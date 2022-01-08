Merle Ginsberg returns (sorta) in the best moments from the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere
Lizzo makes queens cry happy tears and the era of Alyssa Hunter's "Willow Pillow" is upon us in the best moments from the Drag Race season 14 debut.
Where the hell is Lizzo's phone? Someone needs to report Merle Ginsberg as a vanished individual to the Lady Bunny Memorial Detective Agency, after budding superstar Kornbread Jeté placed the ex-panelist's face on a milk carton as a missing person in the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere.
That was just one of several fabulous moments from Friday's debut, all of which culminated in the most enjoyable premiere Drag Race has hosted in years — one that even included a rare, full lip-sync performance from Mama Ru, queens rocking out on guitars, bathing in spaghetti, harkening back to Drag Race contests of years' past with a fashion photoshoot mini-challenge, and calling RuPaul to inquire about her car's extended warranty on a cute little hamburger phone.
See all the best moments from the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere below, and tune in to the next new episode — the second part of the show's two-handed launch — Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Immediately following new installments, EW will host the new Quick Drag post-show spoiler chat featuring queens from the cast, every Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT on @EW's Twitter Spaces.
Alyssa Hunter adorably introducing herself solely as "From Puerto Rico"
Kornbread Jeté's face, which should be a national monument
Willow Pill's genius "ANGLE" tank top
Kerri Colby entering the Werk Room serving trans flag elegance
The hilarious spinning wheel photoshoot challenge felt like a classic Drag Race throwback
Willow Pill having three names not even 30 minutes into the episode: Willow Pill, Alyssa Hunter's "Willow Pillow," and RuPaul's "Wiwwle Piwwl"
June Jambalaya shook the dictionary with the word "clatchet," used to describe her art
Kornbread screaming "I KNOW, BITCH!" when Lizzo introduced herself to the queens
Kerri Colby's reaction to Kornbread's childhood story about how she "released a demon" and farted on a bigoted pastor
RuPaul doing anything that qualifies as a performance — like a full lip-sync on the Main Stage here — will always make us emotional
Kornbread's missing person milk carton prop that hilariously signaled the grand return of former judge Merle Ginsberg
Orion Story being horny on Main (Stage)
Willow Pill's talent show performance set to Enya, which we still don't know how to describe
Bosco on the runway. Period.
Lizzo making Kornbread cry happy tears when she called her a superstar
RuPaul silencing RuPaul after making the final decision
