footnote — both in the history of the show, as well as for the historians taking stock of how the U.S. coped during the 2020 global pandemic. How funny could it possibly be in the wake of what's happening? I’m not trying to be hyperbolic, given the severity of everything going on, but this surprising return to air could be the most monumental Saturday Night Live since the 9/11 show with Reese Witherspoon. If nothing else, it’s one of the show’s most novel experiments in recent memory. And it could be the weirdest thing the show has tried since handing the reins over to Francis Ford Coppola — in addition to its ill-fated New Orleans episode. That’s how little precedent there is for tonight. In short, I have little idea what to expect and I am here for it. With cast members presumably performing via video chat, how DIY will this feel?

The pandemic is already close to the show, having taken SNL’s longtime music producer Hal Willner and the grandmother of Michael Che.

I am joined tonight by former Saturday Night Live cast member Dan Vitale, who has lived in NYC for years and was in the city performing comedy in the aftermath of 9/11. To Vitale, the city is currently “experiencing fear as much as tragedy…[but] they say during the Great Depression what really thrived was comedy: Laurel & Hardy, Three Stooges.” Once a vaccine is discovered, or some degree of normalcy returns to everyday life, he thinks a modern comedy boon could emerge. Which brings us to tonight’s experiment: Is the country ready for live sketch comedy?

Comparing 9/11 and its impact on the world of comedy to the utter shutdown currently caused by COVID-19, Vitale adds, “This feels different. I think people feel so confined and stir crazy with no realistic end in sight. I personally, probably like many others, can’t wait for the chance to be able to get in front of a crowd and practice our art form, hear laughter. Not for the usual ego boost, but for the declaration of a freedom most of us previously took for granted.”

It’s important to keep that perspective, especially as projections and the state of play shifts. And it will be interesting to see how the show strikes that balance tonight.

Cold open

“Live from Zoom, it’s sometime between March and August,” hollers Kate McKinnon after a brief intro from Kenan Thompson. The cast appears on screen — Black Mirror by way of The Brady Bunch.

The new intro credits capture the cast at home, lounging, with kids. Great shots — and look, Chris Martin is performing…and COVID-19 survivor (!) Tom Hanks is the host.

Monologue

Hanks has a shaved head and jokes about the canned laugh track. This is like a monologue from The Tonight Show — and it appears to be a pre-recorded segment. So not live.

Having America’s dad kick things off is a nice touch. I believe this goofy, welcomed, reassuring appearance marks Hanks’ tenth hosting gig. He capably closes things off with a silly quarantined “audience interaction” bit (it’s him).

Vitale adds: “I never realized how much I would miss performing to little or no laughter to a bunch of people in an airless basement at the Music Inn in Greenwich Village. The good news is that after my stint on SNL in the mid-'80s, I had my first of a series of long-term rehab facilities, which ranged from 28 days or four months, without leaving the building…so no one is more suited to staying inside for incredibly long lengths of time, letting the madness of the outside world play out.”

Next up: the sketches!

Pete Davidson's "Drake Song"

First: I was worried we might not see Pete Davidson on SNL again. Same with several other members of the cast. “Drake Song” is kind of a parody, I guess, of Drake’s music. Pete’s mom directed it.

RBG’s Workout Corner

OK, I get it. SNL is going full TikTok this episode. Not a bad thing. The show has been addicted to its high production values/capabilities for a while — this liberates the cast to just be weird. Case in point: Kate McKinnon must rely on her voice and facial mannerisms and little else to capture the legendary SCOTUS, frequently seen on Update. Here, she’s leading a workout video — something countless Americans have been doing since this quarantine began.

