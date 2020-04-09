Masked Singer recap: Kangaroo loses smackdown, revealed to be reality star

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX

The Masked Singer S 3 E 12 type TV Show network Fox genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3, episode 12.

It's The Masked Singer smackdown week, baby! Four competitors went head-to-head this episode, and at the end, Kangaroo was boxed out of the ring.

The theme of tonight was .... TSA TMS precheck? Each contestant and panelist had to reveal what was in their bags. Ken Jeong, of course, had only Ken Jeong merchandise in his luggage. If his head got any bigger, it would resemble that Ken cutout Jenny McCarthy brought out that one time.

Image zoom FOX

Panelist's Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and McCarthy welcomed Jeong's former Community costar Yvette Nicole Brown into the mix. And of course, Nick Cannon once again served as host and Phantom of the Opera cosplayer.

The first pair to vie for a spot in the "battle of the sixes" were ultra-confident Night Angel and vulnerable crooner Kangaroo.

The Night Angel — whom Joel McHale once dubbed "Angel of Death" — got the crowd grooving with Shania Twain's "Man I Feel Like a Woman." On stage, Night Angel showed us a crown and snow globe clues in her suitcase, while employing a truly awful British accent. We know it's you, Kandi Burruss, don't try to hide from us!

We then had a meta moment with the panelists acknowledging they know social media calls them out for their bad guesses, and Brown defended them by admitting it’s much harder to make predictions without the aid of Google. Still, that’s no excuse for Jeong guessing T-Rex was Kourtney Kardashian.

Then, the singing creature from Down Under performed Jordin Sparks' "No Air." Kangaroo's onstage luggage clues included a photo of Big Ben and red lipstick, which for some reason made Jeong guess she was Keira Knightley.

Night Angel won against Kangaroo, sending the latter to the smackdown round.

The next duo to go up against each other was Astronaut and Turtle, who honestly confused us because the two — as they even mentioned in the episode — are basically the SAME person. They're both former heartthrobs (based on their clues), seem to be of similar height, with similar voices, and a penchant for ballads. So who can stand out in this face-off?

Turtle, it turned out. He blew Astronaut out of the water with his rendition of James Bay's "Let It Go." The moon man's version of Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" (funny enough, Turtle has previously done a Mendes cover) was good, but not out of this world.

Thus, Astronaut joined Kangaroo in the smackdown, and both gave it their all. Kangaroo killed it with Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff," while Astronaut sang NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" to prove he didn't want to say bye bye bye to the show.

In the end, Astronaut survived to sing another day and Kangaroo was eliminated.

The mask came off and she was revealed to be Jordyn Woods, just as EW predicted! The model and reality star was once Kylie Jenner's BFF (and Life of Kylie costar), but their friendship ended in February 2019 after Woods found herself in a cheating scandal for kissing Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian. This incident was what Kangaroo was referring to with being "in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons" in her first clue package.

Other hints leading to Woods included the reference to losing a loved one and the image of a gramophone. In 2017, Woods lost her father, who was a sound engineer.

"I just love a challenge, I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed," Woods said about why she went on The Masked Singer.

If you're keeping score, McCarthy is the only panelist this season to guess more than one celebrity correctly. She guessed Woods this episode, as well as Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger and JoJo Siwa as T-Rex in previous weeks.

Check back next week, when Frog, Kitty, Banana, and Rhino face off and seven finalists becomes six.

Related content: