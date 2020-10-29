Masked Singer recap: Lips smacked away, revealed as outspoken TV host

Ken Jeong guessed Mariah Carey, while Robin Thicke said Sandra Bernhard. Were either of them right?

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 4 episode 5.

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the World Series, especially because it meant the return of The Masked Singer, the true athletic competition.

On Wednesday, we finally met the members of Team C: Squiggly Monster, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Broccoli, and Lips. Unfortunately, the latter was all talk and no bite, and they kissed the dust. Panelist Ken Jeong even thought Lips could be host Nick Cannon's ex Mariah Carey — find out below if he was right (for once).

Jeong was joined by fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, who was yet again on vacation mode with another Hawaiian shirt (do you think he surprised his closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where they could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time?).

First up was Squiggly Monster, who did a nice job with Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?"

Then Mushroom (a.k.a. Groot 2.0) completely threw us off with a beautiful, mystifying cover of Maxwell's "This Woman's Work." Even the panelists couldn't tell Mushroom's gender. Could the contestant be a fungi, or girl, or a nonbinary singer? Were they doing a falsetto and hiding their real voice? We have no idea, but as Scherzinger said, it was a "transcending performance."

They were followed by Jellyfish, who seemed nervous but pulled off Fergie's vulnerable "Big Girls Don't Cry," and then Broccoli presented a paparazzi-themed performance of Stevie Ray Vaughn's "House Is Rockin" mixed with Jerry Lee Lewis' "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On."

Last but not least, Lips gave us what might be the show's funnest performance ever. The puckered-up contestant cackled and vamped her way through Odyssey's "Native New Yorker," and truly embodied the phrase "Here for a good time, not a long time."

The votes came in and Lips was eliminated. She was revealed to be ... Wendy Williams!

McCarthy and Scherzinger each got closer to the golden ear trophy, as they both stuck with their first impressions guess that the Wendy Williams Show host was Lips. And their reasonings were right on the money. The West Wing clue was really a misdirection, and led to the host's WW initials. Further, the "speak my truth" and "strong opinions" hints referenced Williams' infamous outspokenness that sometimes gets her in trouble. And the jolt of electricity was about Williams' start as a shock jock on the radio.

Wiliams' unmasking made Jeong's prediction even funnier, because the comedian's first impression guess was Carey (given Lips' on-stage familiarity with Cannon), who has not always seen eye to eye with the TV personality.

The normally shameless guesser actually seemed embarrassed, which meant this was probably the "worst" prediction Jeong teased to EW before the season began. He later switched his answer to West Wing star Allison Janney, while Thicke stuck with his first impression guess, Sandra Bernhard.

As to why she chose to go on TMS, an unmasked Williams said, "I can't sing. I can't dance. But I know how to have fun."

And true to her unpredictable nature, Williams immediately asked if Cannon was getting back together with Carey and referred to Scherzinger as "Schershingberger." This was after she joked to McCarthy, still in costume as Lips, about them both getting fillers. Oh, Wendy.

Next week, Squiggly Monster, Mushroom, Jellyfish, and Broccoli will face off for the Group C playoffs.

