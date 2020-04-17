Real Housewives of New York City recap: Not your average arm candy

Image zoom Heidi Gutman/Bravo

You know, at first I rolled my eyes at Ramona usurping a casual winery visit, and forcing all of her co-workers to bare their souls to one another because someone recently DM'd her a Brené Brown quote on Instagram, and now she thinks she's the authority on vulnerability…

But by the end of this episode, I was, in fact, glad to have a little pathological background on the current mental state of some of these women — because at least it removes some of the mystery as to why they might be wildin' out of their damn minds.

In recent years, women in Hollywood have become much more vocal about the shameful lack of space in the entertainment industry for women of a certain age. But on the Bravo channel, the lives and experiences of women in their 50s and 60s are alive and well, baby. Sure, the average American woman may not be able to relate to having a house in the Hamptons where they go get blackout with their friends on the weekends, but surely people can relate to feeling directionless and fearful; ahem, particularly right now. It really was fascinating to hear Ramona, Dorinda, and Sonja discuss the insecurity that comes with entering the back half of your life and feeling like it's one you didn't sign up for — whether it's because you've lost relationships, or feel unsupported, or have shoddy Venetian plaster. (Spoiler alert: that last one's unique to Sonja.)

And only on The Real Housewives of New York City could a somewhat unprecedented televised conversation about disconnection and aging, in a mere handful of hours, degenerate into Sonja screaming, "You're getting between me and my vagina!" while being physically pulled out of a stranger's mansion. Now, that's vulnerability. (Maybe — I'd have to ask Ramona). Truly, it's good to be back in New York City, even if we're not technically there.

The episode picks back up in the Hamptons where everyone is staying at Ramona's house, and piling in a car to head to Wölffer Estate Vineyard (much like the waitress, I recommend their Summer in a Bottle rosé!). Well, everyone except Luann who has dipped out to her chiropractor. The other women joke that she's actually on her boat or getting laid, but Leah makes the astute observation that inviting your sober friend who's fresh off probation to a vineyard for the afternoon may not be the most thoughtful invitation. However, the editors helpfully cut in a clip of Luann passive-aggressively telling Ramona she has "a little spider issue downstairs, by the way," and complaining that her neck hurts from sleeping in a basement, so really, there's no reason to try to whittle Luann's ploys to get special attention down to just one.

As discussed, at the vineyard, seated in a crowded patio area, Ramona tells the other women that she wants them all to "share a story about something that makes you vulnerable to show who you are." Sure, that's specific! But it's ultimately no problem because most of these women are keeping their vulnerabilities ready at a hair-trigger. As previously discussed, Ramona and Dorinda both talk about the fear they're facing over feeling directionless. Ramona says she has trouble even admitting it to herself, but she feels like there's no one in her life she feels complete safety with, and she wants that again. Similarly, Dorinda shares that she feels like she has no one to lean on but herself, and that's wearing her out.

Leah opens up to the group about another time when it's easy to feel directionless: right out of high school. But her wayward stage had the added complications of being fresh out of a three-month stint in rehab and her parents telling her she couldn’t come home, but they had found a hallway-home for her run by nuns. Ultimately though, she says that experience forced her to become self-sufficient, which has given her the life she has today. Everyone seems both impressed and a little bit terrified of Leah, so it's time to once more give Tinsley a hard time about never opening up to them…

The thing with Tinsley is — I simply think there's just not a ton more to say. But Tinsley does finally tell the group about the man she's been dating in Chicago, even though she doesn’t think it will last much longer because he hasn't been able to make her a priority. And who does that leave? Sonja. Whose rambling testimony is so long that the editors show it in a montage, the transcript of which I would like to share in full: "All I do is work and pay bills, and I have one foot in a nursing home, and I didn't sign up for this … and my Venetian plaster, it's so bad … and then you die, and you catch some dick on the way, and I mean, the dick, it's good … and you've all been run out of the house, and daddy's got a shotgun … and you know the onesies? We're just gonna be big babies."

I could legitimately listen to a montage of Sonja talking nonsense for hours…

And I'm in luck! Because that's what happens for the rest of the episode, just with a deteriorating level of coherency. Everyone returns to Ramona's to get ready for a party that Ramona is hosting at the house of another person who she may or may not have met more than once. That person is Joe Farrell, who we're introduced to via a Page Six screenshot with a photo of Joe Farrell next to a photo of Donald Trump and a headline reading: "Hamptons developer hosting Trump fundraiser in famous mansion." And if that's not enough of a guide for where to set your expectations, just listen to Ramona going on and on about how she's just sure this $39 million mansion is going to make everyone's jaw drop.

So, isn't it just delicious to witness how disinterested everyone is in this dry party of elders Ramona has put together and brought her four drunkest friends and Luann to? Tinsley tells Leah that Ramona is so terrified they're going to embarrass her, which would lead one to wonder why she invited them in the first place. But, of course — how else could Ramona show off to the world that she knows this extremely rich man, other than inviting the rest of her reality show co-workers with her so it could be filmed? (On the way to Joe's, Ramona shows off the mansion of another friend, "the guy who invented lights on kid's sneakers.")

So, if she's trying to show off, perhaps Ramona may have considered not taking her plus-five to a winery beforehand. Because certainly, no dichotomy is richer in human behavior than watching Sonja try so desperately to shove off the formality of it all in order to show that she's actually more of a high-class socialite than any of these people… while also currently being made up of 70 percent rosé, 10 percent vodka, 7 percent screaming, and 2 percent dress-slit that goes all the way up to her butt crack.

The house is certainly … big. But no one is having a good time at this boring-ass mingle as Ramona formally introduces them around like she's the Duchess of Windsor. Leah, Tinsley, Luann, and Dorinda, however, all demure and bear it; Leah even gulps down her gum when Ramona gives her the stink-eye about it, then shit talks her to Tinsley in the garden afterward — you know, like a normal friend.

Sonja, on the other hand, demands to know why Ramona is being so formal, keeps yelling about the price of the house, and when Ramona tells her Joe is taking them on a tour, stage whispers to Leah and Tinsley: "Maybe we've been in this house a few times before … on our backs." If Sonja was our friend, this would be mortifying. Luckily, Sonja is simply our beloved television chaos fairy, so when she starts screaming about her vagina, we can simply sit back and enjoy it … for 20 minutes straight.

It's really unbelievable how long — and in how many different ways — Sonja is screaming about her vagina at this party. First, friend-of-the-group Elyse shows up in the basement-cum-Dave-and-Busters where everyone has paused on the tour (even though Dorinda, a woman we have seen scream and slur in any number of family-owned pizza establishments, thinks home tours are gauche because her husband was British, or something). The conversation somehow turns to Elyse not being a big shopper, and Sonja says that her husband used to force her to buy new clothes, and she found it so embarrassing…

"You were his accessory," Elyse says matter-of-factly. Everyone sucks in a breath knowing it might be the last one they ever take if Sonja manages to full-on-Carrie this whole 30,000-square-foot house with the power of her wine-soaked brain alone.

"I was not an accessory, I was a partner with my husband," Sonja begins screaming. "Why would you say that, I'm a boss bitch!" And I really do believe Elyse has spent some time with these women because she seems highly unfazed by Sonja flipping her switch, and just keeps barreling forward with whatever it is that she (rudely) is trying to insinuate about Sonja's former marriage. Finally, after Sonja demands that Elyse "take it back" a number of times, Elyse indeed takes it back, and Sonja kisses her on the forehead. Because Sonja is mostly harmless…

Mostly. Because Sonja then declares, "I was not a trophy wife," swiveling around to point a bony finger at Tinsley: "She was a trophy wife!" And I'll just let Tinsley handle this herself, because apparently that's a thing she can do these days: "I met Topper at boarding school, and he is my same age; Sonja was a hostess at a restaurant when she met her husband and he was like 100 — that's my definition of a trophy wife."

What is Sonja's definition, you may ask? "I'M NOT ARM CANDY, I DON’T SHAVE MY P---Y!" Sonja would scream-reply. That's when everyone decides it's time to get out of this basement and see some windows again. Ramona has been following Joe around and complimenting all of his weird rich-person stuff during this entire blow-up, but she's reunited with the group when they all return upstairs. So Sonja sneers at Ramona to go and "sit with your rich friends with diamond bracelets" … in front of all her rich friends with diamond bracelets.

But they don't seem to mind, because Sonja must be the most interesting thing to happen at one of their parties since they all saw Hamilton in 2015 and could tell people they like rap now. Especially once Sonja spots the lone young person at this party who must be someone's son — or grandson — and begins informing everyone that he wants to have sex with her. "I like him," she slurs to Leah as the young man laughs nervously. "He doesn't care that I have a gas pocket, and he doesn’t care that I'm friends with Ramona."

And if someone can accept you, gas pockets and all, perhaps it is time to lock that special nameless someone down. And what better way to do that than announcing: "Men love my vagina, I've got an amazing vagina!" The boy is full-on cackling now, as Sonja asks an approaching Luann how her is vagina is? "Let me check," Luann deadpans without missing a beat. She bends over and peaks under her skirt: "Yep, it's all still there." I love party Lu!! She really can be chill, and never even seems to get embarrassed about Sonja because she's aware that this party sucks and it doesn’t matter. Or as Leah says when Sonja's vagina announcement finally pushes Ramona to call it a night: "Not only is Sonja entertaining, but she's embarrassing — so now we get to leave!"

So it really seems like a stone-cold non sequitur when the next morning, Dorinda wakes up to a text from Luann to Ramona, on which she has been cc'd, informing them that she has left the house. "I live in the town you drive to every day because it's the best and I have an amazing home," she writes. "I come to you and what do I get? Share the bathroom with someone I don't know, or the basement filled with spiders and the smell of dog piss. I'm shocked. I'm always lowest on the totem pole — you proclaim you love me, but I know that's not true. Goodnight from the lower level."

MIC DROP.

Shockingly, Ramona leaves Luann a voicemail about not intending to make her feel unwelcome and asking how she can make it up to her. The things that do and don’t upset Ramona are baffling to me, but maybe that just comes with her newfound vulnerability. I can't wait to hear all of Luann's vulnerabilities that led her to flee Southampton in the middle of the night, with nothing but a trail of spiders and basement salutations in her wake. See you back here next week!

