The Masked Singer recap: Phoenix falls to reveal trailblazing star

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 5 episode 2.

It was the Group B premiere on The Masked Singer's Saint Patrick's Day episode, and while some contestants had the luck of the Irish on their side, it was game clover for Phoenix. Like Kermit the Frog said last week, "It's not easy being green."

Overall it was a pretty normal episode, aside from Ken Jeong's over-the-top leprechaun ensemble. We met Black Swan, Grandpa Monster (who had a walker!), Chameleon, Phoenix, and the Piglet.

Things got started pretty quickly, and Black Swan wowed us immediately with an edgy and passionate rendition of rock band Heart's "Barracuda." She's up there with Group A's Seashell as one of the best so far. As Robin Thicke said, the show finally has a "badass" in its midst — and no, it's not Jeong, as he claimed tonight.

Using hints from Black Swan's clue package, the panelists threw out a bunch of possible celebrity names. Jeong guessed Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy because of a bishop chess piece, Jenny McCarthy named former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello because of the number 5, and Nicole Scherzinger said X Factor winner Leona Lewis since there was a red X shown in the package.

Then, Grandpa Monster surprised us with a youthful performance of Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5." The panelists took it to mean he wasn't the senior his costume suggested, and guessed people like Johnny Manziel and WWE star the Miz. Jeong was inspired by the "97%" stat in Grandpa Monster's clue segment to guess Scott Disick, because "he only dates ladies born after 1997." I mean ....

Chameleon then slithered onto the stage and got down to Nelly's "Ride Wit Me." His tall stature and tech creds had the panelists suggesting everyone from Dwight Howard to Diplo to Masked Singer's own Nick Cannon.

Next, rising from the ashes (a.k.a. backstage) was Phoenix, who performed Kesha's "Tik Tok." They were certainly ... spirited! The panelists summed it up well with "Phoenix is a good time," which is their typical code for "This person can not sing but I like their energy."

Last up was the Piglet, who sang Dan + Shay's "Speechless." His vocal quality and clues about a romantic split made the panelists jump to stars like Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth, and Charlie Puth.

And finally, guest host Niecy Nash revealed that Phoenix received the fewest votes from the panelists and at-home fans.

Phoenix was revealed to be ... athlete, TV personality, and trans rights advocate Caitlyn Jenner!

The Olympian's gold medal in decathlon was referenced with the "winner, baby" line in Phoenix's clue package, and her brief career as a race car driver was shown with the car constellation. Plus, like the fiery contestant stated, Jenner has graced magazine covers, spoken about hiding behind a mask, and has a bunch of little phoenixes, many of whom are also famous faces.

Both McCarthy and Jeong got it right in different ways; McCarthy for her final guess, and Jeong for his first impression guess. So far he's got one point toward the Golden Ear trophy, which McCarthy nabbed last season. However, Jeong abandoned that guess for his final prediction, RuPaul, because of the "here's the T" line and car constellation leading him to RuPaul's Drag Race. Meanwhile, McCarthy had Jane Lynch as her initial guess, Thicke stuck with his initial train of thought of Laverne Cox, and Scherzinger switched from Perez Hilton for her final guess of Jonathan Van Ness.

After her unmasking, Jenner even poked fun at Jeong for getting it wrong at the last moment.

"Ken, you've always been an idiot. What are we gonna do with you?" she quipped on stage.

After her elimination, Jenner revealed to EW that she'd shared her masked secret with famous daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who both replied by asking, "Why are you doing that?!"

Next week, Group A is slated to return. And as Cluedle-Doo referenced this episode (did you clock the extra clues he gave out?), wildcard singers that the contestants and panel don't know about will come in to "shake things up." We got a glimpse at one of them tonight, a crab-looking creature from the secret wildcard lair. What could it be?

