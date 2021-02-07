Saturday Night Live recap: Dan Levy makes hosting debut for SNL's 900th episode
The Schitt's Creek star is joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.
Welcome, Coneheads, to another very special SNL in Review!
Among its many draws, Saturday Night Live — one of pop culture's remaining (still working) institutions — lends itself to its own history and mythology. It's what I love about the show. Characters and moments can be recalled from previous seasons, even decades-old, at a moment's notice; like baseball, you can detail specific minutia such as which cast member has uttered "Live from New York" the most, or what performer appears in a specific segment of the show versus another. What's past is prologue, it's not even past, time is a flat circle — that sort of thing. Which brings me to this week's host: Dan Levy.
Over 35 years ago, on the SNL Film Festival special, SCTV star Eugene Levy appeared alongside John Candy to plug the following week's episode with musical guests Hall & Oates. A brief strike by the Writers Guild of America kiboshed their episode, and Levy never appeared. Levy's son Dan was just a year old at the time. So the idea that tonight we will see him host, when fate had other ideas for his dad, is very cool. Particularly as a second generation member of the SCTV clan — Rick Moranis hosted, as did Catherine O'Hara, and Martin Short. But never Eugene. Will he make an appearance tonight? I'd also love a Noah Levenstein or Moira Rose (!) pretape immensely.
Former SNL cast member Gary Kroeger remembers Levy being asked. He adds: "I met him once and he was as kind and approachable as anyone I'd ever met. I was always in awe of all of the SCTV people. Catherine O'Hara and Robin Duke are great friends and Catherine would sometimes hang out." Today all three are experiencing a resurgence thanks to Schitt's Creek — and tonight's host. I know former SNLer Victoria Jackson is among the show's many fans. Welcome to the 900th episode of SNL, folks. Buckle up -- let's see what's in store!
