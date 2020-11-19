Find out the pro baller and viral sensation under the masks.

Masked Singer recap: Whatchamacallit and Serpent get the boot in double elimination

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 4 episode 8.

Someone call a doctor who's not Ken Jeong!

The Masked Singer panelist — who is usually a terrible guesser — actually made sense on tonight's Group B Finals and was the only one to guess Whatchamacallit's identity. However, he did fall back on his season-after-season guess of Jamie Foxx for another contestant, so the world still makes sense.

This episode, the contestants had people from their lives give hints about them, and past TMS competitors (the costumes at least) also graced the stage to present clues and possibly serve as hints themselves ...

Seahorse kicked off the show with a killer Britney Spears impression for "...Baby One More Time," before transitioning to her own vocals.

Next came Crocodile with Leona Lewis' "Bleeding Love."

Whatchamacallit performed Terror Squad, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma's "Lean Back."

And Serpent heated things up with the Jonas Brothers' "Cool."

On stage after the songs, Astronaut delivered Seahorse's clue, while Bee visited Croc, Ice Cream helped out Whatcha, and Eagle presented the hint for Serpent.

Seahorse's standout performance got her through to the Super Six, and Whatcha was eliminated first.

The panelists revealed their first impressions guesses. Jeong had Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard, which was solid as the athlete is also a rapper, but he picked another star for his final prediction and was spot on.

Whatchamacallit was revealed to be ... Lonzo Ball.

Image zoom Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Jeong and EW called it! There were tons of clues about basketball and the Lakers, who Ball previously played for, as well as his famous family. The comedian was even eagle-eyed enough to pick up on the three B notes in Whatcha's clue package (for Ball's father's Big Baller Brand), and tonight he observed the coffee brewing in the new clip. In college, Ball played for the UCLA Bruins (brewin = Bruin). He also helped his team win a championship back in high school, which was hinted at by Ice Cream. Speaking of the season 2 contestant, who was revealed to be Twitch streamer and gamer Ninja, Ball loves Fortnite and even posted at 3 a.m. once about winning a game.

As for the other panelists, Thicke guessed Tyler the Creator before changing to Michael Strahan, McCarthy thought Winston Duke before guessing Devin Booker, and Scherzinger settled on Carmelo Anthony after once again writing down the funniest/worst first impression: "Uncle Itt." She was technically even more wrong since the Addams Family character is called Cousin Itt.

Then, between Crocodile and Serpent, the reptilian singer was sent packing!

Serpent was revealed as ... Dr. Elvis Francois, a.k.a. the Singing Surgeon!

Image zoom Credit: Dr. Elvis Francois/instagram

Scherzinger redeemed herself by being the sole panelist to correctly identify Francois, who went viral for his covers during the pandemic, but she did have a leg up compared to the others. She and Francois did a duet back in May, so she would be more familiar with his voice. EW also got it right, after digging into Serpent's clues.

As for first impressions, Scherzinger originally started out with Hamilton's Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, while Jeong graduated from Usher to Daveed Diggs for his final answer, McCarthy said John Legend before changing her mind to Taye Diggs, and Thicke guessed Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris before going along with Hines' Donald Faison prediction.

After his reveal, Francois called being on The Masked Singer a "once in a lifetime" opportunity, and Jeong got choked up celebrating his fellow doctor's achievements."Your version of 'Imagine' got us through the pandemic, man," Jeong said. "I’m crying because I’m jealous than you’re more talented than me, but I just want you to know that you just got us through a very difficult time.”

So there you have it! Seahorse and Crocodile are officially joining Popcorn and Sun in the Super Six.

Despite Jeong and Scherzinger's impressive final predictions tonight, their wins don't count for the Golden Ear trophy, the award recognizing the judge with the most correct first impression guesses. McCarthy is still ahead, with three, Scherzinger and Thicke are tied, and Jeong has nada.

Next week, TMS will be airing a new episode on Thanksgiving, featuring Group C with guest panelist Jay Pharoah, while Wednesday's episode will be a repeat.

