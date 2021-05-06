The Masked Singer recap: Robopine powers down to reveal Fast & Furious star

The Masked Singer S 5 E 10 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 5 episode 10.

The Masked Singer was back with a regular episode this Wednesday, after no one went home on last week's singalong special. Tonight was all about the Spicy Six: Yeti, Robopine, Piglet, Black Swan, Russian Dolls, and Chameleon! Yeti and Russian Dolls shined, Robopine was sent home, and the panelists showed off some impressive celebrity knowledge (that or their acting has improved).

Joining Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger was This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. She was tonight's MVP (Most Valuable Panelist) for providing so many obscure pop culture facts to make her case.

Going first, Yeti set the bar high with his best showing to date. The icy performer danced smoothly on stage, seemingly unencumbered by his heavy-looking furry costume. He killed Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two" and ended in a split.

This week's on-stage clue might be the show's kookiest yet, as the men in black trotted out a giant mind reader "machine" resembling an old iPod. Inside Yeti's brain, the scanner apparently detected corn.

Jeong brought up Vin Diesel as a possibility because of the pacifier in Yeti's clue segment (the actor starred in the film The Pacifier), but second guessed himself saying the actor isn't "much of a dancer."

Host Nick Cannon, stirred up by the comedian, defended Diesel with the most passionate plea I've ever seen him make.

"Vin Diesel is a great dancer, if you don't know," Cannon said. "He was a breakdancing champion. Dead serious. Look it up. I'm trying to help you out, this could be Vin Diesel!"

Metz made the argument for Miguel, because apparently the singer was in a "Viceland documentary about going to Mexico about corn." First of all, how did she know this?? And second of all, can she write for EW.com? This is the kind of obscure knowledge we love.

Yeti was followed by Robopine, who sang Boyz II Men's "Water Runs Dry." The scanner detected that they were thinking about a light bulb. McCarthy suggested Usher or Forest Whitaker, as they both appeared in the film Light It Up. Meanwhile, Metz said Tank and Scherzinger thought Robopine could be Tyrese.

As for what their own mind reader machines would show, Thicke said his hair, McCarthy wished for a comfortable muumuu, while Scherzinger said a margarita (I'm right there with you, girl).

The Piglet was up next, and we have to talk about his head. All the contestants took off their masks for their clue packages this week (save a visor for disguise), but the Piglet's was the funniest as he looked like a man with a tiny bald pink head and a huge body.

He sang Phil Collins' "Against All Odds," and then just before we could see his mind reader scan, Cluedle-Doo sabotaged the results. Oh no, how will we possibly cope. Thicke's method was evidently eating a bucket of fried chicken as a threat to the clue-meister.

Since there were vampire fangs in the Piglet's clues package, Jeong guessed Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and Twilight's Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Scherzinger picked up on the competitor's "boy band cry" (and hilariously demonstrated it herself) to guess the Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell and 98 Degrees' Nick Lachey.

Black Swan then sang Stevie Wonder's "Do I Do," which Jeong loved. "Everything about you is perfection," he said.

The image in her scanner was Mariah Carey. "That's exactly what's on my mind as well. There's a few others with her, but she in there," Cannon joked about his ex-wife.

He also had a great response to Black Swan saying she once passed Carey's record, saying, "I beat her in Connect 4 one time."

The panelists threw out different names for Black Swan, from Kesha to Christina Milian. Metz also shut down Jeong's Mandy Moore guess. Jeong spotted New Hampshire in the clue segment, and Metz pointed out that though her This Is Us costar may have been born in the state, she grew up in Florida.

"But that still works on this show. If she's driven through new Hampshire, they'll use it," Thicke quipped.

Yeti wasn't the only one with a dazzling performance — Russian Dolls absolutely nailed Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," from A Star Is Born. There were only two Dolls on stage, but "just like kangaroo with its joeys, you never know how many of us are going to pop out," they said, referring to their kangaroo scan.

McCarthy and Thicke both bet that the group Hanson was underneath Russian Dolls' costumes, while Jeong guessed Nickelback and Avril Lavigne.

Last but not least was Chameleon, with Busta Rhymes' (a.k.a. Dragon) "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See." The image in his scan was a sneaker.

"This clue should take you a step in the right direction, or maybe the left," Chameleon said on stage.

Jeong put his "family friend" Young Thug up as a possibility, while Scherzinger said the statuesque lizard could be Snoop Dogg (she connected the airplane clue to the rapper's affinity for staying "elevated.")

Following the votes, Cannon announced that Robopine was eliminated. He was revealed to be ... actor, singer, and former model Tyrese Gibson!

Tyrese Gibson Tyrese Gibson | Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

EW was right, and check out our clue breakdown post for all the hints that applied to Gibson, from his garbage man dreams, to all the Fast & Furious references.

Scherzinger's guess was correct, saying she thought Robopine's tribute to someone they loved being "taken too soon" was about his Fast & Furious costar, the late Paul Walker. Metz agreed, also noting that Tyrese was born in Watts, Los Angeles, which fits in perfectly with the lightbulb clue. He also has an album called 2000 Watts, Scherzinger added.

However, Scherzinger didn't get a point toward the Golden Ear trophy as she wrote down Jamie Foxx for her first impressions guess, as did McCarthy and Jeong. McCarthy even doubled down by sticking all of her jewelry in the Jar of Shame, while Jeong switched his final answer to Wesley Snipes. Thicke, meanwhile, had Ginuwine but changed to Terrence Howard.

After his unmasking, Tyrese explained why he signed up for the show.

"When you have two daughters, you look for those moments to sit in front of the TV and do something fun as a family," he said. "So here I am now with a Robopine outfit on, I just want to say thank y'all for the love."

Yeti, the Piglet, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Russian Dolls are headed to the Quarter Finals next week.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: