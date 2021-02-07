Welcome, Coneheads, to another very special SNL in Review!

Among its many draws, Saturday Night Live — one of pop culture's remaining (still working) institutions — lends itself to its own history and mythology. It's what I love about the show. Characters and moments can be recalled from previous seasons, even decades-old, at a moment's notice; like baseball, you can detail specific minutia such as which cast member has uttered "Live from New York" the most, or what performer appears in a specific segment of the show versus another. What's past is prologue, it's not even past, time is a flat circle — that sort of thing. Which brings me to this week's host: Dan Levy.

Over 35 years ago, on the SNL Film Festival special, SCTV star Eugene Levy appeared alongside John Candy to plug the following week's episode with musical guests Hall & Oates. A brief strike by the Writers Guild of America kiboshed their episode, and Levy never appeared. Levy's son Dan was just a year old at the time. So the idea that tonight we will see him host, when fate had other ideas for his dad, is very cool. Particularly as a second generation member of the SCTV clan — Rick Moranis hosted, as did Catherine O'Hara, and Martin Short. But never Eugene. Will he make an appearance tonight? I'd also love a Noah Levenstein or Moira Rose (!) pretape immensely.

Former SNL cast member Gary Kroeger remembers Levy being asked. He adds: "I met him once and he was as kind and approachable as anyone I'd ever met. I was always in awe of all of the SCTV people. Catherine O'Hara and Robin Duke are great friends and Catherine would sometimes hang out." Today all three are experiencing a resurgence thanks to Schitt's Creek — and tonight's host. I know former SNLer Victoria Jackson is among the show's many fans. Welcome to the 900th episode of SNL, folks. Buckle up -- let's see what's in store!

