Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 4 episode 2.

You might think you've seen it all on The Masked Singer — surprise eliminations, huge reveals, Gronk — but Wednesday's episode marked another first for the show when Gremlin sent himself packing.

The contestant shocked us all when he took off his mask before any votes were cast, and revealed himself to be a "legendary" star, according to host Nick Cannon.

Our emcee was joined by celebrity sleuths Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The panelists actually had great guesses this episode (although the bar is low), but no one was prepared to see the celebrity underneath Gremlin's mask.

First, let's rewind to the performances from Group B. Group A last week had standouts like Sun and Snow Owls, but the six newbies weren't chumps either. Crocodile started the show off with Bon Jovi's "It's My Life;" followed by Baby Alien with George Michael's "Faith;" Seahorse's stunning cover of Rihanna's "Only Girl (In the World);" Whatchamacallit with Skelo's "I Wish;" Serpent's heartfelt rendition of The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles);" and Gremlin closed the performances out with Ben E. King's classic tune "Stand By Me."

We thought Baby Alien might steal the show, with his insane costume (TMS' first outfit to have a moving mouth, apparently), fake Russian accent, and whatever baby cooing thing he was doing with Jeong. And Seahorse got everyone's attention with her tremendous performance that had Scherzinger proclaiming she could be "the winner of season 4."

But no, it was Gremlin's antics that had us talking. The gruff-voiced singer had barely finished performing and talking to the panelists when he decided it was too hot and he needed to take off his mask.

“We've lost control; this is the Gremlin Show,” Cannon remarked.

Gremlin then took off his costume to reveal .... Mickey Rourke!

Score one for McCarthy who named the Oscar-nominated star of The Wrestler as her guess.

When Cannon asked why the actor would do The Masked Singer, Rourke joked, "I was in the neighborhood."

We don't know if the moment was staged or not, but the panelists certainly sold us on their shock at seeing Rourke. Thicke even commented that he "should have" known who the actor was, given that they've "hung out a few times together down in Miami.".

Now that Gremlin took himself out of the running, all of the other contestants in Group B are safe and going into the next round. And now that we've met Groups A and B, next week audiences will be serenaded by the members of Group C: Squiggly Monster, Broccoli, Mushroom, Jellyfish, and Lips.