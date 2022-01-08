Lizzo makes queens cry happy tears and the era of Alyssa Hunter's "Willow Pillow" is upon us in the best moments from the Drag Race season 14 debut.

Where the hell is Lizzo's phone? Someone needs to report Merle Ginsberg as a vanished individual to the Lady Bunny Memorial Detective Agency, after budding superstar Kornbread Jeté placed the ex-panelist's face on a milk carton as a missing person in the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere.

That was just one of several fabulous moments from Friday's debut, all of which culminated in the most enjoyable premiere Drag Race has hosted in years — one that even included a rare, full lip-sync performance from Mama Ru, queens rocking out on guitars, bathing in spaghetti, harkening back to Drag Race contests of years' past with a fashion photoshoot mini-challenge, and calling RuPaul to inquire about her car's extended warranty on a cute little hamburger phone.

See all the best moments from the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere below

Alyssa Hunter adorably introducing herself solely as "From Puerto Rico"

Alyssa Hunter Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Kornbread Jeté's face, which should be a national monument

Kornbread Jeté Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Willow Pill's genius "ANGLE" tank top

Willow Pill's Angle shirt Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Kerri Colby entering the Werk Room serving trans flag elegance

Kerri Colby enters the Werk Room Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

The hilarious spinning wheel photoshoot challenge felt like a classic Drag Race throwback

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Willow Pill having three names not even 30 minutes into the episode: Willow Pill, Alyssa Hunter's "Willow Pillow," and RuPaul's "Wiwwle Piwwl"

Alyssa Hunter Alyssa Hunter | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

June Jambalaya shook the dictionary with the word "clatchet," used to describe her art

June Jambalaya June Jambalaya

Kornbread screaming "I KNOW, BITCH!" when Lizzo introduced herself to the queens

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Kerri Colby's reaction to Kornbread's childhood story about how she "released a demon" and farted on a bigoted pastor

Kornbread Kornbread | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

RuPaul doing anything that qualifies as a performance — like a full lip-sync on the Main Stage here — will always make us emotional

RuPaul RuPaul | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Kornbread's missing person milk carton prop that hilariously signaled the grand return of former judge Merle Ginsberg

RuPaul's Drag Race Kornbread brings Merle Ginsberg milk carton to 'Rupaul's Drag Race' season 14 talent show. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Orion Story being horny on Main (Stage)

Orion Story Orion Story | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Willow Pill's talent show performance set to Enya, which we still don't know how to describe

Willow Pill Willow Pill

Bosco on the runway. Period.

Bosco Bosco

Lizzo making Kornbread cry happy tears when she called her a superstar

Lizzo and Kornbread Lizzo and Kornbread | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

RuPaul silencing RuPaul after making the final decision

RuPaul RuPaul



