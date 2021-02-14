Saturday Night Live recap: Regina King makes hosting debut

Saturday Night Live S 46 E 12 Close Streaming Options

Welcome, dearest Coneheads, to what is hopefully one of the internet's brightest corners: your weekly SNL in Review episode recap.

Tonight's host is the legendary Regina King, a superb character actress who has hopscotched genres and different roles for decades, starting out on the NBC sitcom 227 in the '80s before graduating to being a member of John Singleton's company. And since then, she has steadily appeared in many classic studio films (there are too many to list out here — just peep her IMDB page), finally reaching a new level of acclaim when she won an Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk.

You love to see it — Hollywood has done so much disservice to journeymen Black actresses over the years, it's a genuine joy seeing someone of her caliber and class achieve the recognition she deserves, no less than 35 years following 227's debut. It's unheard of. And what's more? She's capitalized on her Oscar win with a brilliant, aching, furious turn in HBO's limited series Watchmen, followed by her directorial debut, One Night in Miami. It's a deeply powerful and thoughtful film, truly meeting a moment given the current conversations around Black leadership and social justice.

I am joined tonight by the lovely Dr. Ellen Cleghorne. Especially given her own experience as a cast member on a show like SNL in the early '90s, she's uniquely qualified to comment on King's remarkable career. "I am in awe of the lovely Regina King," she says. "She does so much on screen effortlessly. But we know it takes a lot of effort to look effortless. If I was going to create the Regina King Theory it would be called 'Effortless.' She's the only actress who has been married to all the men I want to marry; Eddie Murphy (Daddy Dare Care), Will Smith (Enemy of the State), Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen). I also loved her next to Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde." She adds, "I stan RK. Good luck, Queen Regina."

Well said — let's dive in, friends.

Cold open

Man, it is hard to reason what is happening in D.C. right now. Making sense of the recent actions — the surreality, the chaos — taken at the Capitol are difficult to square, let alone mine for comedy. But SNL does try. The question is: Is it mostly out of obligation? Or do they have a firm (and (gasp!) funny) perspective?

So here we are at Tucker Carlson Tonight — Alex Moffat is delivering scary non-sequiturs. He welcomes Kate McKinnon's muggy, grotesque, dancing Lindsay Graham. She compares the Trump trial to a Rick & Morty episode, to little laughs. However, his call to liberate Britney Spears is met with huge applause. Moffat's Carlson wants to contort his face like he's thinking.

Aidy Bryant plays Senator Ted Cruz. "The beard is working!" compliments Carlson. His face is like a baby seeing his first balloon. Cruz agrees his wife is ugly, because Trump said so. Taran Killam previously portrayed Cruz in 2016. This is a better take on most SNL political material. (And maybe a decent McKinnon-Bryant pairing?)

We cut to: Pete Davidson and Mikey Day as Trump's attorneys. They show a pop culture montage that includes Minions and Jar Jar Binks.

And finally, Beck Bennett returns as Mitch McConnell. "That logic pretzels out." He lets out a major diatribe against Trump, deeply cathartic. Okay, maybe it's the sly Moffat anchor, but I thought this… mostly worked? For this era of SNL, for this climate.

Monologue

Regina King takes the stages, mentioning Eddie Murphy's tenure on the show, and noting she's "had a pretty wild career." She talks about Black fame — Lorne Michaels told her to play the race card. She is nervous.

Image zoom Credit: NBC

Then Kenan Thompson comes out looking like a member of Run DMC. He reassures her; with a mic in his hand, he is her hype man: "Make some noise." She references the movie she just directed as Kenan fires an air horn. And then, it ends. Alrighty.

Cleghorne shares she's especially excited to watch King host SNL after watching One Night in Miami. "Considering the success she's had with handsome Black men, she was a perfect fit," says Cleghorne. "I know it was about a serious subject and I watched it twice. Once for the political message and once for the drooling over four handsome young bucks. I want to thank her for bringing all of us randy grannies plenty of scenes of poetic shirtless men."

